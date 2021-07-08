Tinder For Startups: The New Y Combinator Platform To Find Co-Founder Is Real

In the era of the Internet and smartphones, almost every thought could be turned into a startup idea worth billions of dollars. One such idea that was floating around the web and being discussed widely is Tinder For Startups! Looks like, seed funding startup platform Y Combinator (YC) is quite convinced of this idea’s potential to turn into billions of dollars.

Y Combinator has launched its Co-founder matching platform for startup founders who find it tough to find like-minded, equally excited and committed co-founders. It would be made available to all startups across the geographies via Startup School – YC’s extremely popular free online program and community for startup founders.

YC believes that the rising number of solo entrepreneurs in the startup ecosystem has created a need for such a platform.

Advertisements

YC Co-Founder Matching Platform: Big Picture

Y Combinator Co-founder matching platform allows any startup founder to create his profile in a bid to find one or multiple co-founders.

Startup Entrepreneurs can put up requests for role-based co-founders selection.

Any startup founder looking for a co-founder, can signup on the platform and submit his request along with all the necessary personal information to help prospective co-founders to view.

The person looking for a co-founder has to tell about the preferences, interests and skillsets he is looking for in his co-founder.

YC’s Startup School team reviews every request and approve them to make it available for all other people in the YC School.

Once the profile is live, the platform starts suggesting profiles of candidates that closely match your desired co-founder profile. If a seeking co-founder finds any of the suggestions interesting, he/she can send a request along with a personal message.

If the candidate accepts the request, YC starts matching both the profiles to check the compatibility.

After few calls, if both the candidates find the match fit, they can go ahead and form a team. In many cases, they also work on a time-bound trial project with clear expectations and goals to vet the compatibility.

As of today, YC Co-founder matching platform has helped 4,500 founders find matching co-founders.

Food For Thought

There are over 100,000 startup founders who are active in YC’s Startup School. A study highlights that 20% of those startup founders always on the lookout for a perfect co-founder. Another 25% of founders-to-be believe that being solo is preventing them from starting a company full-time.

While the concept looks quite exciting, many experts believe that such a process of finding the right fit founding team member could be tricky. Working with a co-founder is beyond matching skill sets and commitment to work. It’s a long journey ahead, and it’s always a bumpy ride for most startups. Hence, one needs to be mindful and careful while accepting to either be a co-founder or welcome someone as a co-founder. The personal preferences, thought processes and soft skills of each founding team member play a vital role to make their startup a success.

How appealing and successful Co-founder matching platforms like the one launched by Y Combinator would be, only time will tell.