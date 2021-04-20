BriefStartups
Updated:

Clubhouse Valuation Soars To Jaw-Dropping $4 Billion With In A Year Of Founding

By Abhradeep Ghosh
17
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Apple Has Finally Found The Right Partners To Launch Apple Cars By 2025

Rumours of a possible Apple Car in the making has been doing rounds for quite some time. But so...
Read more
BriefRituparnaa - 2

Superstitions across different countries – An Overview

Some believe that a superstition is anything that people believe that is based on myth, magic, or irrational thoughts. They are beliefs that are steeped in lore or tradition, and it is usually difficult to pinpoint the exact origin. Here is a brief compilation of Superstitions which are prevalent across different countries.
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

The Absence Of Web ADA Compliance Could Be Costing Your Small Business

If your small business is competitive, you are probably using some form of technology. However, many small business owners...
Read more

Clubhouse, the invite-only audio-based social networking app, skyrocketed in popularity after a majority of netizens discovered the platform amid a pandemic. Since then, many gone to dub the app as the ‘future of social media’ while it continues growing in leaps and bound.

Now, according to the latest media reports, Clubhouse has raised a fresh round of capital led by the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz which values the budding social media company at a whopping $4 billion.

On Friday, sources in the know revealed that Clubhouse’s latest fundraising round includes investments from players such as Tiger Global Management and DST Global. Both of them are newcomers to the audio-only social media platform.

Advertisements

Note here that while the details of the amount invested are not yet available, the people aware of the developments have reported that it is highly likely to be more than $100 million that Clubhouse raised in their previous round.

Three months before this, the audio-only social media app was valued at $1 billion. Clubhouse launched for Apple users in the thick of the global pandemic in March 2020. Since then, it has garnered more than 12.7 million downloads within the short span of a year.

In the first week of April, Clubhouse partnered up with Stripe to let users send money to the profiles of their favourite creators, a move that perhaps signals that the company is planning to bring in more revenue.

Clubhouse’s success has not gone unnoticed by bigwigs of the social media space Facebook and Twitter. Both launched their own Clubhouse clones, Hotline and Spaces, respectively. Interestingly, last month, Twitter has reportedly held discussions with Clubhouse about a potential $4 billion buyout. But, it is yet to be known if the deal will fructify.

Lastly, given Clubhouse is a new player in the social media space, their platform calls for greater content moderation. Also, last week, it was reported that the personal data of a whopping 1.3 million Clubhouse users was scraped and posted online. And soon after, a French government watchdog went on to open an investigation into the company post, receiving a complaint about data privacy.

Advertisements

All in all, with the fresh round out funding, it is well understood that Clubhouse is equipped to further expand its consumer base aggressively. This is not the first time Andreessen Horowitz has invested in Clubhouse. Last year, it won the VC sweepstakes to back the app, which was still in beta back then.

Barely two months after the founding, in May 2020, Clubhouse raised a Series A funding round from Andreessen Horowitz in a deal that included $10 million in primary capital and $2 million in secondary shares.

It now remains to be seen audio is indeed the future of social media and if Clubhouse can dominate the space before its clones crowd the space. We will keep you updated. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleGoogle’s Dirty Secret Has Left Android Users In Australia Stunned, Strikes Back!
Next article2021 Hacking Saga Continues: Domino’s India Becomes The Latest Victim Of Data Breach!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

2021 Hacking Saga Continues: Domino’s India Becomes The Latest Victim Of Data Breach!

April 2021 is turning out to be a rollercoaster ride of a month when it comes to cybersecurity! In what...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

After Facebook And LinkedIn, Clubhouse Suffers A Data Breach!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Facebook and LinkedIn's massive data leaks, now another data breach is making the rounds on the news! According to the latest media report, the...
Read more

These Entrepreneurs Built Their Fortune Only After Investors Rejected Them, Again and Again

Brief Bhagyashree Pancholy - 0
Believe in yourself is the most underestimated quotation of all times. As a startup owner, although, this might just be your mantra. There are...
Read more

Facebook’s Clubhouse Clone Is Finally Launched, But There Is A Twist!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a bid to compete with Clubhouse and its rising popularity in the social media space, Facebook has finally launched its very own clone...
Read more

Indian Startups Close FY21 Strong With $3.65 Billion In Funding!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A series of large financing rounds, amounting to $3.65 billion made their way into some of the best Indian startups in Q4 FY21. This...
Read more

Indian Startups Funding Q1 2021: Attracted 40% More, Amounting To $4.2 Billion [REPORT]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After suffering through a year plagued with lockdowns, business slowdown and layoffs, Indian firms have begun 2021 on a positive note. According to the data...
Read more

Vessel of Charity: Facebook Raises Over $5 Billion Through Donation Tools

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Every coin has two sides. That is just the nature of how things are. And with a conduit like social media and its poster...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.