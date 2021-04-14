The Absence Of Web ADA Compliance Could Be Costing Your Small Business

If your small business is competitive, you are probably using some form of technology. However, many small business owners are overlooking the technology used for website ADA compliance. And this could be costing your business revenue.

Having an ADA compliant website can also keep your business safe from lawsuits. Not to mention it is simply the right thing to do as a business owner with digital properties.

Aiming For 100% ADA Compliance

In 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted into law. Essentially, it serves as a civil rights law that protects the disabled from discrimination. Whether it be in the workplace, or as a consumer.

As tech innovation grew into mainstream America, the ADA law needed to be tweaked to cover web ADA compliance. The updated regulations were enacted in 2018. This is critical for business owners of any size business, and industry, to research.

ADA website compliance soon ushered in a web accessibility solution like accessiBe, a cutting edge tech solution helping business owners become 100 percent ADA compliant.

Changing Businesses Approach Web Accessibility

Utilizing a web accessibility solution allows small business owners to streamline web accessibility. Instead of attempting to do it on your own, and spend important resources (time and money), you can meet ADA compliance regulations easier with technology.

From mitigating negative public view when non-compliance is found on your website to attracting a market segment with spending power, web accessibility tech via companies like accessiBe can prove beneficial to your small business’ bottom line.

Web accessibility technology company hallmarks for success include compliance in WCAG 2.1, ADA Title III, Section 508, and EAA/EN 301549. These are all essential areas to cover when it comes to tweaking your small business website for 100 percent ADA compliance.

For instance, web accessibility technology can help business owners implement contrasts of color, helping differentiate key website sections for visually impaired. Accessibility tech for your site navigation can also be easily integrated, allowing for all disabled categories (auditory, motor, cognitive, and visual) access.

There are also important backend tweaks that need to be made in order for your small business website to meet ADA compliance regulations. For example, clearly defined schema and alt tags.

Lawsuits Becoming The Norm

One of the main reasons to ensure your website is accessible according to ADA compliance regulations is to reduce potential lawsuit risks. The lawsuits filed against businesses continue to rise when it comes to web accessibility.

“The surge in digital accessibility lawsuits over the past few years is something those in the industry — and certainly those who were sued or issued a demand letter — are well aware of, but in 2019 accessibility lawsuits caught the public eye more than probably ever before,” the Bureau of Internet Accessibility explained.

In 2019, website and app accessibility hit retail business owners hard. Around 60 percent of all ADA compliance lawsuits were filed against retail businesses.

Food service, entertainment, travel and hospitality, as well as self service are all among the top industries at risk for accessibility websites. And just because your small business got away with one ADA compliance lawsuit doesn’t mean more won’t be filed against your business.

In fact, 21 percent of businesses across multiple industries were sued multiple times in 2019 over non-compliance.

This alone is a clear call for action when it comes to making your small business website and/or application ADA compliant. There is also another very profitable reason to have web accessibility at the forefront.

Spending Power Of Disabled

One major web accessibility benefit is the ability to tap into a new market segment. A market segment with nearly $500 billion in total disposable income.

And people with disabilities have $21 billion in total discretionary income by market segment. If that is not enticing, you may want to shut your small business’ doors. The disabled market segment has 22 million Americans in their working prime.

What does this all mean for your small business? Web accessibility allows you to connect and sell to a market segment with extraordinary spending power. Want to access this profitable market segment? It is time to invest in web accessibility for your small business.

Tips For Small Business Website ADA Compliance You Can Employ Today

Having a 100 percent ADA compliant website and/or app can be challenging. Especially for small business owners. There are plenty of tweaks to make to your digital assets to meet web accessibility regulations.

But just because it is challenging doesn’t mean you can’t start on becoming compliant today. To help we have a few web accessibility tips worth considering for your small business website and/or application:

Learn more about ADA web regulations and guidelines. Having a better understanding of the ADA web accessibility regulations and guidelines can make tweaking your site to be accessible easier. Check out ADA.gov to begin researching more about web accessibility for your business.

Next, to a site audit for web accessibility needs. This is the next step toward site accessibility. You want to audit your site for all disability categories (visual, motor, auditory, cognitive). Then utilize the ADA guidelines and regulations to begin mapping out a new website design plan, from frontend to backend.

Think about your website content carefully. It is important that content on your site be very easy to digest for everyone, including those with disabilities. Creating content for humans, regardless of disability, can help with ensuring your site is meeting compliance guidelines.

Fonts, headers, CTAs, and alt tags are all essential web accessibility elements. There are important guidelines when it comes to ADA compliant fonts, headers, CTAs, and alt tags. For instance, fonts need to be clear and large enough for visual impairments. And your site’s alt tags need to be detailñed for those with auditory disabilities. Think compliance when it comes to style and elements of your site.

Is Your Small Business Website Accessible?

Not having a website that is accessible in accordance with ADA compliance regulations and guidelines could be costing your small business. No web accessibility could open up your business to lawsuits. But more importantly, you could be missing out on a very profitable market segment. It is time to make web accessibility a priority for your business.