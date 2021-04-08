BriefSocial Media
Updated:

TikTok Is Going On A Feature-Rollout Spree: 6 New Effects For Creators!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
40
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Airtel Customer Wrongly Billed Of Rs. 12 Lakhs, Took 6 Years To Get Justice!

Imagine waking up to find your monthly mobile bill has raked in seven figures in expenses out of the...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

23 Consecutive Quarters of Losses Amounting To $4.5 Billion Led LG To Exit Mobile Phone Market Worldwide

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. But that doesn't seem to fit in the case of...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Jio Buying Spectrum From Rival Bharati Airtel Is A Win-Win Deal

In what can only be called an unlikely deal between two rivals, Reliance Jio will be acquiring some spectrum...
Read more

In the face of big tech online platform ripping off TikTok’s core functionality, the ByteDance-owned popular short-form video app has decided to go on a feature-rollout spree!

TikTok, born out of the throes of the Musical.ly, is betting big on its music-backed creation roots and is all set to release six new music effects for its creators.

These effects, which will offer multiple visualisations, animations and interactivity, have already begun rolling out, with the one being dubbed as ‘Music Visualizer’ now made available to TikTok’s global user base.

Advertisements

The company said that the Music Visualiser effect tracks beats in real-time to animate a retro greenscreen landscape. The effect was added to the app’s creative effects tray yesterday, and users have already created over 28,000 videos using the new feature.

Music Visualiser is able to work with any and every sound which is available in TikTok’s music library and has already been adopted by AREA21, an electric dance music duo, who used the effect to tease their brand new track ‘La La La’. But that being said, the group’s use of the effect masks the animation behind one of their own. Several other creators have put the effect to much better use and showcased it in a far superior way.

Apart from Music Visualizer, other effects which will soon make their way to the Tiktok app are:

  • Music Machine, an effect that will offer an interactive set of tools allowing TikTok users to control the rendering of MIDI loops for different music layers in real-time. It will also have a BPM slider that enable creators to make real-time adjustments.
  • Delayed Beats, which, as the name suggests, will help users recreate the freeze-frame effect (already popular on the platform) while aligning the transitions to the beat of the music used.
  • Text Beats, an effect that will let TikTok users add animated text overlays to their videos which transition in sync with any sound or music from the platform’s library.
  • Solid Beats, which will let creators add visual effects that are in sync to the beat of any song whatsoever, and lastly,
  • Mirror Beats, an effect that will allow TikTok users to display transitions with the beat of the music.

Note here that the launch of these new features by TikTok, as mentioned earlier, follows the arrival of several new TikTok competitors from pre-existing social media platforms such as Instagram (which launched Reels), Youtube (which rolled out Shorts) and Snapchat (which introduced Spotlight).

All in all, it is well understood that these new additions will help TikTok regain some much-needed breathing room in the social media space and rebuild leverage in terms of product experience. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Advertisements
Previous articleKnow If Your Data Was Breached In Facebook Data Leak? Find Out Now!
Next articleSEBI Slaps $5.5 Million Fine On Ambani Brothers And RIL

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook’s Clubhouse Clone Is Finally Launched, But There Is A Twist!

In a bid to compete with Clubhouse and its rising popularity in the social media space, Facebook has finally...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

GOI’s Latest Move Against ByteDance: Final Nail In The Coffin Of TikTok!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India's latest move against ByteDance might as well be the final nail in Tiktok's coffin. The government of India has recently frozen the banking...
Read more

After Spotlight, Snapchat Is Ripping Off Another Core Feature Of TikTok!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For long, big tech giants such as Facebook and Google have been ripping off Snapchat's popular features. But this time around, Snapchat itself is...
Read more

Gulf of Mistrust: 33% of Netizens Don’t Trust Any Social Media Company For Their Data Privacy [STUDY]

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Trust, arguably the currency most of value. Arguably the most difficult to build. And in today’s world, where social media is one of the primary...
Read more

TikTok Is Adamant Of Tracking iPhone Users With China Owned Work Around

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Besides Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), which is vehemently campaigning for the pros of personalised ads, Apple's recent pro-privacy move to disable tracking on iPhone...
Read more

Google Emerges As The Most Trustworthy Company Among Americans [Study]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Over the course of the last few years, the relationship between big tech companies and consumers have soured as the latter has become increasingly...
Read more

TikTok Coughs Up $92 Million In Fine For Harvesting User Data Of Minors!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The popular short-form video app TikTok simply can’t catch a break! Besides dealing with its botched acquisition now stuck in limbo, the social media...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.