TikTok Is Going On A Feature-Rollout Spree: 6 New Effects For Creators!

In the face of big tech online platform ripping off TikTok’s core functionality, the ByteDance-owned popular short-form video app has decided to go on a feature-rollout spree!

TikTok, born out of the throes of the Musical.ly, is betting big on its music-backed creation roots and is all set to release six new music effects for its creators.

These effects, which will offer multiple visualisations, animations and interactivity, have already begun rolling out, with the one being dubbed as ‘Music Visualizer’ now made available to TikTok’s global user base.

The company said that the Music Visualiser effect tracks beats in real-time to animate a retro greenscreen landscape. The effect was added to the app’s creative effects tray yesterday, and users have already created over 28,000 videos using the new feature.

Music Visualiser is able to work with any and every sound which is available in TikTok’s music library and has already been adopted by AREA21, an electric dance music duo, who used the effect to tease their brand new track ‘La La La’. But that being said, the group’s use of the effect masks the animation behind one of their own. Several other creators have put the effect to much better use and showcased it in a far superior way.

Apart from Music Visualizer, other effects which will soon make their way to the Tiktok app are:

Music Machine, an effect that will offer an interactive set of tools allowing TikTok users to control the rendering of MIDI loops for different music layers in real-time. It will also have a BPM slider that enable creators to make real-time adjustments.

Delayed Beats, which, as the name suggests, will help users recreate the freeze-frame effect (already popular on the platform) while aligning the transitions to the beat of the music used.

Text Beats, an effect that will let TikTok users add animated text overlays to their videos which transition in sync with any sound or music from the platform’s library.

Solid Beats, which will let creators add visual effects that are in sync to the beat of any song whatsoever, and lastly,

Mirror Beats, an effect that will allow TikTok users to display transitions with the beat of the music.

Note here that the launch of these new features by TikTok, as mentioned earlier, follows the arrival of several new TikTok competitors from pre-existing social media platforms such as Instagram (which launched Reels), Youtube (which rolled out Shorts) and Snapchat (which introduced Spotlight).

All in all, it is well understood that these new additions will help TikTok regain some much-needed breathing room in the social media space and rebuild leverage in terms of product experience. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.