BriefInternetMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar Thriving In The New Normal: Recorded 35% Growth In Unique Paid Users!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
14
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Vessel of Charity: Facebook Raises Over $5 Billion Through Donation Tools

Every coin has two sides. That is just the nature of how things are. And with a conduit like...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Big Tech Firms Once Again To Be Grilled By US Congress: This Time Over Spreading Misinformation!

Big tech firms can't seem to catch a break! Google's Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey from Twitter and Facebook's Mark...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Beware: A New WhatsApp Scam Promising Free Amazon Gifts Is Doing Rounds On The Messaging App!

The new WhatsApp scam is so lucrative that it's hard to resist. And, that's when scammers get hold of...
Read more

The pandemic induced lockdowns and self-imposed house arrests led to Indian consumers increasing their screen time drastically. And that, in turn, helped over-the-top platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, etc., log more watch hours and onboard new users.

But, now that COVID-19 is slowly being wiped out will OTT platforms will face a sharp decline? According to the recent report by the consulting firm RedSeer, the answer to that is a definite no!

While the pandemic certainly may have been the trigger for a sudden surge in OTT platforms’ growth, factors such as telecom bundling, annual subscriptions, and more consumers choosing to watch movies online rather than in theatres are being pegged to drive sustainability in the near future.

Advertisements

RedSeer’s report highlighted that in February 2021, OTT platforms saw the number of unique paid users growing by a strong 35% when compared to April 2020, even though consumers are watching less content online as normalcy is being resumed post-COVID. Currently, the number of paid users stands at a whopping 31 million.

Source: BI

The report further revealed that OTT subscriptions saw an 8% increase during the same period, and each user is estimated to have 1.4 subscriptions under their name. Also, the revenue OTT platforms generated from subscriptions jumped by a whopping 42%, from $49 million in April 2020 to $68 million as of February 2021.

Now, moving forward, as mentioned earlier, one of the biggest factors which will help OTT player remain on a winning streak is telecom bundling. A recent survey conducted by Ovum, a consultancy firm and Amdocs, a services’ provider found out that 44% of Indian respondents are willing to spend more on their mobile and fixed broadband plans primarily motivated by the bundled media offerings that they are providing.

The survey also revealed that more than a whopping 50% of Indian consumers reported being subscribed to more than one OTT platform to meet the varied content consumption requirements of the different members within their family.

Apart from that, it should also be noted that the launch of new movies and exclusive shows is continually being shifted online and that further gives consumers more incentive to keep being subscribed to OTT platforms even in the new normal.

Advertisements

For instance, in July 2020, the movie ‘Dil Bechara’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput made the biggest opening ever when released on Disney+ Hotstar. And that is just one of the many success stories of video OTT platforms last year. Other titles which made their debut on streaming platforms and did exceptionally well are Ludo, Gulabo Sitabo and Choked.

But that being said, it is not exactly movies or tv series that are keeping users hooked onto OTT platforms. The report by RedSeer showed that out of the 188 billion minutes that users spent every month on streaming platforms, the highest 69 billion minutes was spent on daily soaps in February 2021. This is followed by movies with 31 billion minutes and then originals produced by the OTT platforms.

While Voot dominates the daily soaps genre with 27%, Hotstar dominates the movies’ genre with 33%.

Lastly, long term annual subscriptions are emerging as one of the biggest driving forces of growth for OTT platforms. This is because Indian consumers see it as a bigger bang for their buck, given out of home expenditures have been significantly reduced, all thanks to the pandemic.

Other significant factors which are also contributing to the growth of the OTT space in India are discounts, specifically tailored marketing efforts such as Netflix’s StreamFest, and mobile-only plans.

Thus, all in all, it is well understood that the coronavirus pandemic, though it was a short-term growth proponent for the adoption of viewing paid content, has set in motion a larger trend which Indian consumers will continue riding on in the near future. And this means streaming platforms will continue to thrive in the new normal as well. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleWith Upskilling a Focus, Google’s Annual Report Maps out India’s Trends in Search

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar Thriving In The New Normal: Recorded 35% Growth In Unique Paid Users!

The pandemic induced lockdowns and self-imposed house arrests led to Indian consumers increasing their screen time drastically. And that,...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

PAN-Aadhaar Card linking Deadline Ends Today!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
: The deadline for linking Aadhaar to PAN (Permanent Account Number) card ends today, 31 March 2021. If anyone fails to do so today,...
Read more

Mobikwik Disavows 8.2 TB Data Leak: Faces Massive Outrage From Users!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Indian payments' giant MobiKwik is facing a lot of bad press over denying undergoing a massive cyber attack! On Monday, the company came under...
Read more

Vying For A Bigger Piece of India’s Online Retail Space: Amazon And Flipkart Offer Similar Take Rates!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The two e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart, are battling at a breakneck pace when it comes to offering take rates. According to an analysis done...
Read more

Indian IT Attrition Rate 2021: About 1 Million Employees Will Resign This Year [REPORT]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Due to the growing demand for talent required to fulfil large outsourcing deals, Indian IT companies are likely to face sharper attrition rates in...
Read more

Indian Competition Watchdog Soon To Grill WhatsApp: Launches Probe For Updated Privacy Policy!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Facebook-owned instant messaging app has once again attracted some unwanted attention from the Indian regulator. According to the latest news, on Wednesday, the Competition...
Read more

Google To Pay News Publishers in India: Prepares The Launch Of Google News Showcase

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Google has started making moves in India to avoid similar mistakes that the company made in Australia when it comes to Google News and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.