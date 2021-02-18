BriefInternet
Updated:

The Price Of Zee5 Annual Subscription Plan Is Slashed By Half: OTT War in India To Intensify

By Jayesh Sharma
22
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 1

Indian Users Do Not Find Signal App A Worthy Replacement For WhatsApp!

The debate over WhatsApp vs Signal is not to going to stop anytime soon.
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Zuckerberg Wants To Crush Clubhouse With The Time-Tested Strategy

Unless you are living under a rock, you have surely heard of Clubhouse - the invite-only audio...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Gets TikTok: A Unique As Well As Surprising Combination

Tesla just rolled out a software update for its cars in China and it is something rather...
Read more

Any anniversary merits a celebration befitting the occasion, and Zee5 seems to have given its users exactly that.

To mark the OTT platform’s three-year anniversary, Zee5 has slashed its annual subscription plans by 50% in a bid to entice users and give them an opportune excuse to join the Zee5 bandwagon.

With the price drop, interested users would be able to avail the Zee5 Premium yearly plan for as low as Rs 499. A limited period offer, the half-off scheme is only slated to remain valid until the end of February, post which, the premium annual plan will revert to the original price slab of Rs 999.

Advertisements

Once users lock-in with the annual subscription membership, they will be able to access all Zee5 originals and exclusive shows. That being said, the price of one-month and three-month Zee5 Premium plans will continue unchanged at the old prices. At the moment, the 30-day plan is charged at Rs 99, while the 3-month subscription for Zee5 Premium is priced at Rs 299.

Other graces of the annual subscription plan will see the users gorge on ALT Balaji Shows, Zindagi TV Shows, Kids, Live TV, and TV shows before they are even telecast on TV. In addition, another huge bonus is the fact the Zee5 Premium members get to watch videos on five different devices at a time, which has proven to be a magnetic feature.

Looking across the fence at the rivals, Amazon offers its Prime subscription at a starting price of Rs 129 in their monthly plan. Accessible on Amazon Fire Stick, Smart TVs, Android TV, and Apple TV, and Android and iOS devices, the annual subscription plan of Amazon Prime is also evenly priced at Rs 999. Prime users are lured due to the added benefits of shopping from Amazon India.

Another major player, Netflix’s mobile-only base plan begins at the price range of Rs 199. The basic plan on the other hand, which lets users watch content on only one nominated screen at a time, begins in the Rs 499 slot in Standard Definition. It is Netflix’s premium plan that at Rs 799, supports 4 screens at a time. The torn in Netflix’s side is that all the Netflix plans come with mere 30 days of validity.

The closest that gets to Zee5’s pricing layers is Disney+Hotstar, which currently offers two plans – The VIP Hotstar plan, which can be purchased at Rs 499 for a year, and the Premium plan, pinching the pocket by Rs 1,499 per year.

Advertisements

Anniversary being the perfect juncture, this move is also Zee5’s stratagem to capitalize on its fine form, which saw it record a viewership of 437.4 million starting from March 2020 to April 2020, strengthening its position as India’s 2nd largest OTT platform with advertising video-on-demand.

Another stat that works in the platform’s favour is that most Indian viewers prefer watching regional language content, especially in Hindi, on the OTT platforms. This, evidenced by how Hindi language content accounted for >50% of the overall streaming in April–July 2020, gives Zee5 all the more reason to enrapture users with new price offerings, especially in a price-sensitive nation such as India.

According to a report, the Indian OTT market is set to scale a mammoth Rs 237.86 billion by 2025, from Rs 42.50 billion it was earlier in 2019.

Going by the numbers, India is expected to play host to 500+ million online video subscribers by 2023, the number only spiraling upwards with increased smartphone and internet penetration. Going by the current trends, a diversified content portfolio with flavourful pricing plans is in the OTT players’ best interests to maintain a healthy number of paid subscribers.

From Zee5’s perspective, viewership on the platform rocketing by 200% on the back of the pandemic,  coupled with a 45% rise in its paid viewers, leading to a whopping 54.7 million MAUs as of September 2020 has seen ZEE5 branch out to introduce other short-video, gaming, and engaging educational content.

Another report released earlier this year by Sensor Tower indicated that ZEE5 climbed to be the sixth-most downloaded app on Google Play Store among streaming platforms.

With Zee5 on the charge, its slash on the annual subscription plans are sure to see a string of new users flocking to the platform in search of the desi tadka.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Previous articleTaxes on Bitcoin Trading In India: A Confusing Two-Pronged Attack On Cryptocurrencies?
Next articleGoogle News Corp Partnership: The Most Unexpected Collaboration!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Milkbasket Acquisition: Is Reliance the Last Hope of Survival?

Finally, some light at the end of a very long tunnel for Milkbasket. According...
Read more
Brief

The Founder of Hike Messenger Is Betting On Two New Platforms After Losing To Facebook!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When competing against a global tech behemoth like Facebook, the chances of a relatively smaller product to get crushed is disproportionately higher....
Read more
Brief

Google News Corp Partnership: The Most Unexpected Collaboration!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Australia, remaining persistent in the face of Google threatening to pull out its search engine from the country altogether, has finally managed...
Read more
Brief

The Price Of Zee5 Annual Subscription Plan Is Slashed By Half: OTT War in India To Intensify

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Any anniversary merits a celebration befitting the occasion, and Zee5 seems to have given its users exactly that. To...
Read more
Brief

Taxes on Bitcoin Trading In India: A Confusing Two-Pronged Attack On Cryptocurrencies?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Be ready to pay tax on bitcoin in India! isn't sound weird? The Indian Government is leaving no...
Read more
Brief

With the Acquisition of BigBasket, TATA Aims The Lion’s Share Of $12 Billion Online Grocery Market In India

Jayesh Sharma - 0
E-grocery segment sits up and takes notice, there’s a new player who has thrown his hat into the fray. Tata is acquiring...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Campsite India: Amazon to Make A Production Splash, Starting With Fire TV Stick

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
As it seeks to spread its roots even further in the country, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is all set to kick off...
Read more

Facebook And WhatsApp Face The Wrath of Supreme Court of India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
WhatsApp introducing an updated privacy policy to share user data with its parent company Facebook met with an overwhelming vote of disapproval...
Read more

ByteDance To Sell TikTok India To Glance To Bring Back Its Golden Era?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
All plans to rescue TikTok has failed and now ByteDance is left with no other option but to sell TikTok India.
Read more

India Tighten The Noose Around Digital Lenders: Asian Countries Observing Closely

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Digital lenders are in hot water in Asia. Various authoritative bodies are stepping up to increase reign in the financial services sector,...
Read more

Rapido Launches Bike Rental Service With Dedicated Chauffeur On Hourly Basis

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
After securing the pole position in the bike taxi market in India, Rapido is, once again, trying to disrupt the two-wheeler rental...
Read more

Twitter Bows Down To Indian Government: Suspends Accounts, Again!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Under severe pressure from the government, Twitter has finally given up. According to the latest media report, the micro-blogging social platform has...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.