BriefStartups
Updated:

SEBI Could Cut Short The Route To IPO For Indian Startups

By Abhradeep Ghosh
23
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

RIL-Future Deal Close To Collapse: Delhi HC Comes Down Heavily On Biyani

Another day, another hurdle for the Future-RIL deal! As per the latest media reports, the Delhi High Court's recent order...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook’s Futuristic Wearable Device Takes Inputs From Your Nervous System!

Facebook’s new wearable A.R controller offers a sneak peek at the company’s vision for the future of tech! On Thursday,...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Incurring a Punishment, Is LinkedIn Staring At A Potential Ban in China?

All it takes is one blow for the pack of cards to come hurtling down. An apt description for...
Read more

An IPO for Indian startups is believed to be a long and complicated journey by many successful entrepreneurs in India. But equations are changing fast!

India wants its homegrown startups to go public with ease and list on the Innovators’ Growth Platform (IGP), which will help early-stage investors in new companies to have a structured exit route.

A top official in the know has revealed that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in a bid to reduce the timeline required for firms to go public and improve the disclosure standards, on Thursday, might make amendments to Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, aka LODR. It will also provide listed entities with a much-needed reduction in compliance requirements.

Advertisements

The move could have a direct impact on the number of IPO Indian startups could attempt for in the next few years.

SEBI has proposed that the pre-listing compulsory shareholding period for investors who own 25% or higher in Indian startups be slashed in half to one year. It has also recommended that the open offer trigger for investment deals would be raised. A higher percentage of shares to be allocated to anchor investors and special rights be given to promoters and the existing institutional investors. But that’s not all.

The Indian market regulator has also proposed allowing issuer firms to seek a listing on the Innovators’ Growth Platform to issue DVR aka differential voting rights or superior voting rights (SR) to the promoters. Earlier, in December 2020, SEBI had mentioned that special rights such allocated to existing institutional investors (who hold more than 10% of the company’s capital) such as board seats and affirmative voting rights should be continued.

According to Sudhir Bassi, Executive Director of Khaitan & Co., these moves which SEBI is currently deliberating on are extremely progressive. DVR will let a startup founder have a significant amount of influence even after he or she has diluted their shareholding over a period of time.

Bassi further said that many Indian companies, after getting listed, still remain in the growth phase. Thus, as a result, institutional investors would very much want to have veto rights. And, it is this very element that will distinguish the IGP from the main board listing and make the platform way more acceptable to institutional investors.

Advertisements

Previously, in a discussion paper, SEBI had also proposed that companies should be allowed to allocate up to 60% of the issue size to anchor investors on a discretionary basis before the subscriptions on an issuance begin. The market regulator also sought to increase the limit for triggering open offers from 25% to 49%.

Experts believe that if SEBI successfully rolls out the planned changes related to IPO for startups, the growth of indian startups ecosystem could increase by multiple folds.

Currently, the takeover rules mandate that an investor who buys a 25% or higher stake into a listed company must make an open offer to public shareholders to buy a minimum of an additional 26%.

SEBI might also let promoters provide an indicative price. It believes it will help investors gauge the promoter’s intent and inclination to pay the required price.

It now remains to be seen how many of these proposals get formalised in the upcoming announcements. Will the route to IPO for Indian startups becomes much easier? We will keep you updated. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleMicrosoft’s Discord Acquisition: A Mouth-Watering Prospect to Bolster Gaming Services
Next articleIndia Is Yet To Wean Off The After Effects Of The Pandemic On Unemployment!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Vessel of Charity: Facebook Raises Over $5 Billion Through Donation Tools

Every coin has two sides. That is just the nature of how things are. And with a conduit like...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

100-Unicorn Strong, The Indian Startup Ecosystem Is Rapidly Growing Backed By Innovation!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India's startup ecosystem is now 100 unicorns-strong, and they are collectively transforming the corporate landscape of the country at a rapid pace! A recent report...
Read more

Despite 50% Cut In Google Play Commission Indian Startups Are Not Yet Happy!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For quite some time, multiple Indian startups have been protesting against Google and Apple levying commission on in-app purchases for apps listed in the...
Read more

India Startup Investment 2020: Pandemic Failed To Shake The Confidence Of Investors!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India’s startup ecosystem has largely been unhindered by the pandemic in 2020. The country attracted a lot of eyeballs in terms of investor interest,...
Read more

Bumble is On The Rumble: Post IPO First Quarter Performance Is Turning Heads!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The times are rosy and Bumble is certainly feeling the love! After causing a stir aplenty with its first date with an IPO, Bumble, a...
Read more

Flipkart IPO With $35 Billion Valuation: Walmart to take the SPAC Route

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Flipkart IPO could turn out to be the biggest success story of an Indian startup unicorn. The face of the Indian e-commerce, Walmart-owned Flipkart...
Read more

Zomato IPO: Gateway To A $50 Billion Valuation In The Next 5 Years?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Looks like Zomato IPO would be the talk of the town for months to come. With the online food delivery business slowly starting to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.