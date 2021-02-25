After SMS, WhatsApp Now Becomes A Threat To Cell Calling: 1 Billion And Counting

It already buried the SMSes in the ground. Now, traditional cellular calling is next on the hit list. The number of WhatsApp calls making waves on the internet!

Whatsapp is instantly synonymous with being one of our generation’s most defining apps. And on the eve of its 12-year journey, it has touched yet another monumental milestone.

According to interesting data released by the company, the popular instant messaging app revealed that in addition to the heavy gross volume of messages it sees on the platform it now handling calls in excess of 1 billion each day!

The Silk Anniversary celebratory tweet by the Facebook-owned mobile messaging giant also stirred up some more staggering numbers. Since its launch and going into the thirteenth year now, it has managed to size up a global user base of two billion monthly active users sending a gargantuan 100 billion messages per day.

The rise of the app, clearly off the charts, also has a lot to do with how the company has evolved and adapted itself to suit the consumer’s needs each time. Co-founded by former Yahoo! employees Brian Acton and Jan Koum back in 2009, the company expanded further to become a full-blown mobile messaging solution service. As years rolled on, it eventually started to replace traditional voice calling and video calling on other apps due to its one-stop nature. Now it allows the users to even make payments and send stickers, a far-reaching stature for an app that was originally designed to allow mere sharing of statuses between its users.

One to one voice call on WhatsApp is not the only feature that is making users fall for it. The group voice calling and video calling features added to the vogue app in February 2015 and November 2016 respectively, are constantly on the upkeep. Whatsapp has only sought to better its app experiencing by incorporating group voice and video calling support, added in August 2018. The one-stop-get-all dimension and the easy interface are flavours that have propelled Whatsapp to such dizzying heights.

Facebook’s acquisition of Whatsapp in February 2014 for a bargain of $19 billion was a catalyst for another chapter in the company’s books. The acquisition by the social media giant has since helped the messaging app to scale further peaks.

Available around the globe in 180 countries in as many as 60 languages, the messaging app has touched the lives of seemingly all.

Such has been its fever that even after it ran into troubled waters due to its updated privacy policy changes, its largest market, from the users perspective, India has refused to shift base to the emerging Signal app. This, even as the country was projected to lose up to 60 million users from its thriving chunk of close to 530 million user base.

With WhatsApp’s continuous claims in the latest tweets that its commitment to user privacy with end-to-end encryption is iron-clad, Whatsapp’s presence and ease of operating alone make it a formidable juggernaut.

So, even as there have been some terse times for Whatsapp in the recent past, its dominance is unchallenged. Mobile calling all but shot down, who knows what Whatsapp gobbles up next!

