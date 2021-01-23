BriefInternet
How Mobile Is Becoming A Catalyst Of Online Gambling Market Growth

By Dazeinfo
The global online gambling market is now one of the biggest and it is expected to grow up to 127.3 billion US dollars by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.5 percent. The growth of the industry means that more and more people are now willing to gamble online.

Now, when it comes to online gambling, the mobile sector appears to be getting more attention. Last year was surely tough for many industries including gambling but it appears that the online sector wasn’t that affected. Online gambling has become more accessible because of mobile technology.

Many online and mobile casinos offer different features to their customers including the use of different banking & payment methods in India and other countries when gambling anywhere else in the world. The location is barely an issue anymore when it comes to this activity.

Mobile Gambling in Numbers

The Mobile gambling market is estimated to reach over 53 million US dollars by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of 10.7 percent. In 2018, it was Europe where mobile gambling became prominent as it was recorded that 57.20 percent of the mobile gambling revenue that year came from the EU.

In 2019, it was reported Iovation that there was 95 percent growth in mobile gambling transactions. According to them, the mobile sector accounts for 70 percent of online gambling transactions. Newzoo reported that the number of smartphone users will surpass 3.8 billion by next year with approximately 270 million new users each year.

More and more people will likely be using smartphones because it is becoming cheaper yet powerful. And now that mobile devices like smartphones and tablets are becoming more powerful, we can only expect that mobile gaming and gambling experience will get even better this year.

Why People Are Choosing to Gamble Online

There are multiple great reasons why people are now turning to gamble online and with their mobile devices and here they are.

  • Accessibility

Because of mobile devices, people can now play their favourite casino games wherever they are in the world. This is as long as their location allows gambling, of course. There are countries where online casinos are banned and illegal like Australia. Even offshore casinos are not allowed to offer their services in the country. However, the online lottery is allowed as it is regulated by its government.

In the United States, there is no federal law that prohibits foreign online casino operators from offering their services in the country. This is why Americans and even tourists in the country could easily log in to offshore casino sites. 

It’s also easier to play with a mobile device these days as many online casino operators have already released native apps that players can download to their Android or Apple device. Playing on mobile apps is preferred by many as they are only a few taps away from accessing games and sports odds.

  • Variety of Games

Before the release of iPhone and Android devices, it was hard to imagine that we can play almost any game on a mobile device. However, these smartphones and tablets have become powerful that we can even play console games with them too.

Whatever casino game it is that you have in mind, whether it’s a slot machine game or a casino table game, you can now play it with your smartphone. Some online casinos even allow you to play live dealer games with your mobile device. Gamblers have a plethora of games to choose from and the quality is also not sacrificed.

  • 5G Network Availability

It’s established that smartphones and tablets are now powerful and equipped with chipsets that are suitable for gaming. However, people can’t enjoy any online games without an internet connection. Since mobile gambling means that you can also gamble outside your home where the Wi-Fi is, the mobile data connection is also crucial.

While the 4G connection is already good enough for gaming and browsing, it just keeps getting better as the 5G network is now becoming more widespread. With an extremely fast internet connection, people’s gaming experience will only get better.

Games will load faster and waiting time will no longer be a thing. With a powerful smartphone and 5G connection, it should even be easy to play multiple casino games all at once.

Conclusion

The world is still dealing with a pandemic and people are now trying to stay safe in their homes. Many land casinos and bookies remain closed but gambling activities continue. This year, it is likely that people will continue to gamble online instead of traveling. Gambling companies are also shifting their focus towards the mobile market and many more games and gambling apps will be released this year.

