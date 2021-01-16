BriefInternet
Updated:

The Slip-Ups Keep On Coming: WhatsApp Web Users’ Mobile Data Leaked On Google

By Jayesh Sharma
19
0

Must Read

BriefAbhishek - 0

Happy B’Day Gordon Moore: One Of The Founding Fathers Of Silicon Valley

Gordon Earle Moore co-founded the paramount Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with Robert Noyce in July 1968, which is worth $204.16...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

WhatsApp Might Lose 60 Million Indian Users Post Updated Policy Changes, New Survey Reveals!

The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform’s decision to update their privacy and terms of service brought about a...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Uber and Ola In Hot Water: India Authorities Launch Fresh Probe!

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) sent a summons to Uber and Ola...
Read more

As the developments have unfolded over the past week, the clock for WhatsApp seems to be ticking with every passing minute and every sensitized user. With users forced to confront the grey policies in which Facebook operates its entities, the new privacy policy announcement seems to have opened a pandora’s box of mayhem for WhatsApp. The latest addition to this ruckus comes courtesy of WhatsApp web.

Already under immense heat over its upcoming data and privacy policy in India and elsewhere around the globe, another user data violation from WhatsApp has come to light. The report has come from the WhatsApp Web application for desktop, which has been alleged to expose personal mobile numbers of the app users via indexing on Google Search.

With screenshots to prove and strong condemnation from several analysts to boot, many of these pictures have shown indexing of personal mobile numbers of WhatsApp users via the Web version on the Google Search engine.

Advertisements

Eminent independent cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia has also lent his view, confirming that the source of the leak is WhatsApp on the Web. Detailing further, he has explained that when the users are using WhatsApp on their laptops or PCs, the mobile numbers are getting indexed on Google Search.

Though not all the individual phone numbers appearing online are business numbers, the uproar of concern the news has caused has been huge. Even earlier in the week, when reports of its private group chat links being available on Google Search came out, WhatsApp had reportedly asked Google not to index such chats and also advised users against sharing group chat links on publicly accessible websites.

What had transpired in that incident was that Google had indexed invite links to many private WhatsApp group chats, which meant all these private chat groups could be found and joined through a routine search. All the indexed WhatsApp group chat links have now been removed from Google though.

The issue had actually first surfaced in February 2020, when app reverse-engineer Jane Wong found that Google was spitting out close to 470,000 results for a simple search of “chat.whatsapp.com”.

WhatsApp, which no doubt enjoys the numero uno status as a messaging app in India, is currently in use by over 400 million users in India. According to the features offered by the popular app for users’ convenience, a vast majority of the working professionals and students use the instant chat app on their desktops and PCs via the Web version. The slew of slip-ups and horror shows have resulted in a marked and expected dip in the number of users in India. It has been projected that the contentious privacy policies; slapped on the users without a second thought may well trigger a mass exodus, with the projected number reaching as high as 60 million!

Even though WhatsApp was quick to harp on the fact that it had included the “noindex” tag on all deep link pages, which excludes them from getting indexed in March 2020, there are growing concerns as to how the Facebook-owned chat app has been handling such serious issues. The reports of leaks and dodgy operational practices haven’t helped their cause for sure.

The genesis of all these problems, the controversial privacy policy, has indeed pitted the harried users against the practices and “my way or the highway” approach of the social media behemoth.

As each such event unravels, there slowly seems to be emerging a bigger game at play too. Not just leveraging the user might, is Facebook also hatching a scheme to protect its assets from the lawsuits it has invited in a transitional governance phase in its homeland? What do these unflattering developments mean for India, which comprises so many ardent users? (What then of the JioMart ambitions for Reliance Retail?)

Whatever Facebook is planning with WhatsApp, there are growing signs that it will have to endure several body blows and changed dynamics if it continues down this path. The time ahead is riddled with questions, and rivals steadily gaining ground and WhatsApp better come up with a middle ground to counter those, or else these ungainly developments pull it down.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. And WhatsApp users (all of us!) – stay cautious!

Advertisements
Previous articleTrump Administration Has Landed Its Final Blow On Chinese Companies: Xiaomi Blacklisted!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

The Slip-Ups Keep On Coming: WhatsApp Web Users’ Mobile Data Leaked On Google

As the developments have unfolded over the past week, the clock for WhatsApp seems to be ticking...
Read more
Brief

Trump Administration Has Landed Its Final Blow On Chinese Companies: Xiaomi Blacklisted!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In its recent move to safeguard national security, the United States’ Trump Administration has decided to go after China’s second-biggest smartphone marker...
Read more
Brief

Huawei Is Gunning For Acquiring A Fifth Of Android’s Userbase With Its Own HarmonyOS!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Google’s ban on Huawei in 2019, the Chinese-origin tech company is all set to roll out HarmonyOS later in 2021 as...
Read more
Brief

Battle Lines Are Drawn: Qualcomm’s Latest Acquisition to Challenge Apple, Intel

Jayesh Sharma - 0
The quest to gain supremacy creates a butterfly effect for sure. With the challengers and the champion pulling out all stops to...
Read more
Brief

After Ola and Uber, Now Swiggy And Flipkart Under Probe For Tax Evasion: What’s Brewing?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A few days ago, reports emerged about Ola and Uber coming under the scanner of Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax...
Read more
Brief

India’s Biggest IT Firms Reported Sharp Jump in Employee Hiring In FY Q3 2021

Khushi Rebekah - 0
India's IT sector has been on a steady rise after the turbulence the first half of 2020 caused. On Wednesday, major IT...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

WhatsApp Might Lose 60 Million Indian Users Post Updated Policy Changes, New Survey Reveals!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform’s decision to update their privacy and terms of service brought about a massive ripple effect which is...
Read more

Zoho Launches New Messaging App To Lure Fleeing WhatsApp Users

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Amid introducing a renewed terms of service and privacy policy for letting Facebook access its user-data, the popular instant messaging WhatsApp is...
Read more

What Does WhatsApp’s Updated Privacy Policy Means For Users? Find Out!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are an avid user of WhatsApp (who isn’t?), then you must have surely come across an in-app pop-up asking you...
Read more

Is Facebook Fighting A Lost Battle With Apple?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Sometimes, it seems like Facebook’s antics know no end. Like a prey sensing impending danger, writhing to get out of it, Facebook’s...
Read more

Amazon, Swiggy Payment Processor Reports About 3.5 Crores Cardholders Data Breach

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Juspay, the leading Indian payment processing startup has been revealed to suffer a major data breach in which the masked credit and...
Read more

Google Imposes ‘Monopoly Tax’ On Digital Advertising, Says New Antitrust Lawsuit!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Facebook, now Google has been slapped with another anti-trust complaint. Backed by Republican attorneys general from 10 U.S....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.