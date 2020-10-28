BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Huawei All Set To Bid Adieu To Smartphone Market?

By Neeraj M
39
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Free Netflix in India: A Result of Slow Growth In Q3 2020?

Netflix is testing a new strategy that could lead to free Netflix in India. The online streaming...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Jio Pages: The Indian Browser Reliance Is Betting On Now!

Looks like Reliance wants to establish Jio as a synonym of technology. After launching a fleet of...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

Reliance Future Group Deal In The Soup: SIAC Orders To Put The Deal On Hold

When Reliance agreed to acquire Future Group for $3.4 billion, recently, the share of Reliance Industries Limited...
Read more

The effects of the US ban on Huawei, along with a few other Chinese companies, have started appearing. Last week we reported about the sale of Honor – the sub-brand of Huawei which is focused on the budget smartphone market. Now, Huawei has announced that Mate 40 will be the last smartphone from the Chinese tech behemoth in the high-end smartphone market.

With the announcement, it has become clear that Huawei’s struggle in the Smartphone market is far from over and the company sees no other promising alternate of Android OS to move ahead in the smartphone market.

In May last year, when Google announced the ban on Huawei many were sceptical about the future of the Chinese tech giant in the smartphone market. The company, however, presented a bold-faced and argued that such a ban will have minimal effect on the company’s operations. Soon, reports about the possible rollout of Huawei’s own mobile OS, a competitor of Android OS, started making rounds on the internet.

Advertisements

During the early days of the ban, Dazeinfo also published a deep dive analysis on the future of Huawei (Read, The Beginning of the end of Huawei). The data-driven approach helped us to understand that despite all the efforts put by Huawei, sustaining in the smartphone market without having the backing of Google Android is like a fighting a lost battle for Huawei.

The Chinese telecom & tech major didn’t leave any stone unturned to get rid of the ban but by the end of 2019, it became clear that the Trump administration is in no mood to let go Huawei.

Huawei tried to launch its own HarmoniOS to counter Android, but the absence of Google services and Android apps kept users away from Huawei devices.

The absence of Android OS, and the popular Android apps, is not the only reason behind the struggle of Huawei. TSMC, the company which produced the Kirin chipset for Huawei, also gave up under the pressure from the US government and distanced itself from dealing with Huawei. This was another blow for Huawei in the smartphone segment as Huawei’s premium smartphones, and many budget smartphones as well, were powered with Huawei’s own Kirin Chipset. As TSMC backed off from its promise to continue with Huawei despite the ban, the end of Kirin was quite evident.

By mid-2020, Huawei had apparently accepted its fate. It hasn’t filed any new lawsuits or made any public declarations that it’s still trying to overturn the Huawei ban.

Advertisements

Despite the ban, Huawei somehow managed to hold its ground in the smartphone market. According to GraphFarm, Huawei accounted for 20% share of worldwide smartphone shipments in Q2 2020. A majority of their smartphone sale, however, took place in China but the situation in other markets doesn’t seem to be as promising as it used to be. In fact, on the worldwide level too, Huawei’s growth stagnated after the ban came into the effect. By the end of Q1 2019, Huawei accounted for nearly 19% of the quarterly smartphone shipments by posting significant growth in the every passing quarter. However, after getting banned in May last year, Huawei barely strengthened its market presence as the company’s share went up from 19% to 20% in one and a half year.

Huawei smartphone share Q1 2014 - Q2 2020
Via: GraphFarm, Huawei smartphone share Q1 2014 – Q2 2020

It’s quite evident that Google’s decision to turn its back on Huawei has hit hard. The situation for Chinese tech major is becoming more worrisome as many major telecom markets, including India and Australia, have started exploring options to upgrade their telecom networks to rollout 5G without involving Huawei. The constant pressure and market struggle have apparently forced the company to consolidate its offerings and focus on business units that have been leading the growth of the company. The already crowded smartphone market doesn’t seem to be a promising bet for Huawei in the current situation especially at the time when the company has got to deal with situations at multiple fronts.

All said and done, it’s quite surprising to see the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor giving up on the tough market conditions. What’s your take on the situation, do let us know your views in the comment section below.

Previous articleTata Group To Acquire 50% Stake In BigBasket: A Winning Edge Against JioMart?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Huawei All Set To Bid Adieu To Smartphone Market?

The effects of the US ban on Huawei, along with a few other Chinese companies, have started...
Read more
Brief

Tata Group To Acquire 50% Stake In BigBasket: A Winning Edge Against JioMart?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Tata Group has apparently found its winning edge against Ambani's JioMart and might add this newfound opportunity to their shopping list...
Read more
Brief

Amazon Locks Head With The Music Industry: Twitch Letting Streamers Use Unlicensed Music!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has upset the biggies of the music industry as one of its acquisitions have been...
Read more
Brief

Mobile Internet Speed In India: From Bad To Worse [REPORT]

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Languishing. And la…g…g…i…n…g. The sorry state of the desi internet in India. In a rather sad turn of events,...
Read more
Brief

Google Boots Out 3 Immensely Popular Android Apps from Play Store: Questions About Content Policing Resurface

Jayesh Sharma - 0
With such a flourishing wilderness of Android apps on the Google Play Store, there is every likelihood of encountering something seemingly innocuous...
Read more
Brief

Reliance Future Group Deal In The Soup: SIAC Orders To Put The Deal On Hold

Dazeinfo - 0
When Reliance agreed to acquire Future Group for $3.4 billion, recently, the share of Reliance Industries Limited rallied on the stock market....
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Reliance Jio Set To Blitz The 5G Smartphone Market With Jaw-Dropping Price

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Cometh the revolution, cometh Reliance. This time the price of 5G smartphones under the radar of Reliance. The trailblazer’s...
Read more

Huawei Plans To Divest Honor And Bid Adieu To Budget Smartphones

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Looks like Huawei is trying to follow the same path ByteDance has followed to keep TikTok alive. Just like...
Read more

Apple iPhone 11 Ruled The Premium Smartphone Segment in Q1 2020

Apple Khushi Rebekah - 0
A recent Counterpoint report has shed light on the global premium smartphone segment in Q1 2020. This report, while notable in and...
Read more

Worldwide Smartphone Shipments 2020: Record Decline In The History of Smartphones

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The revised projection of worldwide smartphone shipments in 2020 is definitely going to disappoint all smartphone manufacturers and vendors. According to the...
Read more

Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Q1 2020: Samsung, Apple, Huawei Failed To Impress

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1 2020 decreased to 275.8 million units, posting a record decline of 11.7% YoY. The damages due...
Read more

OnePlus 8 Is Launched But Is It A Real Head Turner?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
OnePlus 8 series smartphones have finally arrived - despite all the odds the world is going through. Despite the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.