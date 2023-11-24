India’s Evolving Mobile App Preferences: Users Engage with 7 Apps on Average

In the evolving landscape of India’s digital revolution, the last decade has witnessed a phenomenal rise in smartphone adoption, accompanied by a parallel surge in the usage of mobile applications. According to a recent CyberMedia Research (CMR) study, an average smartphone user in India is now actively engaged with seven mobile apps, marking a significant shift in consumer behaviour.

Notably, digital payments, food delivery, and grocery delivery have emerged as the most preferred mobile apps among the tech-savvy Indian populace. This preference is primarily attributed to the pivotal role played by mobile apps in shaping the daily habits of smartphone users. The driving force behind this shift is a strong desire for a seamless combination of convenience, reliability, and trust in the brands that users choose to engage with.

In the survey titled “CMR Alpha Brands 2023,” CMR surveyed over 3000 consumers across the top seven cities of India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Ahmedabad.

Main Highlights

Among all digital payment apps in India, Amazon Pay takes the lead with the highest satisfaction rate among users, at an impressive 48% . Following closely are Paytm at 35%, Google Pay at 33%, and Phonepe at 27%. This reflects consumers’ prioritization of safety, security, and convenience when selecting their preferred digital wallet.

Amazon Prime Video has indisputably claimed the title of India's most preferred OTT app, outshining competitors such as Disney Hotstar and Netflix. An impressive 65% of surveyed Indians go to Amazon Prime Video for entertainment, showcasing a substantial lead over Disney Hotstar, which secured 37% of the respondents' preferences.

Among the top grocery delivery apps, Amazon Fresh emerged as the top choice for consumers, with a satisfaction rate of 36% and an impressive advocacy rate of 60%. Following closely is Blinkit, earning a satisfaction rate of 19% and an advocacy rate of 53%. Surprisingly, prominent players like BigBasket and Swiggy Instamart are not the go-to grocery apps for surveyed consumers, indicating a notable shift in consumer preferences within the competitive grocery delivery landscape.

Urban Company maintains its status as the preferred mobile app for Salon-at-home services, especially for women in India. The app has secured the highest customer satisfaction rate at an impressive 38% and a remarkable advocacy rate of 65%.

“Convenience coupled with trust is not just a winning formula; it’s the lifeline of modern businesses,” said Sugandha Srivastava, Senior Manager-Industry Consulting Group at CMR.

The CMR Alpha Brands 2023 study goes beyond numbers; it’s a testament to the ever-evolving preferences of India’s consumers. India’s mobile app ecosystem is one of the fastest-growing in the world, with over 800 million smartphone users actively engaging with apps on a daily basis. In an era where smartphones have become our trusty companions, serving purposes ranging from communication to entertainment and shopping, tech companies are in a race to create mobile apps that cater to every facet of our daily lives.