BriefSocial MediaFacebook
Updated:

Facebook-Jio Deal: Pact for Limited Data Sharing Or Route For Repeat Offence?

By Jayesh Sharma
16
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Apple Accounted For 65% Of Global App Spent In Q3 2020

If you wonder why a majority of app developers are willing to target Apple users before Google...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

UPI Transactions Nearly Doubled In Q3 2020: 1.8 Billion In September Alone

The increasing number of UPI payments clearly indicates that the digital revolution in India is all set...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Why Is Access Dots Touted As A Must Install App for All Android Smartphone Users

Are you an Android user and missing some of the much-needed security features that iOS 14 users...
Read more

Shades of Deja-vu? Seen this situation unfold before? Anybody can be forgiven for asking twice, but are we really buying Facebook’s limited data sharing claims, again?

The much-celebrated Reliance Jio-Facebook deal is creating waves, still.

Upon being questioned as to the specifics of their deal with Reliance Jio Platforms by the Competition Commission of India, Facebook has assured that data sharing is only going to constitute a “limited part of the deal”.

Advertisements

Taking the potential deal into view, the antirust custodian had fairly put forth questions citing facts that both Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Facebook being leading players, the magnitude of the deal involved a symbiotic interface with substantial user data possessed by entities. While Jio is a prominent telecommunications company hogging more than one-third of the country’s mobile users on its network, CCI acknowledged Facebook’s muscle in online advertising services.

While Facebook was quick to issue a statement saying that the data sharing is in place solely for the purpose of facilitating eCommerce transactions on JioMart, as per the initial agreement between the two parties, it has been sternly forewarned by the CCI to work in compliance with the dynamics of the concerned market adding that any anti-competitive indulgence will be met with appropriate sanctions as per Section(s) 3 and/or 4 of its Act.

Jaadhu Holdings LLC, – a new entity of Facebook through which it invested in Jio Platforms – has maintained that neither company will be acquiring each other’s data, and that the primary purpose of the deal was not such. As per their proposed commercial arrangement, Facebook-owned WhatsApp and JioMart, owned by Reliance Retail Ventures and operated by Jio Platforms, will send and receive only “limited data” with each other.

CCI’s suspicion was piqued not just because of the fact that transactions can result in unrestricted access to each company’s resources, more so because of the incentives which lie in mutually beneficial data sharing. Facebook’s unit emphasised that the Master Services Agreement drawn explicitly prohibits all partners from using confidential information received from the other side for their own business purposes or disclosing it to third parties.

Facebook: A Repeat Offender

All these developments are unsurprising, given the scanner that the Zuckerberg led company has been under and the increasing number of high profile scandals it has been embroiled in. Facebook and trust are increasingly been seen as being at two opposite end of the poles by users worldwide, as evidenced by multiple studies.

Advertisements

As for Reliance, the investment worth Rs 43,574 crore by Facebook for 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms was the first in a series of 14 deals secured by Reliance Industries’ digital arm and was executed by the social media giant’s subsidiary Jaadhu Holdings. Announced on April 22, the deal made Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Reliance Industries.

In total, Reliance Industries has so far committed Rs 152,056 crore for a combined stake sale of 33 per cent in Jio Platforms Limited aka JPL.

Reliance has really been on a deal clinching spree, with Google also filing for approval from CCI for its INR 33,737 Cr investment in Jio Platforms for a 7.73% stake in the company. Google has informed CCI that its investment in Jio Platforms is for manufacturing a new smartphone in India.

Now that the CCI has blessed Reliance Jio-Facebook deal, it is sure to be set to examine many more presented by Reliance in the coming days. It will be interesting to see what the Reliance juggernaut gets up to next.

As far as Facebook’s commitment of being restricted to “limited data sharing” is concerned, it is anybody’s guess to know what are Facebook real intentions are with the investment in Jio platforms.

What’s your take about Facebook’s assurance to CCI? Do you think Facebook can be trusted and sensitive personal data of 398 million subscribers of Jio is in safe hands?

Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

Previous article10-year Long Android Battle Between Google And Oracle Becomes Nasty Now!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Facebook-Jio Deal: Pact for Limited Data Sharing Or Route For Repeat Offence?

Shades of Deja-vu? Seen this situation unfold before? Anybody can be forgiven for asking twice, but are...
Read more
Brief

10-year Long Android Battle Between Google And Oracle Becomes Nasty Now!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While the entire world today hails Google as the inventor of Android, little do people know about the tech giant's fight with...
Read more
Brief

iPhone 12 Mini Is The Greatest Threat To Android Dominance, Ever!

Neeraj M - 0
The fascination for Apple iPhone among Android smartphone users has been noticed in various studies conducted at regular intervals. In spite of...
Read more
Brief

The Jaw-Dropping Discount on iPhone 11 Is Finally Here, And You Must Not Miss It

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
The discount on iPhone 11 can never be as alluring as this one. Gone are the days when you...
Read more
Brief

Paytm Takes Another Dig At Google: VSS Rebukes Google’s New Policy

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Admission of guilt or not, there is no abating Paytm’s ire for Google’s policies. In a saga which started...
Read more
Brief

It’s Time For Google, Apple, Amazon And Facebook To Break Up: Lawmaker

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-awaited congressional report on Big Tech firms and antitrust which was supposed to release earlier this week has been postponed once...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

It’s Time For Google, Apple, Amazon And Facebook To Break Up: Lawmaker

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-awaited congressional report on Big Tech firms and antitrust which was supposed to release earlier this week has been postponed once...
Read more

₹90 Crore Per Hour: That’s What Mukesh Ambani Added To His Wealth During COVID Era

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Today the "IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020" was released and guess who kept maintained his position at the top for...
Read more

Can Tata Super App, With the Backing of Walmart, Take On JioMart?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In August, Tata Group, in a move to likely counter the offerings of the Jio umbrella, declared that they are in the...
Read more

Facebook’s Chasm Of Distrust: An Ever-Deepening Divide

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Facebook, the world's most popular social media platform has failed measurably as it is voted as the least trusted social media platform...
Read more

Jio Postpaid Plus Plan Offers Free Netflix And Amazon Prime To Give Airtel and Vi Run For Their Money?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The just launched Jio Postpaid Plus plan is making heads turned. Just when you think Mukesh Ambani led...
Read more

Facebook Spying On Instagram Users Through Camera: Claims A Recent Lawsuit

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When it comes to privacy, the Mark Zuckerberg led social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) always manages to land itself in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.