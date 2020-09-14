BriefMobile
Launch of Pixel 5: Google All Set For September 30th

Google is all set to launch the much-awaited Pixel 5 on September 30th at 11am PT – just two weeks after the launch of iPhone 12.

The Pixel smartphone maker has started sending the invite to some of the media professionals for the September 30 event. While the invite doesn’t specifically name or have a mentioned of Pixel 5, but it clearly states that the event is all about a new Chromecast, latest smart speakers and Pixel phones.

Google launch event invite

Just like all other events in COVID-19 era, Google Pixel 5 launch event is an online invite-only, which is believed to be streamed live.

Earlier Google confirmed that the company is gearing up to launch Pixel 5G smartphones later this year. With the new media invite it’s almost certain that the event will revolve around much-awaited and much-delayed Pixel 5, along with the 5G version of Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a in the US, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan and Australia.

After Apple confirmed a new event on September 15 earlier this month, it was quite certain that Google can’t afford to delay the launch of Pixel 5 much longer.

Last month itself Google launched Pixel 4A and since then the internet was flooded with the various types of speculations related to Pixel 5 launch, specification of Pixel 5 and the price of Pixel 5. A recently leaked video of Pixel 5 was quite revealing and spilt a lot about design, looks and finish.

Killing all rumours about the launch of Pixel 5 in October, Google has set the stage to compete with the upcoming iPhone 12. It’s expected that Apple iPhone 12 would only be available for sale from October onwards and by then Google may also place the new Pixel 5 on the shelf for users to have a side by side comparison.

Google has not disclosed any price of Pixel 5 but if are a fan of leaks and rumours, the company could price tag the upcoming Pixel 5 with $799 onwards. This makes an interesting proposition for users as Apple is also expected to introduce some price cut in the new iPhone 12 or introduce a comparatively cheaper version of iPhone 12 to strengthen its presence in $600 – $800 price segment.

For now, what actually Google has decided and planned is anybody’s guess. Tomorrow we all are set to see what Apple unveils with iPhone 12 and exactly after 15 days Google will launch its competitor.

Which is going to make more heads turned, only time will tell. For now, we are leaving you with some more speculations about the specification of Pixel 5.

Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

