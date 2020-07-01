BriefInternet
Updated:

Search Engine Optimization In Digital Era: Look Beyond Traffic

By Dazeinfo
227
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Social Media Influencers On Hackers’ Target: 100,000 Accounts Leaked On Dark Web!

With influencer marketing and sponsored content being on the rise, more and more content creators, some even...
Read more
BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

The Sudden Rise In The Demand Of Refurbished Smartphones In India!

The new normal is changing the dynamics of the Indian smartphone industry. In the last two to...
Read more
BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

Google To Start Paying News Publishers For Showing Content In Search Result

After several discussions and negotiations, the mighty Google has finally announced the much-awaited good news for "selected"...
Read more

Search engine optimization, aka SEO, plays a vital role in today’s online world, especially if it’s about running a business online that we’re talking about. SEO is what makes sure that Google and other search engines find your business website more appealing. 

When your customers and clients try to find any of the products or services on the internet, it’s SEO that determines whether they’re going to find you offering the same. However, Google is continually changing things across all browsers

So, getting ahead in your SEO game is one of the main determining factors for your business success. Let’s see how SEO can help your business. 

Advertisements

Improved User Experience

Nowadays, it’s all about what a business can do for its customers. Every business online is trying to make their website more customer-centric to maximize the user experience. 

This includes anything from providing visitors with the latest content, mobile-friendly website, and easy navigation to related videos and images to support the written form. All these elements combined make a better and improved user experience. 

And all of it results in:

  • Higher conversion rates
  • Better brand recall
  • Improved lead generation
  • More clicks 

Search engines need this kind of interaction to recognize your website as top quality and improve your search ranking.

SEO Is an Excellent Lead Generation Tool

Non-profit organizations, B2C, and B2B all rely on various inbound strategies to discover new, abundant sources of fresh leads. These strategies include referrals, content marketing, social media advertising, SEO, and more. 

Advertisements

If your SEO strategy isn’t bearing any fruit or you’re not satisfied with the results, your actions need revisiting. Always keep in mind that your competitors might be doing the same things as you, only better. SEO is a constant game of improvement. It requires time, effort, and resources.

Higher Conversion Rates

According to some SEO statistics, outbound and SEO leads are very different when it comes to conversion rates. The stats show that outbound leads achieved a 1.7% conversion rate while SEO leads achieved 14.6%

Outbound leads mean reaching out to potential prospects, but this strategy isn’t very reliable, and it won’t do much to increase your low conversion rates. On the other hand, SEO leads that include a consumer reaching out to your brand result in much higher conversion rates. 

That’s why it’s essential to make your brand visible across the most significant and most used search engines like Google, which accounts for 91% of the total search engine market. When potential prospects search the internet with a specific product or service in mind, SEO ensures they see your website first. This is how your potential customers become familiar with your brand, products, and services.

SEO Allows You to Save Resources

One of the best things about SEO is that it can be quite cost-effective. If used in the right way, SEO can improve cost management by lowering the cost of lead generation. It also helps cut down on advertising expenses. 

There’s no need to advertise your page or pay per click now that your website is ranking in the top results. The only thing that matters is to stay above the rest in search results and ensure that internet users continue clicking on your website and related search links. 

There are many ways to make sure they do:

  • Include referrals 
  • Use blogging
  • Social media management
  • SEO

These are all cost-effective techniques that bring great results. The trick is to find the techniques that work to your advantage and according to your business strategy. Search engines need organic traffic to improve your rankings.

Build Brand Credibility and Establish Brand Awareness

When you rank the highest in the search results, this gives your potential prospects the notion of being an authority in your industry. It’s social proof of how effective your business is. It also proves that you’re successful and experts in what you do. 

People like these things and feel good about recommending trustworthy brands to their friends, loved ones, and others. The more people research your brand, the more credibility your brand gets. 

Brand credibility is one of the vital elements that allow you to start building and establishing brand awareness. Brand awareness refers to how potential prospects perceive a particular brand in the market. It’s one of the critical steps of your brand promotion. 

SEO is the tool that businesses use to ensure their brands are easily found by search engines via organic and regular search. Once you reach the top position, every internet user can see your website when searching for particular products or services.

Conclusion

So, as you can see, SEO is a vital aspect of your marketing and advertising efforts. It helps you promote your business on the internet, and it can become a real lifeline, benefiting your business in many different ways. 

SEO creates an abundant pool of opportunities for your brand, increases your brand awareness, and establishes your business as a trustworthy authority in your industry. Use it to your advantage and get ahead of the competition curve.

Previous articleUC News May Exit India: Claims To Not Have Gotten Enough Traction!
Next articleFacebook’s New Algorithm Change: A Big Boost To Original Reporting!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook’s New Algorithm Change: A Big Boost To Original Reporting!

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), after long being continuously criticised for meting unfair treatment to news publishers, is...
Read more
Brief

Search Engine Optimization In Digital Era: Look Beyond Traffic

Dazeinfo - 0
Search engine optimization, aka SEO, plays a vital role in today's online world, especially if it's about running a business online that...
Read more
Brief

UC News May Exit India: Claims To Not Have Gotten Enough Traction!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The coronavirus pandemic which has been wreaking havoc on a global-scale came along as the harbinger of tough times for both big...
Read more
Brief

After Banning Apps, India To Clamp Down On Startup Investments From China

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The recent border conflict between India and China has led to the Indian Government to actively take massive steps to curb the...
Read more
Brief

TikTok Wants Ban Revoked: Claims Not Sharing Data With China

Merlyn Shelley - 0
TikTok is banned in India, along with 58 other Chinese apps. But the company is leaving no stone unturned to get the...
Read more
Brief

The Sudden Rise In The Demand Of Refurbished Smartphones In India!

Merlyn Shelley - 0
The new normal is changing the dynamics of the Indian smartphone industry. In the last two to three days, there is a...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Google To Start Paying News Publishers For Showing Content In Search Result

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
After several discussions and negotiations, the mighty Google has finally announced the much-awaited good news for "selected" publishers. Yes,...
Read more

A Former Google Employee Topples Jack Ma To Become China’s Second Richest Man!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Guess who just happened to overtake Jack Ma - Founder of Alibaba Group - as the second-richest man in China? No, it...
Read more

Google Keen Could Be The Future Of Internet Browsing!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The Search Engine Behemoth Google Inc. has enlisted a well-curated tool today called 'Keen' that is capable of collecting all the information...
Read more

Google Chrome Extensions Found Spying On Users: A Serious Privacy Threat Uncovered!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
Google Chrome, the dominant partaker which accounts for two-thirds of the web browser industry, has now detected a severe threat of spying...
Read more

Google’ New Startup Program Provides A Big Growth Opportunity To Many Indian Startups

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
Google is now divulging a curative support program exclusive for Indian Startup companies in the midst of the new typical COVID19 crisis....
Read more

Google to Make A Major Change With The Next Release of Chrome Browser

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The search engine behemoth Google is all set to introduce a few major updates with the new version of its Chrome browser,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.