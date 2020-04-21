More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Search Engine market share worldwide by month, starting from January 2009 to the current month. World’s top 5 search engines are Google, Bing, Yahoo!, Baidu and YANDEX RU, across all platforms (desktop, mobile, tablet, console).

Source Stat Counter

As the graph shows, Google has been dominating the Search Engine market with over 90% share since 2009. In March 2020, Google accounted for a whopping 91.98% of the global search engine market. That’s a negligible 0.09% point decline from the previous month.

Bing is the world’s second widely used search engine, holding 2.55% market share as of March 2020.

