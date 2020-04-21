Search Engine Market Share Worldwide by Month

The below graph represents the world's top five search engines by market share, starting from January 2009 to the current month. As of March 2020, Google is dominating the global search engine market with a whopping 91.98% share. That's a negligible 0.09% point decline from the previous month.

The above graph represents the Search Engine market share worldwide by month, starting from January 2009 to the current month. World’s top 5 search engines are Google, Bing, Yahoo!, Baidu and YANDEX RU, across all platforms (desktop, mobile, tablet, console).

As the graph shows, Google has been dominating the Search Engine market with over 90% share since 2009. In March 2020, Google accounted for a whopping 91.98% of the global search engine market. That’s a negligible 0.09% point decline from the previous month.

Bing is the world’s second widely used search engine, holding 2.55% market share as of March 2020.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

