Netflix Paid Streaming Subscribers in the US: Q1 2012 – Q4 2019

The above graph represents the number of Netflix paid streaming subscribers in the US, starting from fiscal Q1 2012 to Q4 2019. By the end of December 2019, the number of Netflix US streaming subscribers reached 62.45 million. Approximately 97.8% of those were the paying users. The number of Netflix paying streaming subscribers in United States increased 4.4% YoY in Q4 2019, to an all-time high of 61.04 million.

As the graph shows, the growth in paid US members of Netflix streaming service has slowed down over the last 7 years. With 26.4% YoY growth in Q4 2012, the number of Netflix paid streaming members in the US reached 25.47 million. By the end of Q4 2014, the paid streaming subscriber count had increased to 37.7 million, but the year-over-year growth was just 18.9%.

In Q2 2017, the number of Netflix paid streaming subscribers in the US crossed 50 million mark for the first time.

It is important to note that in Q3 2017 (July-Sep 2017), Netflix International market overtook its domestic market in terms of paid streaming subscribers.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was founded on August 29, 1997, by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph as a DVD-rental-by-mail firm. However, the company began its operations on April 14, 1998, by opening the world’s first online DVD rental store. For $19.95 a month, subscribers can rent as many DVDs as they want. The company slowly expanded its business by offering the streaming service in the US while retaining the DVD and Blu-ray rental service. In September 2010, the company began offering its streaming service to Canada, which later expanded to other international markets such as Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, etc. Netflix is now available almost every corner of the world, except in mainland China (due to local restrictions), Syria, North Korea, and Crimea (due to US sanctions).

Netflix’s IPO (initial public offering) completed on May 29, 2002, selling 5.5 million shares of common stock at the price of $15.00 per share.

In Q2 2017, it was the first time when the total Netflix streaming subscribers, globally, crossed 100 million mark.

On January 22, 2018, Netflix’s market capitalization ballooned to $100 billion, becoming the largest digital media and entertainment company in the world.

