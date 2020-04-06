BriefSocial MediaYouTube

Will YouTube’s New Feature Kill TikTok?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5050
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Over 13.6 Crore Jobs in India Would Be Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak!

The 21-day lockdown induced by the deadly outbreak of the Covid-19 has completely dismantled and disrupted the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Zomato Sets Eyes On $10.2 Billion Online Grocery Delivery Market in India

The 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed in India due to the Covid-19 outbreak fueled a massive change in...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Billionaire Mark Cuban’s Invaluable Advice for Startups in Crisis!

In an interview with CNBC last week, owner of NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, spoke out about...
Read more

After Facebook, it’s Youtube that has been closely monitoring the exceptional growth of TikTok. And, the new feature of YouTube is a testimony to the fact.

In the technology world, whenever a small player debut with promising new ideas and features, becomes a threat to their closest competitors the dominant players often outrightly replicate or let’s just say ‘borrow’ inspiration from them. Such is the case with YouTube as of now which plans to overthrow TikTok with its brand new feature.

It has recently been reported that the Google-owned silicon valley YouTube is planning to launch an in-app feature which is meant to be in direct competition with TikTok. The feature is being called ‘Shorts’ and it is all set to launch before the end of 2020.

Advertisements

This new YouTube Shorts feature will enable users to upload micro-videos into a news feed inside its mobile app. It has also been reported that licensed music which the video sharing platform already has in its catalogue will be made available to the users who will be trying out this feature.

If speculations have got any credibility, the access of the new YouTube feature will be initially given to YouTubers with a certain number of subscribers only. However, Youtube still hasn’t responded back to these claims.

Will Youtube Shorts Crush TikTok?

If we pay attention to the history of Youtube, you’d find out that the video-sharing platform constantly tries to compete with other popular tech platforms to maintain its dominance. However, it often ends up failing to drive new audiences away from their competitors. For example, Youtube copied Instagram’s ‘Story’ feature but it didn’t really take off and failed to replicate the success of it. Another instance is Youtube launching its premium platform ‘Youtube Red’ as a response to the meteoric rise of video-on-demand platforms such as Netflix and Hulu but that too didn’t massively pay off for them as well. To put things in perspective Netflix has 167 million paid streaming subscribers while the Premium version of YouTube has only 20 million customers – just 1% of its total user base.

When it comes to competing with TikTok, Youtube may just have a fighting chance to do so. The user base of Youtube is huge as it has over 2 billion people using their app every month right now. Compared to that Tiktok’s current boasts only an estimated 800 million monthly active users.

Besides, YouTube already having extensive music licensing arrangements in place is another advantage that gives them a significant edge over TikTok. It will also widen the creative capabilities for the clips that will utilise the ‘Shorts’ feature.

Advertisements

The long list of YouTube Creators and Influencers is another element YouTube will definitely like to bank upon. It should be noted that content creators who have worked very hard to build up their subscriber count and influence on the Youtube platform during the pre-TikTok era, will now no longer have to start from the scratch by doing the same for Tiktok. Instead, the content creators can stick to Youtube only wherein they can avail a TikTok-like feature using ‘Shorts’ which will also save them the trouble of redirecting their followers to a different platform just for engagement’s sake.

Now the only question that remains is whether ‘Shorts’ will succeed in a way that YouTube’s other attempts to replicate their competition have not. We will keep you posted.

Previous articleFacebook Messenger Desktop App: The Rise Of Zoom Has Caught The Attention Of Zuckerberg?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Will YouTube’s New Feature Kill TikTok?

After Facebook, it's Youtube that has been closely monitoring the exceptional growth of TikTok. And, the new...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Messenger Desktop App: The Rise Of Zoom Has Caught The Attention Of Zuckerberg?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Messenger Desktop app is making waves, and all because of an unexpected and sudden rise of Zoom - a video conferencing...
Read more
Brief

A New Coronavirus Scam Is So Lucrative That People Are Falling Prey To Scammers Easily!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Fraudsters are out once again to steal your money and this time they are banking on a new Coronavirus scam.
Read more
Brief

What Businesses Need to Know About the Instagram Algorithm in 2020

Aarzu Khan - 0
Every social media platform, whether it’s Facebook or Instagram, is driven by an algorithm that controls the content exposure. This is the...
Read more
Brief

GRE And TOEFL Exams Now Will Be Undertaken From Home: Will Covid-19 Redefine Education Sector?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The sudden outbreak of the deadly pandemic Covid-19 has forced the existing education systems around the world to now rely on digital...
Read more
Brief

Over 13.6 Crore Jobs in India Would Be Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The 21-day lockdown induced by the deadly outbreak of the Covid-19 has completely dismantled and disrupted the entire job market in India....
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Facebook Messenger Desktop App: The Rise Of Zoom Has Caught The Attention Of Zuckerberg?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Messenger Desktop app is making waves, and all because of an unexpected and sudden rise of Zoom - a video conferencing...
Read more

A New Coronavirus Scam Is So Lucrative That People Are Falling Prey To Scammers Easily!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Fraudsters are out once again to steal your money and this time they are banking on a new Coronavirus scam.
Read more

What Businesses Need to Know About the Instagram Algorithm in 2020

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Every social media platform, whether it’s Facebook or Instagram, is driven by an algorithm that controls the content exposure. This is the...
Read more

GRE And TOEFL Exams Now Will Be Undertaken From Home: Will Covid-19 Redefine Education Sector?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The sudden outbreak of the deadly pandemic Covid-19 has forced the existing education systems around the world to now rely on digital...
Read more

Over 13.6 Crore Jobs in India Would Be Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The 21-day lockdown induced by the deadly outbreak of the Covid-19 has completely dismantled and disrupted the entire job market in India....
Read more

India Is Losing $4.6 Billion Due To Lockdown Every Day [REPORT]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The amount of havoc the Covid-19 outbreak and all the measures that have been imposed in place to curb it wreaked on...
Read more