BriefInternet

A New Coronavirus Scam Is So Lucrative That People Are Falling Prey To Scammers Easily!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5039
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Zomato Sets Eyes On $10.2 Billion Online Grocery Delivery Market in India

The 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed in India due to the Covid-19 outbreak fueled a massive change in...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Billionaire Mark Cuban’s Invaluable Advice for Startups in Crisis!

In an interview with CNBC last week, owner of NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, spoke out about...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook To Revamp Their Live Streaming Feature By Adding More Functionality. Know Why!

With the Covid-19 outbreak forcing people to stay indoors worldwide, many people have taken to social media...
Read more

Fraudsters are out once again to steal your money and this time they are banking on a new Coronavirus scam.

It has often been seen throughout history that criminals and fraudsters try to take every single opportunity to defraud unsuspecting and innocent victims especially when they are more vulnerable or are in a state of emergency such as now.

Recently it has been discovered that a new Coronavirus scam doing the rounds. Internal Revenue Service, aka IRS, in the US has warned people about the scam that is trying to take the undue advantage of Covid-19 outbreak.

Advertisements

The scammers who are involved in this have been observed to be demanding for PayPal, bank accounts or other financial information from potential victims. These hackers trick people by promising them the ‘much talked aboutstimulus check which is a part of the federal economic relief package announced by the American government.

All U.S. residents with an adjusted gross income up to $75,0000 ($150,000 for married residents) who are not dependent on another taxpayer and have an eligible Social Security number will be allowed to avail for a full rebate check.

As a part of the stimulus rebate, $1,200 will be receivable per adult, $2,400 if they are married. In addition to this, another $500 per child will be made available too.

“This is true even for those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from non-taxable means-tested benefit programs, such as SSI benefits,” according to the Senate compromise.

The Internal Revenue Service aka the IRS has informed that they will be using a taxpayer’s 2019 tax return or a 2018 tax return for information to credit the stimulus amount via direct deposit or check. Therefore, there is no need for signing up or any other activity to be eligible to receive the amount of money.

Advertisements

The IRS has further mentioned that the rebate amount will be reduced by $5 for each $100 that a US resident taxpayer’s income exceeds the phase-out threshold. Also, in cases where the incomes exceed 99,000, $146,500 for the head of household filers with one child, and $198,000 for joint filers with no children, the amount will be completely phased-out.

Criminals Exploiting The Current State Of Uncertainty

In 2019, the FTC or Federal Trade Commission which is a United States federal regulatory agency with a mission to promote consumer protection and prevention of unfair or dishonest business activities revealed that people reported losing more than $667 million to imposters, who often pretended to be calling from the government or well-known business.

Every year when it’s the tax season in the U.S, scammers get busy in trying to scam people into giving them money by pretending they are calling from the IRS. This year the IRS is observing the same old seasonal rise in tax-related attacks however now it is coming wrapped up with a COVID-19 themed twist given the current state of affairs.

Chuck Rettig who is the current IRS Commissioner stated that Bonafide IRS agents never communicate with taxpayers in the way these scammers do and therefore everyone should be very careful when they receive calls or texts stating that it is from the IRS.

Don Fort who is the IRS Criminal Investigation Chief has urged everyone to stay vigilant because he believes that it is easier for criminals to exploit their victims in the light of the current state of uncertainty. He also mentioned that the IRS Criminal Investigation Division is working hard to shut down the operation of these scammers.

Previous articleWhat Businesses Need to Know About the Instagram Algorithm in 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

A New Coronavirus Scam Is So Lucrative That People Are Falling Prey To Scammers Easily!

Fraudsters are out once again to steal your money and this time they are banking on a...
Read more
Brief

What Businesses Need to Know About the Instagram Algorithm in 2020

Aarzu Khan - 0
Every social media platform, whether it’s Facebook or Instagram, is driven by an algorithm that controls the content exposure. This is the...
Read more
Brief

GRE And TOEFL Exams Now Will Be Undertaken From Home: Will Covid-19 Redefine Education Sector?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The sudden outbreak of the deadly pandemic Covid-19 has forced the existing education systems around the world to now rely on digital...
Read more
Brief

Over 13.6 Crore Jobs in India Would Be Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The 21-day lockdown induced by the deadly outbreak of the Covid-19 has completely dismantled and disrupted the entire job market in India....
Read more
Brief

India Is Losing $4.6 Billion Due To Lockdown Every Day [REPORT]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The amount of havoc the Covid-19 outbreak and all the measures that have been imposed in place to curb it wreaked on...
Read more
Brief

The Number of UPI Transactions Plunged Significantly For The First Time Ever!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Since its inception in India, the Unified Payments Interface, aka UPI, has seen an unimaginable amount of scale and speed in terms...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

What Businesses Need to Know About the Instagram Algorithm in 2020

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Every social media platform, whether it’s Facebook or Instagram, is driven by an algorithm that controls the content exposure. This is the...
Read more

GRE And TOEFL Exams Now Will Be Undertaken From Home: Will Covid-19 Redefine Education Sector?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The sudden outbreak of the deadly pandemic Covid-19 has forced the existing education systems around the world to now rely on digital...
Read more

Over 13.6 Crore Jobs in India Would Be Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The 21-day lockdown induced by the deadly outbreak of the Covid-19 has completely dismantled and disrupted the entire job market in India....
Read more

India Is Losing $4.6 Billion Due To Lockdown Every Day [REPORT]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The amount of havoc the Covid-19 outbreak and all the measures that have been imposed in place to curb it wreaked on...
Read more

The Number of UPI Transactions Plunged Significantly For The First Time Ever!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Since its inception in India, the Unified Payments Interface, aka UPI, has seen an unimaginable amount of scale and speed in terms...
Read more

Zomato Sets Eyes On $10.2 Billion Online Grocery Delivery Market in India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed in India due to the Covid-19 outbreak fueled a massive change in existing consumer behaviour. People have...
Read more