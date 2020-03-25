Brief

Facebook To Invest In Reliance Jio To Redefine The Market Equations in India?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5034
0

Must Read

BriefVaibhav - 0

The Curious Case Of A Man Who ‘Got Stuck’ With 17,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizers!

Every news we read or hear nowadays tells us how much the world is suffering. The widespread...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

Apple Is Aware Of The Serious Bug in iPhone, But Don’t Want to Talk About It!

Off late, the issues with Apple iPhone has been only increasing. Most of the time Tim Cook...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

CII Suggests India Implement Its Own Version Of “Helicopter Drop” Amid The Covid-19 Outbreak

After Canada, Singapore, Australia and the US, it's time for India to work on a financial plan...
Read more

Since the launch of Reliance Jio in the year 2016, Reliance Industries, owned by Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, has been dubbed as the only Indian-origin conglomerate that could give US tech groups a run for their money in the fast growth-oriented Indian market. The incredible success of Reliance Jio has caught the attention of social media behemoth Facebook who now wants a part of it.

Facebook is reportedly looking forward to acquiring a stake worth 10% in Reliance Jio. The move will enable the social media giant to further strengthen its digital presence via the subscriber base of Jio in India which is way bigger than the entire population of the whole US, standing at over a whopping 370 million users.

It should also be noted that this isn’t Facebook’s first attempt to penetrate India. The social media behemoth already made its debut attempt back in 2013 when Mark Zuckerberg came to seek partnership with Mukesh’s brother Anil Ambani, who incidentally declared bankruptcy for his telecom venture earlier this year.

Advertisements

Zuckerberg came with the grandiose proposal of free internet and a 10-page plan called Internet.org and Free Basics for India, which later received a massive backlash from the entire country which sought ‘net neutrality’. Thus, that was the end of what could have been the first Ambani-Zuckerberg tie-up.

The failure of the first potential Ambani-Zuckerberg didn’t discourage Facebook from investing in India. The company acquired Little Eye Labs in 2014 which was a startup working on a software tool to analyse the performance of apps on Android phones and was based out of Bengaluru. Another Indian startup Meesho which is an e-commerce company that connects customers with resellers by leveraging social media received funding from Facebook last year. In February 2020, Facebook once again made its move by making its third investment in the home-grown ed-tech startup Unacademy.

However, compared to the humongous scale and potential of the current proposed deal, none of Facebook’s earlier investments come close as the Reliance Jio which is a unit of Reliance Industries is one of the biggest conglomerates of our country and is owned by Mukesh Ambani who recently lost the title of Asia’s richest man to Jack Ma of Alibaba.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the proposed deal between the social media giant Facebook and India’s Reliance Jio is already being valued in “multi-billion dollars”. It has also been reported that Facebook was supposedly very close to signing the preliminary deal however the sudden growth in the momentum of the Covid-19 stalled its progress.

Analysts at financial services firm Bernstein valued the homegrown Reliance Jio – launched in 2016 and is only three and a half years old company – worth $60 billion. Therefore, Facebook would make an investment of approximately ₹45,000 crores or $6 billion if they buy a 10% stake into Reliance Jio. At present, the whole Reliance Industries’ current market capitalisation is ₹6.5 lakh crore of which Reliance Jio is a part of.

Advertisements

It’s not the Facebook alone which got its eyes set on Jio. Apart from Facebook, it has also been reported that tech giant Google has been involved in talks Jio too. However, the details of the matter are still unknown.

Facebook Buys Jio Stake: The Impact

In less than three years since its inception, Jio has already achieved the goal of providing internet access to the majority of the population of India just by lowering down the cost of data to an incredibly inexpensive range which the poor could afford as well. This was one of the primary goals that the first failed Zuckerberg and younger Ambani tie-up sought out to achieve.

In fiscal Q3 2020, Jio posted a record-high standalone revenue of Rs 13,968 crore from its operations, with a net profit of Rs 1,350 crore. It took Jio only a little over three years to acquire nearly 35% of the total subscribers in India. Therefore, it can well be said that the whole landscape of the telecom industry was changed as a whole by Jio. They started by offering free data and voice services to its users for six months after which they continued their offerings for absolutely throwaway prices.

Previous articleIndian Companies Must Retain Employees To Expedite Economic Recovery?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook To Invest In Reliance Jio To Redefine The Market Equations in India?

Since the launch of Reliance Jio in the year 2016, Reliance Industries, owned by Mukesh Ambani, the...
Read more
Brief

Indian Companies Must Retain Employees To Expedite Economic Recovery?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The panic due to the further spread of the Covid-19 outbreak is quite apparent among people and businesses as well. Consequently, companies...
Read more
Brief

Looking For A Job At Amazon? Jeff Bezos Is Willing To Hire Everyone If……

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global pandemic Covid-19 has thrown the whole world into complete chaos. Amid this perilous situation, one of the worst-hit factions of...
Read more
Brief

Pay Hike In India Indian IT Firms: It’s All About Cutting Bonuses And Freezing Hikes This Year

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The pay hike in Indian IT firms is most likely to disappoint employees very much this year. The Indian...
Read more
Brief

Brace For The Impact: Delay and Cancellation of Orders By eGrocers Amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Vaibhav - 0
Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, the general public in India is advised to stay confined into their homes. The...
Read more
Brief

CII Suggests India Implement Its Own Version Of “Helicopter Drop” Amid The Covid-19 Outbreak

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Canada, Singapore, Australia and the US, it's time for India to work on a financial plan to provide some relief to...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Indian Companies Must Retain Employees To Expedite Economic Recovery?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The panic due to the further spread of the Covid-19 outbreak is quite apparent among people and businesses as well. Consequently, companies...
Read more

Looking For A Job At Amazon? Jeff Bezos Is Willing To Hire Everyone If……

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global pandemic Covid-19 has thrown the whole world into complete chaos. Amid this perilous situation, one of the worst-hit factions of...
Read more

Pay Hike In India Indian IT Firms: It’s All About Cutting Bonuses And Freezing Hikes This Year

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The pay hike in Indian IT firms is most likely to disappoint employees very much this year. The Indian...
Read more

Brace For The Impact: Delay and Cancellation of Orders By eGrocers Amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Brief Vaibhav - 0
Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, the general public in India is advised to stay confined into their homes. The...
Read more

CII Suggests India Implement Its Own Version Of “Helicopter Drop” Amid The Covid-19 Outbreak

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Canada, Singapore, Australia and the US, it's time for India to work on a financial plan to provide some relief to...
Read more

No More Shared Rides By Ola And Uber: Suspended Until The Further Notice

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India, as a whole, is being encouraged to take up social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak to slow down...
Read more