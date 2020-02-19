Apple To Launch A New iPhone On 31st March To Take Competitors By Surprise

A surprise launch of a new Apple iPhone, dubbed as iPhone SE 2, may take place soon. Much has been speculated and rumoured about Apple’s upcoming iPhone in the ‘budget’ segment and now there seems to be a good chance that the company could announce it as their March event.

According to a report that has surfaced online with sources being cited from those close to Apple, the company is all set to hold their spring event towards the end of March wherein they will supposedly announce new products, the sales of which would begin from 3rd April. The iPhone SE 2 happens to be one of the most anticipated products that will be announced in that event along with several others such as a refreshed iPad Pro, a wireless charging pad, and perhaps the rollout of iOS 13.4. However, until and unless Apple officially begins sending out invites for its spring event it is all but mere speculation at the end.

Advertisements

The budget iPhone SE 2 as its being called popularly called is an iPhone 8 variation in making by Apple. The handset’s design would be that of the 2017 iPhone model along with a home button with built-in fingerprint-sensing features. The game-changer is the massive upgrade the device is set to receive when it comes to processing power. Apple will reportedly replace the old A11 chip with a brand new A13 processor which happens to be the same one that’s inside the new iPhone 11 phones. Therefore, making the iPhone SE 2 faster than most of the current Android alternatives available.

The budget-friendly price of the device is probably the best thing. The all-new iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to be priced around $399 which makes it the perfect entry-level Apple mobile device. The company is expected to be holding a press event on 31st March and then starting to sell the handsets from a few days later according to the report.

A recent study that looked into the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on Apple’s iPhone production in China conducted by Bloomberg also hinted at the fact that despite all the shortcomings, the plan to launch the device in March is still very much fluid along with its $400 price tag although any other details about the handset wasn’t offered.

Apple iPhone SE 2: Game Changer

The iPhone SE segment of Apple smartphone devices is not about offering a cheaper iPhone. Instead, Apple benefits from placing its latest technologies in more consumers hands, including those who prefer not to upgrade to a premium smartphone right away. The buyers of the SE range of iPhones get to enjoy access to the very best latest apps and games, and so will increase the addressable market for Apple’s partners and drive Apple’s ecosystem forward.

While Apple no more discloses the sales number of iPhone, it’s estimated that about 190 million iPhone were sold in 2019. In Q2 2019 alone Apple sold 33.8 million iPhones and these number will definitely see a growth spurt in Q2 2020 as budget restricted consumers will be able to get their hands on to the new iPhone SE 2, thus increasing their user base.

Advertisements

The iPhone SE range of Apple’s smartphones also increases the differentiation of the iPhone portfolio from its other major competitors in the premium range such as Samsung, LG and other Android smartphone makers because it offers a high-end smartphone experience and camera in a compact design. In contrast, all of the leading Android smartphone makers choose to pair their compact smartphone designs with slower processors, slower LTE network support and lower performing cameras.