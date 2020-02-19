Adobe Product Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q4 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Adobe product revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to the recently completed quarter. In fiscal Q4 2019, Adobe revenue from products increased 11% YoY to $167.1 million, representing 6.1% of the company’s total revenue. However, the share of Adobe product revenue declined when compared to the same period a year ago.

Region Worldwide Source Adobe Quarterly Reports, Sec Filings Graph ID 656 Note Adobe fiscal year starts from December 1st

The company’s product revenue is primarily comprised of revenue from distinct on-premise software licenses recognized at a point in time and certain of OEM and royalty agreements.

As the graph shows, the contribution of Adobe products revenue to the company’s overall quarterly revenue has consistently been declining since fiscal Q1 2002. From Q1 2009, the share of products revenue started declining drastically, due to the increasing share of Adobe’s subscription revenue.

In fiscal Q1 2006, Adobe quarterly revenue from products clocked $636.83 million, representing 97.15% of the company’s total revenue. In just three years, the share of products revenue declined to 92.8% in fiscal Q1 2009, totalling $729.86 million in revenue.

One must note that in fiscal Q4 2011, Adobe reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue from products i.e. $931.9 million – representing 80.9% of the company’s total revenue.

Surprisingly, in fiscal Q2 2017, the share of Adobe’s product revenue declined to 9.68%.

About Adobe Inc.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) (formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated ) is an American multinational computer software company. Adobe was founded in December 1982 by Charles Geschke and John Warnock.

Prior to co-founding Adobe, Charles Geschke and John Warnock were working at Xerox‘s Palo Alto Research Center (PARC). At PARC, Geschke and Warnock, together invented a page description language (PDL), which provided a means to describe complex forms like typefaces electronically – called Interpress. They tried almost for two years to convince Xerox management to turn Interpress into a commercial product but failed. Later, they both left Xerox and co-found Adobe Systems.

Adobe was originally incorporated in California in October 1983 and later in May 1997, it was reincorporated in Delaware.

Adobe is best known for Adobe Flash, Adobe Photoshop, Acrobat Reader, the Portable Document Format (PDF), and Adobe Creative Suite, Adobe Creative Cloud.

On August 20, 1986, Adobe went for Initial public offering, at a split-adjusted share price of US$.17. It was the first time in 1999 when Adobe’s annual revenue crossed $1 billion mark.

On October 3, 2018, Adobe officially changed its name from Adobe Systems Incorporated to Adobe Inc. The company’s business is organized into three reportable segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing.

Adobe currently stands at No. 339 on 2019 Fortune 500 list of companies, up from No. 443 in 2017

Here are some interesting facts about Adobe.

