The above graph represents Amazon‘s total stock-based compensation expense by quarter, starting from fiscal 1998 to the recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, Amazon paid $1,840 million of share-based compensation to its employees, representing 29.9% YoY increase.

As of December 2019, the company has approximately 798,000 full-time and part-time employees, worldwide.

As of December 2019, the company has approximately 798,000 full-time and part-time employees, worldwide.

In Q2 2016, the retail giant reported just $768 million of stock-based compensation expense, which increased an appreciable 50.8% in Q2 2017, to $1,158 million.

About Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is an American multinational internet and e-commerce company, founded by Jeff Bezos and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company was initially incorporated on July 5, 1994, as Cadabra, Inc, and reincorporated on May 28, 1996, in the state of Delaware.

In July 1995, Amazon began its service as an online bookstore. However, later it started offering an array of products and services to the people around the world. Today, the online retail behemoth has got hands almost in every business related to tech, from retail e-commerce to cloud computing and IoT.

On May 15, 1997, Amazon completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a price of $18.00 per share.

Amazon’s major products and services include Amazon Web Services, Amazon Prime (February 2, 2005) Amazon Music ( September 25, 2007), Amazon Kindle ( November 19, 2007), Amazon Echo (November 6, 2014), Fire Phone (announced on June 18, 2014), etc.

In June 2013, Amazon finally launched its market place in India.

With $97 billion value, Amazon ranks 4th among the world’s most valuable brands 2019 by Forbes.

