Walmart US Net Sales by Quarter: FY Q1 1998 to Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Walmart US net sales by quarter, starting from Q1 1998 to the most recently completed quarter. In fiscal Q3 2020, the company generated $83,189 million worth of net sales from its US segment. That’s a nearly 3.2% YoY increase, but 2.4% QoQ decline when compared to the previous quarter’s net sales of $85,200 million.

Walmart US Net Sales: Additional Information

Region United States Source Walmart Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 192 Note Walmart financial year – Feb 1st to January 31st

Walmart U.S. is the largest segment of Walmart Inc. The segment includes the company’s mass merchant concept in the U.S., as well as eCommerce and omnichannel initiatives. Walmart’s US segment has always been contributing the greatest amount to the company’s net sales and revenue.

It is also important to note that the fourth quarter of every single year has always been the most favorable quarter for Walmart, in terms of both, net sales and revenue. In fiscal Q4 2019, the quarterly net sales of Walmart’s US segment reached an all-time high of $90,520 million, with a 4.6% YoY increase. That represented a whopping 65.7% of the company’s total net sales generated during the quarter ended January 31, 2019.

Interestingly, it was the first time in fiscal Q4 2004 when Walmart net sales from the US surpassed the $50 billion mark ($50,646 million to be specific).

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.