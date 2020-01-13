Walmart Net Sales by Segment – From FY Q1 1998 to Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Walmart quarterly net sales by segment, starting from fiscal Q1 1998 to the most recently completed quarter. The company has three operating segments – Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. In FY Q3 2020, the quarterly net sales of Walmart increased a 2.5% YoY to $126,981 million ($127 billion), globally. Out of that, over 65.5% came from the Walmart US segment, followed by Walmart International and Sam’s club segments.

Region Worldwide Source Walmart Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 190 Note Walmart financial year – Feb 1st to January 31st

Walmart US Net Sales

Walmart U.S. segment has always been contributing the most to the company’s total net sales. In fiscal Q3 2020, Walmart US segment accounted for a whopping 65.5% of the total net sales recorded by the company. During the quarter, Walmart’s US net sales amounted to $83,189 million ($83.2 billion), representing a 2.4% QoQ decline but 3.2% YoY growth.

In fiscal Q4 2019, Walmart U.S. recorded an impressive $90,520 million worth of Net Sales. However, it has declined to $80,344 million in fiscal Q1 2020 – a notable 11.2% QoQ decrease, and 3.3% YoY increase.

It was the first time in fiscal Q4 2004 when the quarterly net sales from Walmart US surpassed the $50 billion mark.

Walmart International Net Sales

Walmart International is the second-largest segment, operates in 26 countries outside of the U.S. This segment recorded $29,167 million worth of net sales for Walmart in fiscal Q3 2020, accounting for 23% of the company’s total net sales.

The highest net sales recorded by Walmart International segment was back in Q4 2013 which was $37,826 million.

Sam’s Club Net Sales

Sam’s Club currently operates 599 membership warehouse clubs in 44 states in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. It is a membership-only warehouse club that also operates samsclub.com. This segment registered $14,625 million worth of net sales in fiscal Q3 2020. That’s a negligible 0.7% YoY growth in Sam’s Club net sales.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

