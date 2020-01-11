Walmart Revenue by Quarter – From FY Q1 1996 to Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Walmart revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the most recently completed quarter. Walmart quarterly revenue in FY Q3 2020 increased 2.5% YoY to $127,991 million ($128 billion), worldwide. On a quarterly basis, it is a 1.8% QoQ decline in the company’s October quarter revenue.

Walmart Revenue by Quarter: History

Region Worldwide Source Walmart Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 187 Note Walmart financial year – Feb 1st to January 31st

It is important to note that every single fiscal year, the fourth quarter draws the maximum revenue for Walmart when compared to the other quarters of the same year. In fact, in fiscal Q4 2019 (ended in January 2019), Walmart’s revenue reached an all-time high of $138,793 million ($138.8 billion), with a small 1.85% YoY and a considerable 11.1% QoQ growth.

It was the first time in Q4 2000 when the company crossed the $50 billion quarterly revenue. While the $100 billion quarterly revenue milestone was posted by the e-commerce giant for the first time in Q4 2008. The total quarterly revenue of Walmart totaled $107,343 million ($107.34 billion), globally.

Walmart has currently three reportable segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

