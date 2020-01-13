Walmart Net Sales by Quarter – From FY Q1 1996 to Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Walmart net sales by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the most recently completed quarter. In fiscal Q3 2020, ended October 31, 2019, Walmart quarterly net sales increased 2.5% YoY to $126,981 million ($127 billion), globally. On a quarterly basis, the company recorded nearly 1.86% QoQ decline in its net sales.

Growth in Walmart Quarterly Net Sales: History

In fiscal Q1 2020, ended April 30, 2019, Walmart’s total net sales amounted to $122,949 million ($122.9 billion), globally. That’s a minimal increase of 1.1% YoY and a notable decline of 10.7% QoQ. The fourth quarter of every year has always been the most promising quarter for the company in terms of both, net sales and revenue. In Q4 2019, Walmart generated a whopping $137,743 million ($137.7 billion) in net sales – the highest-ever in history.

One must note that the retail giant generates net sales from its three operating segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club!

In fiscal Q1 1996, Walmart had net sales of $20,440 million ($20.4 billion). It was the first time in fiscal Q4 2000 when the company’s quarterly net sales crossed $50 billion mark, globally. However, the retail giant took 8 years to achieve another milestone – quarterly net sales surpassed $100 billion in fiscal Q4 2008.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

