Happy Birthday Larry Ellison: From Rags To Ultra Rich Co-Founder of Oracle

From a humble beginning to achieving the status of the world’s 4th billionaire, the journey of Lawrence Joseph Ellison is nothing short of incredible. Despite being dropped out of college not once, but twice, and having zero exposure to computer classes, he went on to establish Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), which now stands as the third-largest software company in the world. On his 79th birthday today, let’s delve into some interesting yet less-known facts about Larry Ellison.

Date of Birth: August 17, 1944

Net Worth: $146.2 Billion (As of August 2023)

Defying his adoptive father’s label of ‘Good for nothing,’ Ellison not only disproved those words but also etched his name among the select individuals who make a lasting impact on the world. Describing his life as having “all of the disadvantages required for success,” Ellison’s journey serves as a testament to his resilience. His path stands as a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing that challenges can be stepping stones to greatness.

