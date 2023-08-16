

In today’s world of smartphones, companies are constantly pushing the boundaries to launch devices with jaw-dropping features and specs, such as foldable screens, powerful triple cameras, super-fast processors, etc. Despite these mind-blogging latest smartphones, the Apple iPhone 11, which is four years old, continues to reign as the world’s best-selling smartphone, maintaining its dominance across all major regions: Asia, North America, Europe, South America, Africa, and Oceania.

What’s even more incredible is that out of the top 21 smartphones sold in Q2 2023, 15 were iPhones. Some budget-friendly Android smartphones, such as Samsung Galaxy A32, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, and a few more, managed to break into the top 10 list, but only in South America and Africa.

According to the Mobile Overview Report (MOVR) Q2 2023 report by Scientiamobile, the iPhone 11 captures around 4.88% of the world’s total smartphone usage, marking the highest share among all models. This indicates that the majority of iPhone 11 users are not only happy with the performance of the device, but also don’t feel the need to upgrade even after using the device for nearly four years. However, this trend is poised to shift in the upcoming quarters, with Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup set to debut on September 13, 2023.

The above findings, interestingly, spark to few intriguing questions:

What’s the typical lifespan of a smartphone?

How many years does it take for an iPhone or Android smartphone user to upgrade to a new device?

Let’s find out!

What’s The Average Age of A Smartphone?

The age of smartphones varies among users and can be influenced by factors such as technological advancements, personal preferences, and financial circumstances. The recent MOVR data for Q2 2023 unveils an interesting perspective on this subject.

During the June quarter, the median age of smartphones was more than 24 months. In other words, on average, people use their smartphones for more than two years before considering an upgrade.

The data also highlights specific time intervals in which smartphones tend to fall.

The 25 to 36 months range is particularly noteworthy, as it accounts for the largest portion of smartphone usage at 23.6%. This suggests that a significant number of users continue using their smartphones for about two to three years. Following closely, the range of 13 to 24 months constitutes another substantial portion, making up 23.5% of smartphone usage. Collectively, nearly half (47.1%) of all smartphone usage worldwide falls within the 13-36 months or 1-3 years range.

iPhone vs Android Smartphones

Now let’s see what percentage of iPhone users upgrade their device within the median span of 24 months or less/beyond compared to Android smartphone users worldwide.

The iPhone’s adoption and usage pattern is like a captivating puzzle with interesting differences compared to Android users. There are notable differences in how users of each platform approach upgrading their smartphones.

Certain iPhone users are quick to embrace new technology, making them early adopters. These individuals purchase the latest iPhone models as soon as Apple launches them. For instance, in the 0-12 month timeframe, iPhones account for a significant 14.7% of usage, more than twice the percentage seen among Android users.

On the flip side, another bunch of iPhone users, popularly known as the “loyalists”. These iPhone users are the most satisfied with their devices, leading them to stick to the same devices for an impressive duration of more than 5 years. This unwavering commitment is strikingly evident in the fact that approximately 12% of iPhones globally have maintained their active usage for more than 60 months or 5 years. In comparison, Android smartphone usage in this same category stands at 8.7%.

The presence of iPhones in the 60+ month bracket might indicate the robust demand for secondhand iPhones in the secondary market. In 2022, the sales of refurbished iPhones grew 16% YoY, taking Apple’s global secondary market share to over 49%.

Android users upgrade less frequently!

Another noteworthy pattern emerges when we examine the duration of years during which the majority of iPhone and Android smartphone users actively used their devices before upgrading.

In Q2 2023, a majority or 26.4% of all Android smartphones are found to be actively in use within the time span of 25 to 36 months, which is about 2 to 3 years. On the other hand, the largest portion of iPhone usage, totalling 24.1%, falls within a slightly shorter time frame of 13 to 24 months, or roughly 1 to 2 years. This shows that over one-fourth of all Android users tend to keep their devices for a period of 2 to 3 years, while slightly less than one-fourth of all iPhone users stick to their devices for about 1 to 2 years before potentially upgrading.

If we perform some calculations, a whopping 79.6% of all iPhones worldwide are actively used within the span of 0 to 48 months (within 4 years), as against 77% of all Android smartphones. In contrast, a noteworthy 61.8% of all Android smartphones are being used within the span of 25-60 months (over 2 to 5 years), as against just 49.2% of all iPhones worldwide. These findings paint a picture of how Android users tend to keep their devices for a longer period, while iPhone users primarily maintain their smartphones within a shorter time frame after their initial purchase.

Why Do iPhone Users Upgrade Sooner Than Android?

The observation that iPhone users tend to upgrade their devices relatively quickly than Android users might seem counterintuitive, considering their well-documented loyalty and high satisfaction levels with the Apple brand and their iPhones. However, a significant contributing factor to this trend is the existence of the iPhone trade-in program.

This program enables users to exchange their existing iPhones for newer models, often providing incentives or discounts for the trade-in. This approach encourages users to stay updated with the latest technology and features, while also contributing to the sustainable cycle of device upgrades and recycling. Therefore, while the trend might appear surprising at first glance, the existence and popularity of such trade-in initiatives offer a plausible explanation for the accelerated upgrade pattern observed among iPhone users.

Additionally, the resale value of iPhones significantly contributes to this behaviour. iPhones generally hold their resale value far better than many Android devices in the relevant segment, making the prospect of upgrading even more attractive. Users can sell their old iPhones and recoup a portion of the cost of the new device, further motivating them to be the early adopters of the latest technologies and features offered by Apple in a very impressive way.

Which smartphone are you currently using, and how many years do you typically wait before upgrading your smartphone? Let us know in the comment section below!