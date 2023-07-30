Happy Birthday Henry Ford: The Creator of Model T Car

At times, a trial-and-error method works wonders. However, success demands courage, dedication, perseverance and relentless hard work. A curious and audacious Henry Ford stood tall in the halls of his teenage dreams. When a watch graced his birthday, he saw more than just a timepiece. He dismantled the watch to explore how it functioned and then reassembled it. At an early age, his parents encouraged tinkering with things and an interest in machines.

Date of Birth: July 30, 1863

Died: April 7, 1947

The steam engine captured Ford’s attention when he was indulging in engineering activities and staying away from farming. His interests resulted in his building a gasoline engine at home mounted on the kitchen sink. On the 158th birth anniversary of the founder of Ford Motor Company, we revisit some interesting facts about the man.

Growing up in the vicinity of Dearborn, Michigan, Henry Ford found inspiration and guidance in the legendary figure of Thomas Edison. When Edison heard of Henry’s ambitious plan to create a four-wheeled contraption, he wholeheartedly endorsed the idea. This encouraging approval from his idol fueled Henry’s determination and infused him with the confidence to forge ahead with his visionary project. Henry Ford’s contributions to society have left an indelible mark, especially for middle-class Americans who owe him immense gratitude. His invention, the Model T car, revolutionized transportation by offering an amazing yet affordable option for their commuting needs. In fact, it earned the prestigious title of “Car of the Century” from the Global Automotive Elections Foundation, a testament to its game-changing impact. Henry Ford had a unique sense of humour too. He famously joked about the car’s colour options, saying that customers could have any colour they wanted, as long as it was black. This playfulness added to the Model T’s iconic status and became a symbol of its mass production efficiency. Henry Ford’s remarkable contributions to the automotive world earned him a prestigious spot in the “Automotive Hall of Fame.” This esteemed honour places him among the select few automotive legends since the hall’s establishment in 1939, right in the city of Dearborn. In 1896, Henry Ford introduced the world to his first self-propelled vehicle, known as the Quadricycle. This innovative creation featured wheels similar to heavy bicycle wheels and a steering mechanism resembling a boat’s tiller. Although it could only move forward and not backward, it marked the beginning of Ford’s journey into the world of automobiles. Two years later, in 1898, Ford designed a second car and managed to persuade a group of investors to support his endeavours. However, it was on July 16, 1903, when Henry Ford truly made his mark by founding the Ford Motor Company. This significant milestone paved the way for the revolutionary Model T car, which went on to shatter all previous records. Henry Ford was not only a visionary inventor but also a keen observer of various industries. To create the best in the motor industry, he and his team gathered ideas from a diverse range of fields, including bicycle makers, gun manufacturers, and meat packers. One of Ford’s most revolutionary ideas was the introduction of the moving assembly line. This groundbreaking concept, borrowed from the meat industry in 1913, completely transformed car production. Remarkably, this innovative setup has endured and remains a cornerstone of the Ford Motor Company’s manufacturing processes, even a century after its inception. In January 1914, Ford took the other bold decision of doubling the wages to $5 per day for 53,000 people per year. As of 2023, Ford Motor Company employs 177,000 employees with a market cap of $53.05 billion. In addition to his success as an entrepreneur, Henry Ford also demonstrated a strong commitment to education and community welfare. He established schools that offered a unique approach to learning, combining traditional classroom teaching with practical, hands-on experience, often referred to as “learning through doing.” Even today, the Ford Motor Company continues to prioritize education by allocating a significant portion of its funds to support scholarships. Furthermore, the Ford community is actively engaged in positively impacting society through “Operation Better World.” This initiative seeks to collaborate with local Ford dealers to address critical issues such as hunger relief and healthcare programs in the communities they serve. During World War II, Henry Ford and the Ford Motor Company played a crucial role in supporting the United States Army’s efforts. They were actively involved in producing various military equipment and vehicles, such as jeeps, bombers, and tanks, that were essential for the war.

Henry Ford’s life epitomized the mantra “Nothing is particularly hard if you divide it into small jobs.” His love for invention and technical prowess reshaped the automotive industry, making cars accessible to the masses. He breathed technicality throughout life and explored a new path to lead a proficient life. On this day, we salute this amazing mind who presented a new version of the automobile industry.

