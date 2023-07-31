MoneyExpo India 2023: Showcasing the Future of Finance with Fintech and Crypto Companies

Get ready to experience the highly anticipated MoneyExpo India 2023, the premier B2B expo for the financial sector, returning to Mumbai for its second edition after the incredibly successful event last year.

Taking place at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre on the 12th and 13th of August 2023, MoneyExpo India 2023 will attract thousands of industry professionals from both the region and around the world to the vibrant city of Mumbai.

MoneyExpo India 2023 event presents an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to stay abreast of the latest trends in financial technology, network with industry leaders, and forge new relationships. With just a few weeks remaining until the expo commences, let’s delve into what you can expect this time around.

Forex Companies

MoneyExpo India 2023 will witness the presence of leading forex companies renowned for their expertise and cutting-edge solutions. Among the prominent names attending the event are Just Markets, Enclave FX, QuickStart24, GODO FX, TNFX, ByBIT, DIFX, RiseFX, Exinitic, B2Broker, Morfin FX, UTIP Technologies, Inzo LLC, Vlado Brokers, RRR CAPITAL, FX Career, PrimeX Broker, TradeFXP, Orbex, WesternFx, and Tradeview Markets.

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to interact with these industry giants, explore their advanced trading platforms, and gain invaluable insights into effective trading strategies. MoneyExpo India 2023 aims to empower traders, investors, and finance professionals with the knowledge and tools essential to successfully navigate the dynamic forex market.

Stock Companies

In addition to the forex segment, MoneyExpo India 2023 is proud to host esteemed stock companies that have significantly impacted the market. The event will welcome Spider Software India, Latin Manharlal Securities Pvt. Ltd, ICICI Securities, Octanom, Dhan, Bazaar Indicator, and Bigul, presenting their extensive expertise, innovative trading platforms, and the latest developments in the stock market.

This will be a unique opportunity for attendees to gain firsthand exposure to the advancements shaping the stock industry and engage with experts who can provide valuable insights and guidance.

The Payment Expo is dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge payment technologies, solutions, and trends. With the digital transformation revolutionizing the payment landscape, this expo provides a platform for payment providers, fintech companies, and industry professionals to exchange ideas, discuss emerging payment technologies, and explore collaborations. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the future of payments and connect with key players in the industry.

Discover the Full Agenda

The final agenda of MoneyExpo Mumbai has been officially confirmed! There is an exciting array of events and activities to look forward to at the expo. The Welcome Reception on 12th August will kickstart the proceedings, offering attendees the chance to mingle with industry leaders and experts in a relaxed setting before the main event.

The expo will commence the following day, opening its doors to professionals eager to connect and exchange ideas. The expo floor, along with various locations within the convention centre, such as the Executive and Business Lounges, and The Café, will serve as a hub of expertise. The Speaker Hall will also host over 70 expert speakers leading insightful discussions on industry-related topics.

Co-Located Event

MoneyExpo India is widely recognized as a leading event that brings together professionals, experts, and thought leaders from various sectors of the financial industry. The event serves as a hub for innovation, showcasing the latest advancements, technologies, and trends that shape the future of finance. This year’s edition promises to be even more impactful with Co-located Events Affiliates Expo and Payment Expo.

Affiliates Expo focuses on the rapidly evolving field of affiliate marketing. It brings affiliates, advertisers, publishers, and networks together to explore new strategies, discuss industry challenges, and forge lucrative partnerships. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with affiliate marketing experts, attend informative sessions, and discover innovative affiliate marketing solutions.