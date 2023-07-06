No More Strings Attached: Spotify Cuts All Ties With Apple’s In-App Payments for Premium Subscribers!

Spotify, the reigning titan of music streaming, boasts a staggering army of over 515 million monthly active users, with 210 million of them gladly paying for the premium experience. However, behind this musical empire lies a tumultuous tale of rivalry and controversy with none other than Apple, the tech giant.

For the past seven years, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) have engaged in a fierce battle, particularly revolving around Apple’s App Store policies. It all began in May 2016 when Spotify took a bold step, forbidding its users from signing up for its premium subscription through the Apple App Store. Since then Apple and Spotify have been engaged in a fierce battle which continued to intensify with each passing year.

In a surprising latest twist, Spotify has made a bold decision to cut off its longstanding relationship with Apple’s billing service. This decision effectively severs ties with its existing customers who are still using Apple’s in-app purchase system to make payments. As a result, the company no longer allows these customers to make payments through Apple’s in-app purchases.

Spotify sent out a series of emails to its subscribers who had chosen to subscribe to Spotify Premium through Apple’s billing service. Regrettably, the company announced it would no longer accept Apple’s billing method as a valid payment option. The email notification delivered a sobering blow, revealing that at the end of their current billing period, their accounts would automatically transition to Spotify’s Free, ad-supported service.

Should these loyal customers wish to retain their Premium status, they face the arduous task of resubscribing after their last billing period ends, and their accounts have been downgraded to the Free tier. They will be required to select from the alternative payment methods that Spotify accepts, such as credit cards and PayPal, in order to initiate the new subscription, alebit from spotify website.

In simple words, users need to renew or buy premium subscription of Spotify from the official wensite in order to enjoy the premium service from the iOS app.

According to the Spotify spokesperson, these actions are intended to ensure a consistently superior subscription experience for all users. This ongoing battle between Spotify and Apple has had significant implications for Spotify’s premium users who use iPhones or iPads. The story unfolds over several years, characterized by disputes, tensions, and strategic manoeuvres.

Now let’s dig deeper into the origin of the conflict between Spotify and Apple.

Spotify War With Apple: How It Started?

Over the years, Spotify has experienced remarkable growth and achieved unparalleled popularity in the music streaming industry. With millions of active users and a vast library of music, podcasts, and exclusive content, the platform has become a go-to choice for music enthusiasts worldwide. However, the company’s relationship with Apple has been strained due to disagreements and allegations of anti-competitive practices.

During a brief period from June 2014 to May 2016, Spotify Premium subscribers had the option to sign up and pay for their subscriptions using in-app purchases via the Apple App Store. However, as Spotify grew in popularity and amassed a significant user base, tensions arose between the two companies.

One of the primary bones of contention was Apple’s requirement that all app developers use Apple’s in-app purchase system for any digital content or subscriptions sold within their apps. This meant that if Spotify offered a premium subscription within its iOS app, it would have to use Apple’s payment system and subsequently pay Apple a 30% commission on each transaction. This additional cost, referred to as the “Apple tax,” was burdensome for Spotify as it significantly impacted its revenue.

In May 2015, Spotify raised concerns about Apple’s 30% commission on in-app purchases made through the App Store. To prevent Apple’s fee from eating into Spotify’s revenue, the music streaming giant devised a clever strategy. Customers who chose to subscribe to Spotify’s premium service via the App Store were charged an extra $3 per month. This additional fee was a direct response to Apple’s commission, allowing Spotify to offset the impact on its bottom line.

Spotify’s argument went beyond mere financial concerns. The company contended that Apple’s 30% fee gave the tech giant an unjust advantage over competing music streaming services. By imposing such a substantial levy, Apple effectively hindered fair competition and tilted the playing field in its favour within the music streaming market.

In response to this issue, Spotify made a significant decision in 2016. In an effort to voice its objection to Apple’s “tax” on in-app purchases made through the App Store, Spotify ceased accepting new Premium subscriptions through Apple’s in-app purchase system. Instead, they directed new subscribers to sign up on their website, where they could avail themselves of the premium features without the additional 30% fee imposed by Apple. This move allowed Spotify to retain a larger portion of the subscription revenue, offering more competitive pricing options.

This bold step by Spotify sparked a bitter feud between the two companies. Apple retaliated by rejecting an update to Spotify’s iOS app, claiming that the streaming service violated App Store guidelines by directing users to sign up outside the app. Spotify argued that Apple was suppressing competition and creating an unfair advantage for its own Apple Music service.

The conflict escalated, with Spotify filing a complaint against Apple with the European Commission in March 2019, accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive behaviour. Spotify alleged that Apple’s App Store policies, including the mandatory use of Apple’s in-app purchase system and restrictions on promoting alternative payment options, give Apple an unfair advantage over rival music streaming services. These practices stifle innovation, limit consumer choice, and harm the entire music streaming industry.

In response to these allegations, Apple stated in a regulatory filing in June 2019 that it collected a 15% fee on subscription payments for only a small portion of Spotify’s vast user base, specifically 680,000 Premium subscribers out of more than 100 million. This statement was intended to convey that the impact of the fee was limited in scope, implying that Spotify’s claims may be overstated.

The latest move made by Spotify marks a significant turning point in the long-standing feud between the two companies. Spotify completely ends support for Apple’s in-app purchases, discontinuing the use of this payment method for both new and existing subscribers. This move signifies Spotify’s firm stance against Apple’s App Store policies, underscoring the ongoing tension between the two companies in the music streaming market.

In addition to its grievances with Apple’s App Store policies, Spotify also raised objections to Google’s Play Store policies, which similarly imposed a percentage fee on purchases. However, a positive development occurred in March 2022 when Spotify and Google announced a multiyear agreement to resolve their differences. Under this agreement, users who have downloaded the Spotify Android app from the Google Play Store now have the option to choose between Spotify’s own payment system or Google Play Billing when making payments for their subscriptions.

This agreement reflects a mutual understanding between the two companies to provide users with greater flexibility in payment methods and potentially alleviate some of the tensions that previously existed between Spotify and Google over app store policies.

In a nutshell

Apple and Google, as major players in the tech industry, have constantly been facing criticism regarding their perceived monopoly power and the influence they exert over mobile app operations, pricing, and even the viability of certain apps. One common concern is the control these companies exert over in-app purchases and payment systems. Apple, for instance, requires app developers to use its in-app purchase system for digital content and subscriptions sold within their apps, resulting in a 30% commission on those transactions. Similarly, Google charges a percentage fee through its Google Play Billing system.

The debate surrounding the monopoly power of Apple and Google continues to be a topic of discussion within the tech industry and among policymakers. The outcome of ongoing regulatory scrutiny and potential reforms may play a significant role in shaping the future landscape of app distribution and the power dynamics between these companies and app developers.

Will Spotify’s bold move against Apple’s App Store policies ignite a revolutionary shift in the music streaming landscape? Only time will reveal the symphony of events that lie ahead in this epic rivalry.