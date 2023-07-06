In the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape, one name stands tall as a behemoth of innovation and opportunity – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). This digital titan has opened the floodgates for businesses worldwide to conquer international markets through its game-changing initiative, the Amazon Global Selling program. Since its inception in 2015, this remarkable platform has witnessed explosive growth, transcending geographical boundaries and propelling businesses to soaring heights.

Indian exporters, armed with their ingenuity and ‘Made in India‘ products, are hurtling towards a historic milestone. Their cumulative exports on the Amazon Global Selling program are projected to surpass a staggering $8 billion in 2023. Yes, you read that right – billions of dollars worth of Indian excellence flooding global markets, rewriting the rules of commerce as we know it.

Amazon Global Selling: A Platform for All

The Amazon Global Selling program has become a magnet for businesses of all sizes across India. More than 125,000 ambitious entrepreneurs have embraced this extraordinary program since its inception, embarking on an exhilarating journey that spans over 200 countries and territories.

With Amazon’s extensive network of 18+ international marketplaces, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and Singapore, Indian exporters have the world at their fingertips.

The impact of Amazon Global Selling extends far beyond mere numbers. It has become a beacon of hope for Indian MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) and emerging brands, democratizing the export landscape and providing a springboard for global recognition. These exporters, many of whom are first-generation entrepreneurs, are blazing a trail of success, showcasing their ‘Made in India’ products to an eager global customer base.

As a result, the program has effectively drawn exporters from more than 200 cities, encompassing tier-2 towns like Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), and Kolhapur (Maharashtra). Notably, in 2022, more than 1,200 Indian exporters participating in the Amazon Global Selling program achieved sales exceeding Rs 1 crore.

In 2022, numerous Indian entrepreneurs and businesses, including Indus Cosmeceuticals Private Limited (beauty and wellness), Aadvik Foods (consumables), Native Fab (home textile), SG Enterprises (toys), Handicraft Home (home décor), and Luxmi Estates, among others, experienced tremendous success as globally recognized brands. This highlights the widespread popularity of “Made in India” products in international markets. These achievements serve as a testament to the quality and appeal of Indian goods on a global scale.

Amazon is committed to collaborating with all stakeholders, including small businesses and startups, to facilitate $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025.

Main Highlights: Top Cities, and Products on Amazon Global Selling

In 2022, several smaller cities in India witnessed remarkable growth in terms of export sales on Amazon Global Selling. Here are some notable examples:

Exporters from 25 Indian cities collectively exceeded $10 million in sales in 2022, showcasing their success and contribution to India’s export growth.

Exporters from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, achieved an impressive milestone by collectively surpassing $13 million in sales in 2022.

Exporters from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, achieved a remarkable milestone by collectively surpassing $23 million in sales in 2022.

Exporters from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, collectively achieved an impressive milestone by crossing $1 million in sales in 2022.

Exporters from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, achieved a significant milestone by collectively exceeding $4 million in sales in 2022.

The top 10 international marketplaces for Indian sellers on Amazon Global Selling include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.

By Product Category

In a stunning display of global demand, the top 5 made-in-India product categories on Amazon Global Selling witnessed remarkable year-on-year growth in 2022 is given below. These categories emerged as frontrunners in capturing the attention and wallets of international customers.

Toys: Experienced over 50% year-on-year growth. Kitchen: Demonstrated over 35% year-on-year growth. Beauty: Witnessed over 25% year-on-year growth. Luggage: Showcased over 20% year-on-year growth. Furniture: Exhibited over 20% year-on-year growth.

Government Support and Vision for Self-Reliant India

The significance of the Amazon Global Selling program has not gone unnoticed by the Indian government. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane, the Union Minister for MSMEs, Government of India. He emphasizes the critical role of the MSME sector in realizing the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). With e-commerce exports, facilitated by Amazon Global Selling, as a catalyst, he envisions a vibrant ecosystem that fosters entrepreneurship, generates employment, and propels India into the global export powerhouse.

Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade at Amazon India, highlighted the significant impact of Amazon Global Selling on Indian entrepreneurs, enabling them to sell millions of locally manufactured products to customers worldwide. The program has gained remarkable momentum and has been instrumental in the success of tens of thousands of exporters involved.

Amazon’s primary objective is to address the challenges associated with running an export business, resulting in a 35% reduction in the average go-to-market time for entrepreneurs exporting to the US over the past two years.

Wakankar also emphasized the significance of including a dedicated chapter on e-commerce exports in the FTP’23 (Foreign Trade Policy 2023) which was officially announced in March 2023. This strategic inclusion is anticipated to energize export growth and unlock numerous opportunities for hundreds of thousands of small businesses across India.

With the Amazon Global Selling program driving the exponential growth of Indian exports and the government’s focus on fostering self-reliance, how will this historic milestone impact India’s position in the global export market?