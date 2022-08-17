Happy Birthday Larry Ellison: From Rags To Ultra Rich Co-Founder

From rags to riches, the ride of this world’s 8th billionaire is amazing. Though been a college drop out twice and never knew computers from childhood establishing a huge software firm Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is a triumph. On the 78th birth anniversary of Lawrence Joseph Larry Ellison, here are some interesting yet less known facts about him to grace the occasion.

Date of Birth: August 17, 1944

Net Worth: $109.9 Billion (As of August 2022)

Larry Ellison was born to a single Jewish mother in New York City. His biological father was a United States Army Air Corps (USAAC) pilot. Ellison’s mother gave him to her aunt and uncle for adoption at the age of nine months after he contracted pneumonia. Surprisingly, he did not reconnect with his biological mother until he was 48. Ellison enrolled at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign as a premed student. However, he dropped out of the university without taking final exams as his adoptive mother passed away. He then attended the University of Chicago for just one term, where he studied physics and mathematics, and got his first taste of computer design. While working for Ampex Corporation in the early 1970s, Larry Ellison was inspired by an IBM scientist named Edgar F. Codd, who was conducting research on relational database systems titled “A Relational Model of Data for Large Shared Data Banks.” This led to the formation of the company which later became Oracle. In 1977, Larry co-founded Software Development Laboratories along with his two colleagues Ed Oates and Bob Miner. The first original version of the Oracle software was called Oracle V2. In 1982, the company officially became Oracle Systems Corporation. Despite being the industry leader in software today, Oracle Corporation went bankrupt in the 1990s, soon after going public in 1986, following a triumphant success of seven years after initiation. Oracle’s market valuation fell by four-fifths of its value owing to the company’s “up-front” marketing strategy. The Academy of Achievement the Museum of Living History in Washington inducted Ellison in the year 1997. Larry Ellison Salary: For nearly a decade, Oracle founder Larry Ellison topped the list of the highest-paid executives in public companies. In 2005, Ellison received a $975,000 salary, a $6,500,000 bonus, and other compensation of $955,100 from Oracle Corp. According to Forbes, he was the wealthiest Californian in 2006. In 2007, Ellison received a huge compensation of $61,180,524, including a base salary of $1,000,000, a cash bonus of $8,369,000, and options granted worth $50,087,100. In 2008, he received a total compensation of $84,598,700, that was made up of a base salary of $1,000,000, a cash bonus of $10,779,000, no stock grants, and options granted worth $71,372,700. Larry Ellison’s base salary was reportedly reduced to just $1 in fiscal 2010, down from $1 million the previous three years. The Wall Street Journal reported in July 2010, that Larry Ellison was the highest-paid executive in the past decade, with total compensation of US$1.84 billion. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Larry Ellison revealed that the purpose of starting Oracle was to create a work environment where one can enjoy working and not to become rich and certainly not this rich he is today and in his words, it seems “Surreal.” Larry Ellison Stepped Down as Oracle CEO: On September 18, 2014, Ellison resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer of Oracle Corporation. He now serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer. Larry Ellison has been a sailing fanatic in 2013, his Oracle team the USA won the America’s Cup defeating the Emirates Team New Zealand. He usually loves purchasing luxury cars, yachts, and mansions. Some of the exotic cars he owns include McLaren F1 and Audi R8. He has the largest yachts on the planet until he sold the Rising Sun to David Geffen in 2010. Larry Ellison is one among the billionaires to sign The Giving Pledge devoting at least half of his affluence towards philanthropy. In 1998, The Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Centre was started following his donation of $5 million to Lawrence J. Ellison Musculo-Skeletal Research Centre that took birth when Dr Michael W. Chapman a highly skilled orthopaedic surgeon treated him to set right his elbow affected from the high-speed bicycle crash. In March 2018, Larry Ellison teamed up with Steve Jobs’s former doctor to launch his new business – Sensei – a consumer wellness company. Larry Ellison Personal life: Ellison has been married and divorced four times. He first married Adda Quinn in 1967, and the couple divorced in 1974. His second marriage to Nancy Wheeler Jenkins lasted for only one year (1977-1978). Third and fourth marriages were with Barbara Boothe from 1983 to 1986, and Melanie Craft, from 2003 to 2010, respectively. With a fortune of 106 billion, Larry Ellison is now the 8th wealthiest person in the world and the 7th wealthiest person in the US. In June 2022, Larry Ellison bought a massive 22-acre property worth $173 million in Manalapan, Florida. It is the most expensive residential property purchase in Florida history. Larry bought this ocean-to-lake estate as well as a portion of nearby Bird Island from James Henry Clark, who had purchased it from the Ziff family.

Proving the words of his adoptive father ‘Good for nothing’ wrong in his case and making to the list of a few people who leave their mark on the planet the deeds of Ellison is been outstanding. In his words, he portrays his life as “I have had all of the disadvantages required for success.” He and his path stand out to be an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs.

