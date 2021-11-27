BriefInternetEcommerce
Paytm Q2 FY22 Results: Revenue Up By 64% YoY, But Increasing Losses A Worrisome Sign

By Aarzu Khan
Paytm Q2 financial results are out! The fintech company announced its quarterly results for the 3-month period that ended 30 September 2021 on the weekend. Largely known for digital payments, Paytm reported that the losses had increased in the second quarter of FY’22 to Rs 473 crore. This is an increase of 24 percent QoQ and 8.5 percent YoY, due to increased expenses.

The company’s contribution margins also dipped, albeit marginal, to 23.9 percent in the last fiscal quarter, which is down from 27.4 percent during the Q1 FY’22. Contribution profit amounted to Rs. 260 crore which was Rs. 244 crore in the prior quarter.

Paytm’s revenues from operations in Q2 FY’22 soared 63.6 percent YoY to Rs. 1,086.4 crore. It’s 22 percent more than the total revenue of Rs. 890.8 crore that was reported in the previous quarter.

Paytm’s contribution to profits increased 592 percent YoY to 260 crore due to the monetization of its large distribution base using high-margin offerings like lending ads, commerce offerings, Paytm stated in a regulatory filing.

The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) loss remained 452.4 crores, up from Rs. 445.6 crore (YoY) as well as Rs. 371 crores (QoQ).

Paytm’s first earning report for a quarter of FY’22 has come just 3 weeks after the listing of its parent company One97 Communications Limited in the stock market. Despite all the hype and craze, it was unable to make a strong debut in stock markets that started trading from the 18th of November.

In a statement on the report, Paytm said, “Revenues from Payment and Financial Services went up by 69 percent y-o-y to Rs 8,426 million, driven by 52 percent growth in non-UPI payment volumes (GMV) and growth from Financial Services and Other revenues by more than 3 times.”

Paytm’s revenue from the digital payment services provided to customers was up 54 percent YoY to Rs 3,53 crore in the last quarter. However, the revenue from payment services to merchants increased by 64 percent YoY, reaching the sum of Rs. 400 crore.

The company’s marketing expenses jumped to the sum of Rs 185 crore, which is rising 35 percent over the last quarter as well as 36 percent year-on-year. The company’s employee expenses also increased to Rs. 386 crores, up 10 percent QoQ.

In a bid to seize the falling stock price, Paytm revealed a number of important metrics this week that show its Gross Merchandise Valuation (GMV) during October month was at 83,200 crores, up 131 percent YoY. Its GMV for Q2 FY’22 stood at Rs. 1.95 lakh crore, clocking an impressive 107 percent YoY growth rate.

In contrast, Paytm’s monthly transactions in October remained 33.2 million, which is up 35 percent compared to the same quarter last year. On a sequential quarter basis, the company processed 57 million more transactions in Q2 FY’22.

Paytm also witnessed a rise in lending, which saw 1.3 million loans issued in October months also. During Q2 the company issued 2.8 million loans.

The company stated that the rise of non-UPI GMV has driven steady growth in payments revenue and its UPI-driven payments volume growth is translating into significant growth in its financial services offerings.

