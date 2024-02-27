Will Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Exit From Paytm Payments Bank Ease Tensions with the RBI?

One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the parent company overseeing all Paytm entities, has officially disclosed a restructuring plan for the Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) Board. This strategic move involves the departure of the visionary founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, from his position as part-time non-executive chairman and board member at PPBL. One97 Communications has also taken the significant step of withdrawing all nominees from the board of Paytm Payments Bank.

The stock market swiftly reacted to this noteworthy development, with Paytm shares gaining over 1% at 9:15 am on February 27, 2024, trading at Rs 419.10.

The recent restructuring of the Paytm Payments Bank board seems to be a crucial and much-needed decision by the company, particularly in light of the regulatory actions taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The ban imposed on its payment bank on January 31 has had a profound impact, with Paytm stock experiencing a significant decline of 44% in its market value. Recognizing the urgency and gravity of the situation, the company has taken proactive measures to realign its payment bank board.

The restructuring at PPBL is not just a response to the immediate crisis but a forward-looking move to fortify the company’s resilience and strategic position in India’s fintech sector.

“OCL supports PPBL’s move of opting for a board with only independent and executive directors by removing its nominee. The Company has been separately informed that Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also resigned from the Board of Paytm Payments Bank to enable this transition,” according to the stock exchange filing.

On the One 97 Communications side, the payments bank board comprised notable figures such as Dr. Srinivas Yanamandra, the group head of regulatory affairs, and Bhavesh Gupta, serving as the chief operating officer and president.

The newly formed board of PPBL includes distinguished individuals such as Srinivasan Sridhar, former chairman of the Central Bank of India, along with retired IAS officers Debendranath Sarangi and Rajni Sekhri Sibal. Additionally, Ashok Kumar Garg, a former executive director of Bank of Baroda, brings his wealth of experience to the reconstituted board.

The reshaping of the board structure comes in response to the RBI’s recent actions against PPBL and the concurrent resignations of two independent directors, Manju Agarwal and Shinjini Kumar, from its board. However, Shinjini Kumar resigned in December 2023, pre-dating the RBI order issued on January 31, 2024.

A Strategic Move or a Last-Ditch Effort?

The recent decision by Vijay Shekhar Sharma to step down from the board of Paytm Payments Bank has sparked speculation and debate within the financial community.

Media reports suggest that Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s resignation is part of a broader strategy for the fintech company’s future growth. It is suggested that Sharma had considered stepping down from the payments bank board as early as last year, and discussions even included the possibility of rebranding by removing the name “Paytm” to address mounting regulatory and compliance pressures.

According to global broking firm Macquarie, Sharma’s recent actions convey a message to regulators that he is open to giving up control of Paytm Payments Bank.

Market veteran Sanjiv Bhasin sees Sharma’s recent decisions as a positive and strategic shift, interpreting them as the release of ego for a bigger goal. Bhasin believes that this move, from a broader perspective, is the right step, and he anticipates that the new management will contribute to a better image for the payments bank.

Despite the immediate challenges faced by PPBL, Bhasin remains optimistic about the long-term story of Paytm, expressing confidence as an investor.

Some industry analysts see the resignation of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as a forced exit due to mounting pressure from the RBI, potentially avoiding harsher regulatory actions against the company and himself.

Now, it would be interesting to see will Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s resignation from the board of Paytm Payment Bank emerge as a game-changer for the fintech company or reflect as a desperate move in the face of mounting challenges. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below!