BriefInternet
Updated:

Need For Speed: How Much Broadbandband Speed Do Americans Need?

By Dazeinfo
3
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

How To Leverage On Cold Calling to Help You Win Big In 2021

Cold calling is an old-fashioned sales strategy that involves sales representatives reaching out to prospective customers who have not...
Read more
BriefDivya Nayak - 0

With Free Delivery and Zero Surge Pricing, What’s Swiggy Upto?

Be it fancy, hearty meals delivered at door-step or being the savior of late-night food cravings - Swiggy has...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 3

Are You A Gaming Geek: ‘Five Commandments’ Before You Buy Video Games Online !

Does your day start with joysticks instead of coffee mugs? Or as a kid your best friends were the...
Read more

Americans spend more time on the internet now more than ever before. Gaming systems allow you to play with people from all around the world. Remote learning has become commonplace. Working from home has also become extremely common when their employers allow them. Many people have even started working for themselves at home, working on the computer for hours at a time. We cannot forget about mobile devices. Everyone that you see has a cell phone or tablet that they carry around with them. Everywhere that they go, the devices hook up to wireless internet servers to save on their mobile data.

Broadband, bandwidth and internet speed are three different aspects of your service that are commonly confused. They are connected to each other, but they are quite different concepts. They are all measured in megabits per second (Mbps), with some of the higher plans having to be measured in gigabytes per second (Gbps).

Internet speed is defined as the speed at which information is transferred. When connected to the internet devices must be able to talk to each other. This means that information is sent back and forth from your device to the servers that you are using at the time. 

Advertisements

Bandwidth is defined as the overall capacity of your service. This means that if one person is using the connection, they will have fast speeds because they will have the full amount of capacity that the service offers. If two people are on devices then you will have to split the capacities, which will make both of you have slower speeds. 

Broadband is a term commonly used today because of the larger variety of frequencies that are available. According to the Federal Communications Commission, for a service to be considered broadband it must give a minimum of 25Mbps of download speed and 3 Mbps of upload speed. 

The Federal Trade Commission states that a speed over 25Mbps is an advanced service. They also classify internet use throughout our daily lives into three easy-to-understand sections. We will cover the needs of Americans in a minute, but first, it is important to understand the three speeds and the three levels of usage.

  • Basic Service-This internet speed is 3 to 8 Mbps.
  • Medium Service-This plan would give you 12 to 25 Mbps.
  • Advanced Service-This internet service would give you over 25Mbps.

There are also three levels of usage on any of the broadband plans that are available.

  • Light Use-This level covers all your basic needs. Examples would be reading or writing emails, watching a basic video, and browsing on the internet. 
  • Moderate Use-This level is where most Americans fall. It covers all the basic functions listed above, plus one higher demand task. Examples would be the same as above plus a video conference, or gaming, or streaming a high-definition video. 
  • High Use-If you have more than one high demand user in the household, you would want this speed. It covers all the basic uses as well as more than one high demand task at the same time. Examples would be one person involved with online classes while another is playing an intense video game.

Now we have to break down the number of users that the household has compared to the two distinct aspects discussed above.

Advertisements
  1. One user on one device-For light or moderate use you would only need a basic service. For high use you would be better off with a medium service plan.
  2. Two users or two devices-If you like to use more than one device at a time, or if you have more than one internet user on at a time, you will need to make some adjustments. For light use you can still get away with a basic service plan. Moderate use would require a medium service plan and high use would require at least a medium plan, but you would have better results with an advanced plan.
  3. Three users or three devices-The more devices, or users, that you have on the internet at one time, the higher the broadband speed that you will need. With three users, or devices, you will need a medium service plan for light and moderate use, and an advanced plan for high use.
  4. Four users or four devices-Four or more devices or users will require you to have a medium plan for light use, and an advanced plan for moderate and high use.

Today’s world of technology and the dependence on the internet makes it hard for Americans to go with low-end service providers. An advanced service will suit any need that the user may have and will allow others to hook up to your Wi-Fi when needed. The breakdown above shows what each user can get away with, but it does not consider the constant on and off activity of most homes when it comes to the internet. Advanced service with high broadband speeds is what the majority needs and wants.

Previous articleCRED Valuation Soars To $4 Billion As It Raises $251 Million

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Need For Speed: How Much Broadbandband Speed Do Americans Need?

Americans spend more time on the internet now more than ever before. Gaming systems allow you to play with...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Six Inexpensive Trend Trading EAs to use in 2021

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Trend trading is one of the most commonly followed forex strategies used in the market. A trend is a tendency for prices to move...
Read more

Minimum Broadband Speed In India Increased Fourfold: TRAI

Brief Itu Rathore - 0
The Internet has come an integral part of our everyday lives. We can't even imagine a day without it. Surprisingly, the Covid-19 pandemic has...
Read more

Best Payment Methods Accepted by Online Casinos in India

Brief Neeraj M - 0
In the era of internet and smartphone, people are fast adopting the digital paymet methods are comes with a conveninece of handling, processing in...
Read more

eLearning | Exploring The New Normal in the Education World

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Many people are stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that the world has stopped. While the world has...
Read more

Digital Content Market To Clock 105% Growth To $432 Billion Revenue By 2026

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The exploded adoption of high-speed internet connectivity and smartphones have helped the worldwide digital content market to grow at a record rate. It will...
Read more

Flipkart Acquires 100% Stake In Cleartrip To Diversify Its Offerings!

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
In a bid to increase the diversification of its offerings, Flipkart is all set to acquire a 100% stake in Cleartrip! On Thursday, the Walmart-owned...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.