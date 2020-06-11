Last Updated:

Number of Internet Users Worldwide

The below graph represents the total number of people using the Internet, globally. As of April 2020, approximately 4.57 billion people around the world have an access to the Internet, representing over 58.8% of the global population.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of Internet users worldwide. Approximately 58.8% of the world’s population have an access to Internet. Currently, 4.57 billion people in the world are using the Internet, representing nearly 3% YoY increase.

RegionWorldwide
SourceHootsuite, We Are Social, GlobalWebIndex
Graph Id860

