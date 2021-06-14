Google And Facebook Being Criticised Despite Committing $600 Million To News Publishers?

Faced with legal and political pressures, Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s

Google had committed billions of dollars to support media organizations

worldwide, many of which are small or regional businesses struggling to

survive in the digital world.

The initiative was applauded by many news publishers who received

handsome money and other supports, in the form of grants for various

activities, like fact-checking, training etc, amidst the declining

advertising revenue.

But, on the other hand, there are many news publications that believe

that such initiatives are no more than PR stunts. They argue that the

funding by these internet giants is minuscule to compensate the billions

of dollars lost by publishers due to the monopoly of these tech giants in

the advertising space which is now being driven by technology.

Where Did The Money Go

Early 2020, Google faces the brunt of inequivalent support to local news outlets.

news outlets.

With rising flak against Facebook at the US Congress meet, Facebook too became part of the issue.

Facebook too became part of the issue.

In late 2020, Google aims to put forth 300 million towards the cause.

cause

Later on, Facebook also donates 300 million for the exact cause.

A total of $600 million funds was created by Google and Facebook

to support media outlets for three years.

to support media outlets for three years. Google had selected 198 million dollars in expenditure channels,

including 81 million dollars for elevating quality media initiatives

such as coaching on utilizing Google products in journalism.

Google lists over 6,250 partners in the project, spanning from the Associated Press and BuzzFeed News to the Cook Islands News in the South Pacific.

Associated Press and BuzzFeed News to the Cook Islands News in

the South Pacific.

Associated Press and BuzzFeed News to the Cook Islands News in the South Pacific. Facebook, on the other hand, announced that the 300 million

dollars it had set aside had been entirely spent, with more than

half of it supporting local reporting. In addition, the business spent

80.3 million dollars on signing statements, with a quarter of that

going to a solution that enables local news organizations to attract

additional digital customers.

The Bone of Contention:

Publishers arguing that the companies are minting billions of dollars

from ad revenue every year but making an insignificant contribution to

the news industry.

In FY’20, Google (Alphabet Inc) posted $182.27 billion in revenue while

advertising accounting for 71% of it. Similar, Facebook’s total revenue of

$85.96 billion was driven by advertising only.

Several news editors have stated that they are urging the internet

companies to pay more for material and place a greater emphasis on

actual journalism.

Some critics viewed the programs, which included 300 million dollars in

commitments from each corporation, as a ruse to appease publishers

and produce positive press. Both tech corporations are involved in legal

conflicts around the world over remuneration for news material, as well

as antitrust cases filed by regulators and publishers.

The Question:

News publishers are definitely not happy with the contribution and

support announced by Google and Facebook, especially when they have

released limited information about the spent of $600 million.

These giants are accused of enjoying a duopoly on advertising space by

leveraging on the news actually being produced by news outlets.

This leads us to a question “Is the contribution of $600 million by Google

and Facebook no more than peanuts considering the global ad spending

is estimated to grow 5.8% to become a $579 billion market in 2021?