Brief
Updated:

COVID-19 Second Wave Lands Deadly Blow On Indian Employment: 7.4 Million Jobs Lost In April

By Abhradeep Ghosh
27
0

Must Read

BriefShikhar Srivastava - 3

Google Just Got Super Smart: Launches The Knowledge Graph

If there is one product on the Internet that has had absolutely no competition whatsoever, it is Google Search....
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

What Everyone Ought To Know About Social Bookmarking

As a marketer, you might be wearing different hats in your startup. Strategizing content, Executing SEO activities, drawing a social media...
Read more
BriefPritha Bose - 2

E-Commerce Industry In India Worth $13.5 Billion In 2014: Will Cross $16 Billion In 2015

According to the latest report by IAMAI and IMRB International, the eCommerce industry in India reached a value of INR 81,525...
Read more

The second wave of the COVID-19 has landed a deadly blow on Indian employment!

According to the Centre of Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), restrictions imposed by various states coupled with the country’s economy to absorb labour force has resulted in the loss of a whopping 7.35 million jobs in April, pushing the Indian unemployment rate to 8% from 6.5% in March.

The CMIE mentioned that the labour participation rate fell for a third consecutive month in April to a mere 39.98%, lowest since May 2020, when the country was undergoing the first phase of the nationwide lockdown.

Advertisements

The employment rate fell to a whopping 36.8% in the last month against 37.6% recorded in March.

The CMIE, in its weekly analysis of the latest released data, mentioned that the lockdowns could have been the primary hurdle for individuals to seek employment which in turn led to a fall in labour participation.

That being said. Subsequently, the economy also failed to provide adequate job opportunities to those seeking jobs as per the CMIE. Currently, it is being predicted that job prospects will remain bleak for the ongoing fiscal 2022.

Note here that the CMIE also mentioned that while the labour force participation rate can be attributed to the partial lockdowns fuelled by the second wave of the pandemic, the drop in employment cannot be attributed to the same. This is because job losses were observed in the agricultural sector, which was not heavily impacted by the lockdowns.

CMIE’s newly released data showed that 6 million out of the 7.35 million people who lost their employment in April belonged to the agricultural sector.

Advertisements

April is anyway considered a lean month for employment in farms as the rabi crop is usually harvested by then. The preparation for the kharif crop usually begins in May. CMIE reported that 114 million individuals were employed in the agricultural sector in April when compared to 120 million in March 2021.

Salaried Job Losses in India

Apart from that, the job losses for salaried employees was recorded at 3.4 million (34 lakh).

As per the CMIE, the loss of employment in salaried masses from February to April totalled to a whopping 8.6 million, while the cumulative loss of salaried jobs since the pandemic started in 2020 stood at 12.6 million!

Furthermore, the CMIE said that the salaried job losses were disproportionately recorded from rural India; 68% in rural and 32% in urban Indian cities.

Urban India made up 58% of the total salaried jobs in 2019-20, while rural salaried jobs accounted for 42%.

CMIE said that the disproportionate share of loss in rural salaried jobs shows that the damage has been meted mostly to medium and small-scale industries, predominantly located in rural India.

All in all, the CMIE indicated that new investments that potentially create more jobs are very unlikely to be made during the course of 2021 and that the second wave of COVID-19 has stalled economic recovery. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleFacebook’s New India Campaign Will Up The Ante Against COVID-19 Misinformation!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

COVID-19 Second Wave Lands Deadly Blow On Indian Employment: 7.4 Million Jobs Lost In April

The second wave of the COVID-19 has landed a deadly blow on Indian employment! According to the Centre of Monitoring...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Facebook’s New India Campaign Will Up The Ante Against COVID-19 Misinformation!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook wants India to stay away from COVID-19 related misinformation! On Thursday, the social media behemoth announced that it would roll out a new India-specific...
Read more

After 15 Months, Vodafone Idea Finally Breaks Out Of Subscriber Dry Spell!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Vodafone Idea has finally broken its streak of bad luck! For the first time since October 2019, Vodafone Idea has added wireless customers to its...
Read more

India Processed Nearly 10 Billion More Real-Time Payments Than China In 2020 [Report]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Real-time payments are fast gaining momentum when it comes to popularity! According to e-marketer, in 2020, RTP payment methods were widely used all across Asia-Pacific,...
Read more

No More Shopping From Amazon Or Flipkart During Lockdown!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Karnataka Government has straight-up made a U-turn on its earlier decision to allow e-commerce players to operate amid the lockdown! On Sunday, the Karnataka...
Read more

The New Attempt To Censor Covid Related Info On Social Media Platforms By GOI?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Government of India has always had an ongoing tussle with social media platforms when it comes to content moderation. According to the latest media...
Read more

Google Opts For Hybrid Work Model In The Post-Pandemic World

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google is shifting to a hybrid work model in the post-pandemic world! The Alphabet-owned tech giant is all set to relax its remote working rules...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.