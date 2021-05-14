BriefSocial MediaFacebook
Updated:

Facebook’s New India Campaign Will Up The Ante Against COVID-19 Misinformation!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
24
0

Must Read

BriefShikhar Srivastava - 3

Google Just Got Super Smart: Launches The Knowledge Graph

If there is one product on the Internet that has had absolutely no competition whatsoever, it is Google Search....
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

What Everyone Ought To Know About Social Bookmarking

As a marketer, you might be wearing different hats in your startup. Strategizing content, Executing SEO activities, drawing a social media...
Read more
BriefPritha Bose - 2

E-Commerce Industry In India Worth $13.5 Billion In 2014: Will Cross $16 Billion In 2015

According to the latest report by IAMAI and IMRB International, the eCommerce industry in India reached a value of INR 81,525...
Read more

Facebook wants India to stay away from COVID-19 related misinformation!

On Thursday, the social media behemoth announced that it would roll out a new India-specific campaign in the coming weeks in order to ‘educate and inform people’ about COVID-19 related misinformation and encourage them to consume from authentic sources.

Up till now, Facebook, which has 320 million users in India, has removed close to 12 million harmful content pieces promoting misinformation related to the pandemic on a global scale. It has also put warning labels on close to 167 million posts marked as false by the company’s third-party fact-checkers.

Advertisements

Facebook, which counts India amid one of its key growth markets, said that it is currently working on connecting its users to accurate sources of information and subsequently tackling COVID-19 misinformation.

The social media giant, in a statement, said that it would be launching a new campaign in India over the next few weeks in an attempt to ensure Indian citizens make more qualified decisions based on authentic information sources such as the MyGov platform.

Facebook has developed six easy tips to fight COVID-19 misinformation. These tips will show up on their platform via a series of creative adverts and link out to a dedicated microsite: www.fightcovidmisinfo.com/india.

Both the campaign and website would be rolled out in English and 9 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, and Gujarati.

Previously in the last month, Twitter, Facebook and a few other social media platforms removed close to 100 posts and URLs after the Government of India instructed them to take down content spreading fake news surrounding the pandemic.

Advertisements

On Thursday, in a statement about the same, it said that the platform had made significant investments in removing accounts and content that violate its Community Standards or Ad Policies as part of its global fight against the spread of misinformation.

Furthermore, Facebook also mentioned that 95% of the time, when users see warning labels tagged on a content piece, they choose to view the original source of content instead.

Besides that, the social media behemoth has initiated a campaign in association with the leading doctors in India to provide accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 to Facebook users.

The campaign will include a series of 12 videos wherein doctors will be seen addressing some of the most commonly asked questions about the pandemic. The video series dubbed ‘#DoctorKiSuno’ will be launched on the Facebook India page and cover topics like COVID-19 in children, diabetes, mental health impacts, etc.

Facebook said that it is committed to continuing working with partners and the community to ensure misinformation is being tackled effectively.

Thus, all in all, it is well understood that the social media behemoth is stepping up its ante against fake news. It now remains to be seen to what extent Facebook will be able to impact Indian consumers. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleAfter 15 Months, Vodafone Idea Finally Breaks Out Of Subscriber Dry Spell!
Next articleCOVID-19 Second Wave Lands Deadly Blow On Indian Employment: 7.4 Million Jobs Lost In April

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

COVID-19 Second Wave Lands Deadly Blow On Indian Employment: 7.4 Million Jobs Lost In April

The second wave of the COVID-19 has landed a deadly blow on Indian employment! According to the Centre of Monitoring...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 Second Wave Lands Deadly Blow On Indian Employment: 7.4 Million Jobs Lost In April

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The second wave of the COVID-19 has landed a deadly blow on Indian employment! According to the Centre of Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), restrictions imposed...
Read more

After 15 Months, Vodafone Idea Finally Breaks Out Of Subscriber Dry Spell!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Vodafone Idea has finally broken its streak of bad luck! For the first time since October 2019, Vodafone Idea has added wireless customers to its...
Read more

Happy B’Day Mark Zuckerberg: The Hidden Side Of Mark Zuckerberg That Facebook Might Not Know

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Happy Birthday Mark Zuckerberg! It has been a long journey for you from setting up codes to building an amazing social ecosystem around peer-liking...
Read more

India Processed Nearly 10 Billion More Real-Time Payments Than China In 2020 [Report]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Real-time payments are fast gaining momentum when it comes to popularity! According to e-marketer, in 2020, RTP payment methods were widely used all across Asia-Pacific,...
Read more

No More Shopping From Amazon Or Flipkart During Lockdown!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Karnataka Government has straight-up made a U-turn on its earlier decision to allow e-commerce players to operate amid the lockdown! On Sunday, the Karnataka...
Read more

Facebook’s Content Censorship Policies Are Broken, And It Must Be Fixed ASAP!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook's very own independent content oversight board has testified about the social media behemoth's content moderation shortcomings! Michael McConnel, the Co-Chairman of the panel, followed...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.