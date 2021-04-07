After Amazon, Flipkart To Introduce EVs In Last-Mile Delivery: Partners With Mahindra Logistics!

The electric vehicle wave is taking over India in full swing and Flipkart is the latest entrant in the game!

According to recent media reports, Flipkart has joined hands with Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) to accelerate the usage of electric vehicles in last-mile delivery. The Walmart-owned homegrown e-commerce giant is all set to deploy over 25,000 electric vehicles in the fleet by 2030, as per the regulatory filing, which discloses the same.

Note here that the Mahindra Group’s logistic arm has already launched EDEL (Electric Delivery), an EV-based last-mile delivery service in six Indian cities. Besides Flipkart, it has partnered with several other companies in the e-commerce and consumer goods’ space to provide them with green logistic services.

Under the recently formed partnership, Mahindra Logistics will play a pivotal role in helping Flipkart transition to sustainable last-mile delivery by working with various original equipment manufacturer aka OEMs.

Also, even though Walmart-backed Flipkart has already partnered up with many OEMs to introduce two and three-wheeler EVs in its supply chain, their partnership with Mahindra Logistics’ EDEL will help them further propel this momentum and deploy electric vehicles at a nationwide scale.

Accordion to the regulatory filing, EDEL’s robust presence across multiple cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata will help Flipkart’s pan India supply chain seamless transition to EVs in a phased manner.

Through EDEL, Mahindra Logistics will enable Flipkart to take the plunge towards building a green supply chain and simultaneously support them with the required infrastructure such as charging stations, parking lots, workforce, battery wapping, route planning and more.

Flipkart’s penultimate goal via the collective effort is to build and support solutions that boost electric vehicle adoption across the entire country. The e-commerce giant plans to transition its logistics fleet 100% to EVs gradually.

Prior to this, last year, Flipkart rival Amazon partnered with Mahindra Electric with an aim to deliver 10,000 electric vehicles by 2025. As part of the company’s broader Climate Pledge, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, via a tweet, showcased the rollout of their new fleet of zero-carbon electric delivery rickshaws in India.

Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge pic.twitter.com/qFXdZOsY4y — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 20, 2020

Thus, all in all, as mentioned earlier, the EV wave is taking over the entire country in a full-fledged manner.

While e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart are adopting EV as part of their logistics solutions, companies such as Ola and Bounce are slowly introducing electric scooters for daily commute. And in the premium automobile segment, as one must already be aware, Tesla is all set to make its retail debut in India and compete against homegrown Tata Motors.

Will the future be all-electric? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.