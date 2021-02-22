BriefStartups
Updated:

Bounce Layoff: Bike Rental Startup To Pivot Into New Vertical

By Abhradeep Ghosh
24
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Impact: Apple Pay Adds Bitcoin, Google Pay And Samsung Pay To Soon Follow Suit!

Apple has finally caught the crypto-fever and has moved to enable support for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Taxes on Bitcoin Trading In India: A Confusing Two-Pronged Attack On Cryptocurrencies?

Be ready to pay tax on bitcoin in India! isn't sound weird? The...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon’s Dirty Secrets To Dupe GOI And Small Sellers Now Revealed!

Amazon’s dirty secrets are out and its making heads turn in shock and disbelief!
Read more

Bike-rental startup Bounce has laid off a massive chunk of its workforce in a bid to survive amid continued low demand for shared mobility 11 months post the pandemic fuelled lockdowns.

According to people in the know, Wickedride Adventure Services – the company that own and operates Bounce – has let go of 40%-60% (200 people) of their staff. It is the second major round of layoffs by the on-demand two-wheeler service provider Bounce.

In June, Bounce laid off 22% of their workforce – 130 employees to be precise – reducing its total headcount to 470 employees. The latest round of layoff is estimated to have further affected 200 or more employees at all levels.

Advertisements

Sources familiar with this development revealed that the company offered 3-months service pay along with medical benefits included for the end of the year to all of their laid-off employees.

Bounce’s Road To Revival: Pivoting Into EV Two-Wheeler Mobility Solutions

In a statement addressing the recent layoff, the Co-founder and CEO of Bounce Vivekananda Hallekere said that the previous year affected the mobility sector more than any other industry. Thus, given how disastrous 2020 has been, the company will increasingly focus on EV two-wheeler mobility – a decision that has affected a few employees at Bounce.

One of Bounce’s top executives mentioned that the company has $70 million in cash from its previous fundraising activity, which the company aims to utilise to pivot into the electric vehicle business.

Hallekere also mentioned that for a smooth transition the company isn’t pushing its laid-off employees into an uncertain employment landscape. Instead, they are working on getting their employees placed in other organisations.

One of the affected employees said that Bounce’s HR department has been diligently calling everyone and asking where they would prefer working—based on the response, forwarding their CVs to those companies.

Advertisements

In the last few months, Wickedride Adventure Services has sold off most of its petrol operated scooters and now planning to roll out a complete fleet of EVs. The company said it would be kicking off its venture into the EV space by first releasing an in-house developed electric scooter which will be made available to their platform in the next 7-10 days.

Sources revealed that Bounce has currently shut down its operations in all major cities except for Bengaluru, which will serve as its pilot city for unveiling its EVs that have far less running costs that their previous petrol-operated scooters.

Note here that this isn’t the first time the company has pivoted into an adjacent vertical. In 2014, Wickedride Adventure Services started as a rental service for high-end bikes or motorcycles. But soon, under the brand Metro Bikes, it pivoted into a bicycle and then scooter sharing service. Later in 2018, the company decided to unveil their dock-less scooter sharing model and then rebranded to Bounce.

Thus, while it is well-known that the startup is quite used to tweaking its business model and making necessary changes based on consumer demand, it now remains to be seen if their bet on EV mobility solutions will pay off.

The Indian electric vehicle (EV) market is still in its nascent stage. But it is anticipated to register a 20% CAGR during the forecast period 2020 – 2025 as the GOI has undertaken many initiatives to promote the use of electric vehicles in the country.

One such important initiative is the scheme named ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II’ that the Union Cabinet approved in 2019 to promote electric mobility in India.

Previous articleHow Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Became a Vital Part of the iGaming Industry
Next articleSC Halts Future-Reliance Deal, Amazon Inches Closer To Victory!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

SC Halts Future-Reliance Deal, Amazon Inches Closer To Victory!

The Reliance-Future Group deal is in the soup once again! Amazon, which has long been determined to...
Read more
Brief

Bounce Layoff: Bike Rental Startup To Pivot Into New Vertical

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Bike-rental startup Bounce has laid off a massive chunk of its workforce in a bid to survive amid continued low demand for...
Read more
Brief

How Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Became a Vital Part of the iGaming Industry

Dazeinfo - 0
The recent rally in Bitcoin’s price is often attributed to institutional buying support, with many publically traded companies adding the digital asset...
Read more
Brief

Jabong is Finally Buried: Walmart Sets Its Priorities For Flipkart IPO!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
At long last, Flipkart has performed the sacrificial rites of Jabong, with sights set on the much-awaited IPO. The...
Read more
Brief

The Onset Of 5G Rollout: $30 Billion Multi-Pronged Opportunities For IT Firms in India

Dazeinfo - 0
As 5G technology is being rollout globally, it presents a humongous $30 billion opportunity for IT services companies in India.
Read more
Brief

Facebook’s News Blackout In Australia: Shot Itself In The Foot Or Have The Last Laugh?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When Mark Zuckerberg and the team decided to blackout its news content in Australia, they had little idea of how the decision...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

80% Companies in India Have Increased Their Digital Marketing Spend To A Great Extent [REPORT]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Businesses are being bullish about digital marketing spend in India, all thanks to the increasing internet penetration, pushed by the novel coronavirus....
Read more

Rapido Launches Bike Rental Service With Dedicated Chauffeur On Hourly Basis

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
After securing the pole position in the bike taxi market in India, Rapido is, once again, trying to disrupt the two-wheeler rental...
Read more

10 Best Places To Work In 2021 Post Pandemic: Apple, Facebook, Tesla Fail To Make!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Everyone wants to work in a company that is full of positive vibes. However, the task to find such best places to...
Read more

COVID-19 Unemployment Leading To Ageing Indian Workforce, CMIE Reports

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The latest data shared by the CMIE aka Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has highlighted a huge red flag.
Read more

COVID-led Surged Demand For Wired Broadband Here To Stay In 2021?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While most mammoth industries such as retail, hospitality and aviation were crippled by COVID-19, the telecom industry boomed exponentially during the pandemic.
Read more

Global Retail Giants Ramping Up Hiring In India To Focus On Transforming Digitally!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Desperate times call for desperate measures. COVID-19 wrecked the foot traffic physical stores used to generate pre-pandemic. This is why global retail...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.