BriefTechnology
Updated:

How Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Became a Vital Part of the iGaming Industry

By Dazeinfo
1
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Impact: Apple Pay Adds Bitcoin, Google Pay And Samsung Pay To Soon Follow Suit!

Apple has finally caught the crypto-fever and has moved to enable support for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Taxes on Bitcoin Trading In India: A Confusing Two-Pronged Attack On Cryptocurrencies?

Be ready to pay tax on bitcoin in India! isn't sound weird? The...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon’s Dirty Secrets To Dupe GOI And Small Sellers Now Revealed!

Amazon’s dirty secrets are out and its making heads turn in shock and disbelief!
Read more

The recent rally in Bitcoin’s price is often attributed to institutional buying support, with many publically traded companies adding the digital asset to their balance sheets – Tesla being the one that grabbed the maximum eyeballs.

However, Bitcoin and blockchain’s story begins more than a decade ago when the cryptocurrency was first released by an anonymous person or group of people known only as Satoshi Nakamoto.

Regardless of whether you think cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are in a bubble or not, the underlying technology called blockchain that powers them is objectively groundbreaking. 

The iGaming industry was one of the early adopters of Blockchain and cryptocurrency. In this article, we take an in-depth look at blockchain and cryptocurrency, how they are used in the iGaming industry, and where they might be heading in the future.

Advertisements

Blockchain And Cryptocurrency

A blockchain is a database where information is stored in different “blocks” and chained together via cryptography methods. 

Bitcoin introduced blockchain to create a decentralized network that could operate trustlessly. You do not need a third-party to validate a transaction between two parties; instead, the transaction is validated through a decentralized consensus-building process known as “mining.”

In the case of Bitcoin, there is no single entity keeping track of the entire blockchain database. Instead, it is maintained by a massive network of “miners” who validate new blocks by competing against each other to win rewards. 

Cryptography techniques are used to protect the system and enable the competitive mining process, which is why Bitcoin is called a “crypto” currency.

Since the database is decentralized and validated by a large number of computers worldwide, it is not possible to alter previous transactions recorded in the ledger because to do that, the majority of miners will have to agree to change the transaction in the history of the ledger; this removes a central point of failure and makes the ledger immutable.

Additionally, since the entire blockchain data is available to the public, every Bitcoin transaction in history can be viewed by anyone, providing transparency since all the information is publicly available.

As people kept researching blockchain technology over time, several developments have been made like “smart contracts,” which allow you to run applications on a decentralized network using Blockchain. Private centralized blockchains also became possible as an excellent way to store data and prevent the chances of fraud securely.

Advertisements

It is important to note that blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies overlap but are not the same thing. For example, blockchains are also used to improve Supply-Chain Communications and Proof-of-Provenance, which has nothing to do with Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.

Blockchain: iGaming Industry Advanatge

In 2018, it was estimated that 50% of all Bitcoin transactions were related to online gambling. One of the earliest gambling websites that used cryptocurrency was  SatoshiDICE, where players could use Bitcoin to bet on a game of Dice. The company was eventually sold to an unknown buyer in 2013 for 126,315 BTC (worth $11.5 million at the time).

Today, blockchain is used for many purposes in the iGaming industry other than just for processing payments. Here are some functional areas where blockchain can help iGaming companies:

  • Transparency and fairness
    As mentioned above, blockchains are immutable, reducing the risk of fraud and all the transactions are publicly available. Applications built on “smart contracts” are called decentralized apps or Dapps. Currently, several online gambling Dapps provide a transparent and provably fair experience to players as all the transactions are freely available for anyone to audit.

    Additionally, gaming regulators may also start using Blockchain technology in their licensing procedures to ensure better compliance and bring more transparency.
  • Blockchain-based iGaming platforms
    One of the significant iGaming blockchain projects is FunFair, which provides a ready-to-go white-label online casino platform. Operators simply have to add their branding, and they can start marketing their online casino. FunFair also allows operators to choose games from various developers that can be deployed on their online casino.

    The entire platform runs using a “smart contract,” which means the whole process is decentralized, and no centrally controlled entity stores the funds. It also leads to lower commission costs for the operator and faster transaction speed.

    Additionally, white-label solutions for sports betting like Bethereum bring the benefits of using a blockchain to sports betting.
  • Better payment processes
    When compared to traditional financial transactions, cryptocurrency transactions are faster and cheaper. By switching to cryptocurrency payments, the operators lower the cost of handling payments. Simultaneously, the players get a more convenient way of depositing and withdrawing, leading to a win-win situation.

Cryptocurrency regulation and emerging markets

One of the significant benefits of using cryptocurrency payments is that it allows people to deposit money quickly, mainly if the online casino is located offshore and doesn’t support any convenient traditional payment option for the player. 

In countries with an unregulated online casino industry like India, many highly-ranked online casinos allow payments to be processed via cryptocurrency.

However, given the nature of cryptocurrency, it is likely that cryptocurrency would be regulated if not outright banned in the emerging markets. Ironically, these markets stand to gain the most from cryptocurrency payments as international transactions usually carry a hefty fee and take a long time to be processed.

Regardless, it is pretty clear that blockchain and cryptocurrency will play a much more significant role in the iGaming industry over the years to come. 

Previous articleJabong is Finally Buried: Walmart Sets Its Priorities For Flipkart IPO!
Next articleBounce Layoff: Bike Rental Startup To Pivot Into New Vertical

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

SC Halts Future-Reliance Deal, Amazon Inches Closer To Victory!

The Reliance-Future Group deal is in the soup once again! Amazon, which has long been determined to...
Read more
Brief

Bounce Layoff: Bike Rental Startup To Pivot Into New Vertical

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Bike-rental startup Bounce has laid off a massive chunk of its workforce in a bid to survive amid continued low demand for...
Read more
Brief

How Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Became a Vital Part of the iGaming Industry

Dazeinfo - 0
The recent rally in Bitcoin’s price is often attributed to institutional buying support, with many publically traded companies adding the digital asset...
Read more
Brief

Jabong is Finally Buried: Walmart Sets Its Priorities For Flipkart IPO!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
At long last, Flipkart has performed the sacrificial rites of Jabong, with sights set on the much-awaited IPO. The...
Read more
Brief

The Onset Of 5G Rollout: $30 Billion Multi-Pronged Opportunities For IT Firms in India

Dazeinfo - 0
As 5G technology is being rollout globally, it presents a humongous $30 billion opportunity for IT services companies in India.
Read more
Brief

Facebook’s News Blackout In Australia: Shot Itself In The Foot Or Have The Last Laugh?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When Mark Zuckerberg and the team decided to blackout its news content in Australia, they had little idea of how the decision...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Taxes on Bitcoin Trading In India: A Confusing Two-Pronged Attack On Cryptocurrencies?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Be ready to pay tax on bitcoin in India! isn't sound weird? The Indian Government is leaving no...
Read more

Tesla Impact: Apple Pay Adds Bitcoin, Google Pay And Samsung Pay To Soon Follow Suit!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Apple has finally caught the crypto-fever and has moved to enable support for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in its e-wallet and payments...
Read more

Tesla’s $1.5 Billion Investment In Bitcoin Will Ease Its Acceptance Challenges Globally?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Yesterday, billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced it has bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and that it...
Read more

Fraudster Arrested With Bitcoin Worth $60 Million, But Police Is Helpless!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 1
How many times have you heard a story of police arresting a culprit but couldn't recover a single penny despite knowing where...
Read more

Ban On Cryptocurrency Trade In India Will Make India Lag Behind In The Race Of Crypto Adoption Worldwide

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The ban on cryptocurrency trade in India could soon be a reality, and it's indeed disappointing for everyone. While...
Read more

Facebook’s Libra Currency Is Falling Down: Partners Start Ditching it!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Amid security concerns raised by authorities, Facebook’s Libra Association has reportedly started crashing down as it has lost a quarter of its...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.