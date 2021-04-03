CompaniesAppleBriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

iPhone Users’ Average Spend On Apps in The US Grew By 38% In 2020 [REPORT]

By Abhradeep Ghosh
6
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Big Tech Firms Once Again To Be Grilled By US Congress: This Time Over Spreading Misinformation!

Big tech firms can't seem to catch a break! Google's Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey from Twitter and Facebook's Mark...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Mobikwik Disavows 8.2 TB Data Leak: Faces Massive Outrage From Users!

The Indian payments' giant MobiKwik is facing a lot of bad press over denying undergoing a massive cyber attack! On...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

PAN-Aadhaar Card linking Deadline Extends!

: Central Government of India extends the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN card from March 31, 2021 to...
Read more

The United States is one of the key demographics for Apple, be it sales of iPhone, iPad or Mac, or users spending on iOS apps. According to a new report from Sensor Tower Intelligence, a US iPhone user spent an average of $138 on apps in 2020, an impressive 38% YoY increase!

Sensor Tower mentioned that the calculation of the spending has been based on the amount spent on in-app purchases and buying premium apps. However, it excludes transactions on e-commerce apps such as Amazon apps, ride-hailing services such as Uber and any other apps wherein the purchases aren’t processed via Apple’s App Store directly.

Now, let’s breakdown the key findings of the report.

Advertisements

Average In-App Spending: 32% CAGR

In its report, Sensor Tower highlighted that the average in-app spending per iPhone device reached a new record in the previous year and clocked an impressive 33.2% CAGR in the past 5 years.

2020’ growth severely exceeded that of 27% YoY growth recorded in 2019, wherein the average in-app spending in the US increased from $79 to $100.

Source: Sensor Tower

This significant increase in-app spending per active iPhone can be majorly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the increased screen time whilst being subjected to practising social distancing.

Per iPhone Spending On Mobile Gaming Sees 43% Growth

The growth of in-app spendings for iPhone users is largely due to the increasing fascination and usage of mobile games. The in-app spending per iPhone device in mobile games, jumped from $53.80 in 2019 to $76.80 in 2020, a strong 43% YoY growth. A deeper look depicts that in-app spending on mobile apps has been on a constant rise for years now. In 2019, gaming apps contributed $53.60 to average in-app spending per active iPhone user, a 22% increase from $44 in 2018.

Source: Sensor Tower

The increased power Apple has been adding each year to iPhone is making gaming experience on iPhone much more mesmerising. The latest A14 Bionic chipset put under the hood of iPhone 12 series is attracting gamers to iPhone, resulting in higher mobile in-app spending on mobile apps.

Advertisements

According to the data gathered from Sensor Tower Game Intelligence, the US iPhone users spent the most amount on puzzle games per device. It averaged $15.50 on the category, which includes highly popular titles such as Candy Crush saga and Gardenscapes.

After puzzle games, the casino category was the second biggest niche which attracted the highest user spending averaging $13.10, followed by strategy games with an average spending of $12.30 per iPhone device.

A big proponent of spending in the mobile gaming category can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic as well because consumers sought to find new and interesting ways to socialise with their friends whilst being under self-imposed house arrests.

Also, take note here that another recently released report by Sensor Tower revealed that app referrals made up for the largest source of downloads when it comes to mobile games.

Entertainment emerged as the second most popular category in terms of per-iPhone in-app spending in 2020. As the pandemic was in full swing, all in-person space, including movie theatres, restaurants, etc., were closed. As a result hordes of consumers turned to streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ for consuming content.

Sensor Tower recorded that the average in-app spending per active US iPhone in Entertainment category was at $10.20, the second-highest after mobile games. It increased 26% YoY when compared to $8.10 spent in 2019. It was a huge leap in comparison to the per-iPhone spending growth recorded in this category between 2018 and 2019, which was only 1%.

In closing, one must take note that the average consumer spending on apps per iPhone in the United States has always grown at a pace no less than 20%, and it is very unlikely that trend will change going forward. As the Covid-19 situation is far from over anytime soon, people are bound to follow social distancing norms and many restrictions that will allow them to spend more time with their mobile phones.

But, that being said, 2021 might see a less significant year over year growth than 2020 because the pandemic is slowly being wiped out, and normalcy is being restored.

Sensor Tower’s report is based on the estimated active iPhone devices in the US for calendar years 2015-2020. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleAirtel Customer Wrongly Billed Of Rs. 12 Lakhs, Took 6 Years To Get Justice!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

AppleAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

iPhone Users’ Average Spend On Apps in The US Grew By 38% In 2020 [REPORT]

The United States is one of the key demographics for Apple, be it sales of iPhone, iPad or Mac,...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Search Drove 59% of Apple App Installs Amid Pandemic [REPORT]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic brought about a massive change in consumer behaviour which also affected the types of apps consumers downloaded...
Read more

Despite 50% Cut In Google Play Commission Indian Startups Are Not Yet Happy!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For quite some time, multiple Indian startups have been protesting against Google and Apple levying commission on in-app purchases for apps listed in the...
Read more

Google Play Store Commission Is Slashed by 50%: Benevolent or Strictly Business?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Developers, throw your hands up and rejoice! Beginning July, Google is cutting its Play Store commission in half! In a major announcement coming forth a...
Read more

TikTok Is Adamant Of Tracking iPhone Users With China Owned Work Around

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Besides Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), which is vehemently campaigning for the pros of personalised ads, Apple's recent pro-privacy move to disable tracking on iPhone...
Read more

WhatsApp CEO Says Apple Wants To Kill Android Once And For All, But Is It Really Possible?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For quite some time, Facebook has been lashing out at Apple for letting iPhone users opt-out of personalised ads. The same has also led...
Read more

The Disappointing Sales Of iPhone 12 Mini Make Apple Cut The Production By 70%

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Having failed to have gauged consumer interests correctly, Apple is all set to cut production of its iPhone 12 Mini devices. According to a report...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.