BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Can Amazon Food Break The Duopoly Of Swiggy And Zomato In Online Food Delivery Market?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
10
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Will No Longer Track Users Across Multiple Sites: Pledges To Adopt Pro-Privacy Ad Buying Tools!

Google’s advertising business is all set to undergo some major privacy-pro changes. In what can only be called a...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Flipkart IPO With $35 Billion Valuation: Walmart to take the SPAC Route

Flipkart IPO could turn out to be the biggest success story of an Indian startup unicorn. The face of...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon Had No Evil Intent As Painted By Kishore Biyani, Documents Reveal!

The ongoing spat between Amazon and Future Retail seems to become ugly with each court hearing, and Amazon is...
Read more

After the acquisition of Uber Eats by Zomato the online food delivery market has become a two-horse race. The equations, however, are about to change.

Currently, the food delivery space in India is largely dominated by Zomato and Swiggy. However, they are going to face the toughest competition in months to come as Amazon is finally picking up pace in terms of expanding its food delivery business in the country.

On Monday, the eCommerce behemoth revealed that it has expanded its food delivery service called ‘Amazon Food’ to 62 pin code areas in Bangalore. Amazon Food has now been made available to consumers residing in areas such as Kormangala, Indiranagar, MG Road, Whitefield, HSR, JP Nagar, Sarjapur, Frazer Town and more.

Advertisements

There are a total of 462 Pin codes in Bangalore and out of that nearly 250 pin codes are being served by app-based food delivery startup. By starting to serve those pin codes which have a huge impact on revenue books, Amazon has set its priority right.

Amazon has been carefully making moves in the food delivery business in India to avoid meeting the same fate as Uber Eats. Despite entering the food delivery market in India nearly a year ago, its pilot food delivery business was limited to only four zip codes in Bangalore.

Amazon Food: The Gameplan

Now, given that Amazon is somewhat late to the party and also has several odds stacked against it in terms of competition, it seems to have adopted a well-tried and tested gameplan that involves aggressive price undercutting, otherwise known as deep discounting – Indian authorities have reservations against.

Amazon Food, even though it is still limited to only one key area in the overall market in India, has already sounded the war bugle against Zomato and Swiggy.

It is offering food delivery for free of cost to Amazon’s Prime members, while non-members have to pay only a mere Rs 19, which is comparatively a lot cheaper than the fees levied by Swiggy and Zomato in the city.

Advertisements

The U.S e-commerce behemoth, which has committed a whopping $6.5 billion in its Indian operations, in a statement about the expansion, mentioned that Amazon Food has onboarded 2,5000 restaurants and cloud kitchens in Bengaluru.

It also mentioned that customers who choose to order food via Amazon Food be not only able to enjoy several offers from their restaurant partners but also be eligible to receive cashbacks as well.

However, that being said, Amazon didn’t share any comments about why the company has been slower than a snail to expand its food delivery arm in India. The only probable reason that one can think of at this moment is the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

All in all, it’d be interesting to observe how the introduction of Amazon Food in the Indian food delivery space impacts the competition. As mentioned earlier, currently, Gurgaon-based Zomato (which is heading for an IPO) and Bangalore-based Swiggy operate as a duopoly in India, and account for nearly 90% of the market.

It now remains to be seen how Zomato and Swiggy will react to Amazon’s gatecrashing expansion. And if the latter will be able to break up the duopoly and grab up enough market share to establish a firm footing in the country, unlike that of Uber Eats.

Will the game of maintaining a bigger warchest begin again?

We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleDevised to Disrupt: Ola’s $2 Billion Game Plan to Take the EV Market in India By Storm
Next articleDesigning Emails to Drive More Action Has Few Secret Traits

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Designing Emails to Drive More Action Has Few Secret Traits

People read emails every day, but not all of them can make an impression and stick in their mind....
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Discovery Is Eclipsing Search: The Paradigm Shift Indian eCommerce Industry It Witnessing [Report]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India’s digital economy is transforming at a rapid pace and it is the amalgamation of digital content and commerce that is leading the charge. A...
Read more

Will Tata Be the Biggest Challenge For Tesla In India: From Partnering To Competing!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
‘If you want something done right, do it yourself’ - this is the exact ideology with which Tata Group aims to set foot into...
Read more

Zomato IPO: Gateway To A $50 Billion Valuation In The Next 5 Years?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Looks like Zomato IPO would be the talk of the town for months to come. With the online food delivery business slowly starting to...
Read more

Chinese Hacking Groups Are Silently Invading Indian Organisations [STUDY]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India is on the radar of Chinese hackers for quite some time now! According to a study conducted by U.S. based cybersecurity firm Recorded Future,...
Read more

Xiaomi Levels Up On India Manufacturing: 99% Smartphones Are Made In India

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Xiaomi really is digging its heels to live up to a commitment. One of the first adopters of the Make in India initiative even before...
Read more

New RBI Guidelines Force You To Memorise All Of Your Card Details

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It's time to get your brain prepped to do some much-needed homework and commit to memory the 16-digit numbers from all of your debit/credit...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.