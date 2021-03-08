BriefEntrepreneurship
Updated:

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos And The Puppet Master: Fireworks Are Far from Over!

By Jayesh Sharma
1
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Will No Longer Track Users Across Multiple Sites: Pledges To Adopt Pro-Privacy Ad Buying Tools!

Google’s advertising business is all set to undergo some major privacy-pro changes. In what can only be called a...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon Had No Evil Intent As Painted By Kishore Biyani, Documents Reveal!

The ongoing spat between Amazon and Future Retail seems to become ugly with each court hearing, and Amazon is...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Flipkart IPO With $35 Billion Valuation: Walmart to take the SPAC Route

Flipkart IPO could turn out to be the biggest success story of an Indian startup unicorn. The face of...
Read more

The two titans that are Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, have sparred again. This time, over a ‘Post’, if you catch the drift…

The incident occurred two weeks back. Taking exception to a an article appearing in the Washington Post, Elon Musk responded by landing a scathing jab on the Amazon founder in turn!

Nearly 2 weeks ago, a widely read online journal The Washington Post published an article taking a dig at Elon Musk. The article in question was written by Faiz Siddiqui, titled – “Elon Musk moved to Texas and embraced celebrity. Can Tesla run on autopilot?”

Advertisements

The digest of the report seemed to carry leading hints that Musk wasn’t as involved with Tesla’s operations as he was before.

The report extrapolated on how exceeding demands on the Tesla founder’s time, inclusive of his travel schedule, colourful personal life, and another focal point in SpaceX is contributing in a lesser attention time to Tesla. Further, offset from this, it went on to claim that these were front and centre of Musk making some critiqued management decision, which seemed to have invited such ire from the tech mogul.             

Well actually, the report, and the fact that Washington Post is owned by none other than Musk’s nemesis Jeff Bezos!

While reporting the story – which The Post claims is based on interviews with several Tesla employees, investors, and analysts, the publication daily also reached out to Musk for a quote, to which his now-famous brief response was – “Give my regards to your puppet master.”

Musk’s savage jab was clearly a reference to Jeff Bezos’ ownership of The Post, having bought the daily in 2013 for $250 million, that too in cash. There are enough hints there to suggest that Musk’s reply to the report hints at being motivated by intention from its owner, the e-commerce emperor no less.

Advertisements

While this is the latest round in the Musk-Bezos bout, the duo, who have been swapping places for the #1 and #2 spot in the World’s Richest Man standing for some time, have intensified their spats on all corners. In January, Musk had dethroned Bezos after a surge in the price of Tesla shares, only for Bezos to wrested back the crown some weeks later.

The latest barb by Musk sees both entrepreneurs, Bezos and Musk continue a rivalry which has been in the public eye since at least 2004. Over the course of these eventful fifteen years, both the individuals have taken some vicious swipes at each other. Musk has openly mocked Amazon’s acquisition of a self-driving car company as ‘copycat’, called out Amazon as a monopoly, and even clashed with Bezos in space real estate.

Bezos has also traded the verbals in kind, describing Musk’s goal of sending people to Mars as “un-motivating” and shooting down SpaceX’s viability in the long run. While it is understandable that two of the foremost people having rival companies in SpaceX and Blue Origin only serves to add to the contest, there is clearly no love lost between the two men.

As goes for the Washington Post and Bezos, this is not the first time that critics have conflated the idea of the billionaire tech founder influencing pieces in the steeped publication to his end. During Donald Trump’s tenure as President, he frequently targeted Bezos and The Post, even tweeting how the paper allegedly spread “fake news”, branding it as Amazon’s “chief lobbyist.”

Whichever way you cut it, the fireworks are not stopping anytime soon. With Musk now seeming to imply that Bezos is manipulating his paper to do his bidding against him, the rivalry between the two richest men in the world is sure to go up a notch.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Previous articleTata Dials Just Dial To Strengthen Its Super App

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos And The Puppet Master: Fireworks Are Far from Over!

The two titans that are Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, have sparred again. This time, over a ‘Post’, if...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Elon Musk Lost More Money than the Total Valuation of Flipkart in a 4-day Span!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
To say that Elon Musk has not had the best last few weeks would be putting it mildly. In fact, the explosion of the SN10...
Read more

Amazon Had No Evil Intent As Painted By Kishore Biyani, Documents Reveal!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The ongoing spat between Amazon and Future Retail seems to become ugly with each court hearing, and Amazon is constantly been accused of behaving...
Read more

Ambani To Lock Horns With Musk Over Future Transportation Tech!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
RIL Chairman and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has decided to lock horns with SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk - the world's richest...
Read more

Amazon’s New Strategy To Crush Walmart: Thinking Out Of The Box

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Amazon’s latest move to beat Walmart is sneaky and out of the box. The Bezos-owned e-commerce giant believes $15 as the starting minimum wage per...
Read more

Leading The ‘E’V Regime: Amazon India’s Double Act With Mahindra Electric

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
When two behemoths in their respective market come together, expect the unexpected! Amazon India and Mahindra partnership unlocks the door of opportunities that both...
Read more

SC Halts Future-Reliance Deal, Amazon Inches Closer To Victory!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Reliance-Future Group deal is in the soup once again! Amazon, which has long been determined to stop the fruition of the Future-Reliance deal,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.