BriefInternet
Updated:

Musk Attacks Bezos: Battle Over Space Real Estate Is Out In Open

By Abhradeep Ghosh
8
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Skeletons in the Closet? Google-Facebook Involved in Secret Online Advertising Deal

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. And when two titans happen to decide upon an alliance,...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Smartphone Resale Value: Depreciation Is Surprising Enough [REPORT]

It's a tad cliché and true that smartphones have permeated every sphere of our life. The ceaseless...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

“Open Up Cambridge Analytica, It’s CBI At the Door!”

Among all the establishments ensnared in deplorable acts, Cambridge Analytica has steadily climbed the ladder of infamy....
Read more

The world’s two of the most prominent billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have put on their boxing gloves and are duking it out over space real estate!

It all started on Tuesday when Elon Musk, who recently surpassed Bezos to become the world’s richest person, went after Amazon in a tweet accusing him of trying to “hamstring” SpaceX – his aerospace company.

Both SpaceX and Amazon have high-speed internet satellite projects called Starlink and Project Kuiper, respectively.

Advertisements

SpaceX is currently trying to convince the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to allow them to reposition a few of its Starlink satellites to lower altitudes than originally planned. But that is not sitting well with Amazon and some other companies who protested against the request of SpaceX stating that it would interfere with their own satellite launches.

According to Jeff Bezos’s Amazon.com Inc., if approved, SpaceX’s proposed move runs the risk of interfering and colliding with their planned launch of Kuiper satellites, which much like Starlink, have been designed to beam internet service from the space as well.

Now, this dispute would have never seen the light of the day if Musk had not lost his cool when a CNBC report named Michael Sheets didn’t post an update about the same on Twitter.

Musk, replying to Sheetz’s tweet, expressed the signs of his evident frustration by writing that it does not serve the public to ‘hamstring’ Starlink today for an Amazon satellite that is, at best, several years away from operation.

To this, Amazon hit back Elon in a series of tweets.

Advertisements

As of now, SpaceX has already launched over 500 satellites out of the 12,000 expected for completing its Starlink constellation in the low Earth orbit. It plans to offer broadband services in the United States and Canada by the end of 2021. SpaceX request for launching the satellites was accepted by the FCC back in 2018.

It’s also been seeing the most suited technology to bring another 1 billion people – who live in remote areas where the cost of laying network infrastructure is either high or impossible – on the internet. That is why other tech giants – Facebook and Google – are also working on their plan to launch satellite internet in the years to come.

Satellite technology, while being extremely costly to deploy, is the best option for providing high-speed internet access to people who live in rural or hard-to-serve areas where fibre optic cables and cell tower cannot reach.

Other than that, this technology will also remain unfazed by hurricanes or other natural disasters which often disrupt communication when it comes to the current internet-access technologies in use.

According to the FCC’s standing authorisation which was adopted with a 5-0 vote, Amazon is required to launch half of their Project Kuiper satellites by mid-2026 and complete the rest of the constellation by mid-2029.

Amazon proposed satellites will be designed and tested in a new research facility in Redmond, Washington. It said that broadband services will begin to be offered once 578 satellites have been launched.

Previous articleThe Increasing Sales of iPhone In India: Samsung And OnePlus Must Think Out Of The Box!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Musk Attacks Bezos: Battle Over Space Real Estate Is Out In Open

The world’s two of the most prominent billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have put on their...
Read more
Apple

The Increasing Sales of iPhone In India: Samsung And OnePlus Must Think Out Of The Box!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Despite all the challenges that were thrown at Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant made the most out of the October-December period in...
Read more
Brief

India Is Ready To Bury TikTok, Forever!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Having faced months in the wilderness, it looks like TikTok and the Chinese app contingent are set to put out of their...
Read more
Apple

Apple, Social Casino Apps, And An Illegal Partnership: Minting Billions?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Getting sued is a frequent affair for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and therefore it is no surprise when a new lawsuit against the...
Read more
Brief

Masayoshi Son Bids Adieu To SoftBank Telecom Unit For Something Big!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Masayoshi Son is bidding adieu to the domestic telecommunication unit that has long been central to his technology empire SoftBank Corp and...
Read more
Brief

Judgement Day For LG: Time To Bid Adieu To Smartphone Market!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
When the going gets tough, the tough get going. But that doesn't seem to fit in case of LG Smartphone business.
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Amazon Prime Video: End Of Subscriber Hunt And Beginning Of An Ad-Fuelled Future!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The streaming landscape of India is going through a rapid transformation. Seems like it is no longer about raking in subscribers by...
Read more

Reliance-Future Deal Is Approved By SEBI But Biyani May Not Be Happy With It!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Despite Amazon trying its best to stick a fork between the Reliance-Future deal, the Indian market regulator SEBI has finally given the...
Read more

Happy Birthday Jeff Bezos: The Ferocious Founder Of Amazing Amazon.com

Brief Abhishek - 0
One needs a better motivation and an even better idea before leaving his job, but one needs an undying passion for quitting...
Read more

Why Is Elon Musk Net Worth Skyrocketing Like Never Before!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Yesterday, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk dethroned Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and claimed the title of world’s richest person, all...
Read more

Amazon, Swiggy Payment Processor Reports About 3.5 Crores Cardholders Data Breach

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Juspay, the leading Indian payment processing startup has been revealed to suffer a major data breach in which the masked credit and...
Read more

Amazon-Owned Startup Reveals New Autonomous Vehicle: The Future Of Ride-Hailing?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Google’s Waymo Project and UberATG, the recent contender in the autonomous vehicle space makes it evident that the driverless future will...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.