BriefSocial Media
Updated:

Content Censorship: GOI To Tighten Its Noose Around Big Tech Platforms!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
1
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon’s Dirty Secrets To Dupe GOI And Small Sellers Now Revealed!

Amazon’s dirty secrets are out and its making heads turn in shock and disbelief!
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Digital Services Will Account For 50% Of The Indian IT Industry Revenue By 2026 [Report]

The Indian IT industry is all set to accelerate growth over the next five years!
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook’s News Blackout In Australia: Shot Itself In The Foot Or Have The Last Laugh?

When Mark Zuckerberg and the team decided to blackout its news content in Australia, they had little...
Read more

After having gone through an extensive dispute with Twitter over content removal, GOI wants to tighten its noose around all social media platforms alike.

According to a recently surfaced copy of draft regulations, the government of India wants social media companies to swiftly agree to its requests for removing disputable content from their respective platforms and provide assistance regarding the same.

These draft regulations, dubbed “Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code”, come at a time when Big Tech is facing an increasing assertion from various countries to abide by rules drafted by government bodies.

Advertisements

A stark example of the same would be Google and Facebook’s recent brush with the Australian Government which pushed for the introduction of a media legislation forcing both the tech giants to pay for new content.

At the end of an 18 months-long tussle, both Google and Facebook had to agree to strike a deal with Australian news publishers albeit with some added compromise in Australian’s original plan of action. 

In India, Twitter deferred accepting several repeated orders from the Government of India to remove content related to the ongoing farmers’ protests before finally agreeing to it – a situation most likely fuelled India’s long-standing zeal to tighten regulations around content which the government deems unlawful or disinformation. 

According to the copy of the draft regulations, the same would be legally applicable if companies do not agree to remove a piece of content within 36 hours after receiving the GOI’s directive or legal order.

It also explicitly mentions that social media platforms are to mandatorily assist in investigations or other incidents related to cybersecurity within 72 hours of receiving a request.

Advertisements

Furthermore, if a post happens to depict an individual partaking in a sexual act or conduct of any kind then the companies must disable or remove the content piece within a day of receiving a complaint about the same.

What more?

The draft proposal wants companies to appoint an individual who will act as a ‘chief compliance officer’, one who will coordinate with the law enforcement and a ‘grievance redressal officer’ – all of whom must be resident Indian citizens only.

As anticipated, industry sources believe that these new regulations might hinder the investment plans of Big Tech firms for whom the increased compliances can seem like an unnecessary pitchfork. 

The draft proposal said that the rules will not only be applied to social media platforms exclusively but also to other digital platforms. Thus, hinting that the Indian digital media landscape will be highly censored and controlled by the GOI in the near future.

Currently, it is unclear if the rules will invite discussions and possible reiterations from stakeholders. Meity aka the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has not yet responded for a comment regarding the same.

Similarly, Facebook and Twitter were unreachable for a comment as well. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then stay tuned.

Previous articleAmazon’s New Strategy To Crush Walmart: Thinking Out Of The Box

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Content Censorship: GOI To Tighten Its Noose Around Big Tech Platforms!

After having gone through an extensive dispute with Twitter over content removal, GOI wants to tighten its...
Read more
Brief

Amazon’s New Strategy To Crush Walmart: Thinking Out Of The Box

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Amazon’s latest move to beat Walmart is sneaky and out of the box. The Bezos-owned e-commerce giant believes $15...
Read more
Brief

Name Checked: BigBasket’s Rap On Daily Basket Tantamount To Bullying?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Whatever you do, don’t all put your ‘names’ in one ‘big’ basket? Get the hint? In a rather unfortunate...
Read more
Brief

Will ASCI’s New Guidelines Disrupt The Influencer Marketing Space?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Yesterday, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) released a new set of draft guidelines for social media influencers and called for...
Read more
Brief

Leading The ‘E’V Regime: Amazon India’s Double Act With Mahindra Electric

Dazeinfo - 0
When two behemoths in their respective market come together, expect the unexpected! Amazon India and Mahindra partnership unlocks the door of opportunities...
Read more
Brief

Bharti Airtel And Qualcomm Team Up Counter Jio In War Over 5G in India

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Bharti Airtel has finally got a strong team player to counter the plans of Jio to dominate the 5G market of India.
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Will ASCI’s New Guidelines Disrupt The Influencer Marketing Space?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Yesterday, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) released a new set of draft guidelines for social media influencers and called for...
Read more

Leading The ‘E’V Regime: Amazon India’s Double Act With Mahindra Electric

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
When two behemoths in their respective market come together, expect the unexpected! Amazon India and Mahindra partnership unlocks the door of opportunities...
Read more

The Onset Of 5G Rollout: $30 Billion Multi-Pronged Opportunities For IT Firms in India

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
As 5G technology is being rollout globally, it presents a humongous $30 billion opportunity for IT services companies in India.
Read more

Facebook’s News Blackout In Australia: Shot Itself In The Foot Or Have The Last Laugh?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When Mark Zuckerberg and the team decided to blackout its news content in Australia, they had little idea of how the decision...
Read more

Dragon Slayer: India leaves China Behind in Fintech Deals

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The Indian fintech sector is a force to be reckoned with. And by slaying the beast that Chinese fintech is, it has...
Read more

Amazon’s Dirty Secrets To Dupe GOI And Small Sellers Now Revealed!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Amazon’s dirty secrets are out and its making heads turn in shock and disbelief! According to Reuters which reviewed...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.