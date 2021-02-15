BriefSocial MediaFacebook
Updated:

There Will Be Blood! Zuckerberg Wanted to Inflict Pain On Rival Apple

By Jayesh Sharma
17
0

A perfect demonstration of how power can infatuate, sending the men at the top in wanton blood-thirst.

In stunning reports unearthed from back in time in 2018, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had some malicious words in store for words for Apple Inc and Tim Cook.

To give a small backdrop to Zuckerberg’s actions. Back in 2018, when a certain firm by the name of Cambridge Analytica was found guilty of harvesting the data of 87 million Facebook subscribers, Apple CEO Tim Cook claimed in a national television interview that Apple would never make its customers the product.

And in giving out that phrase to the media all over the country and around the globe, it unleashed the vengeful side of the Facebook co-founder.

According to the details that have now come to light, the Facebook CEO, in the very subsequent meeting, reportedly told his team in private that “we need to inflict pain” on Apple. Clearly spurred by Tim Cook’s statements, Zuckerberg, for his side, was not taking to a tech giant that had treated his company with such distaste. In public, the anger bubbling beneath the surface was belied by him saying that the Apple executive’s comments were “extremely glib” and “not at all aligned with the truth.” Oh Mark!

Now that we have learned about Facebook’s quest for retribution, it goes to show many things in the present and how the past is littered with such hatred between the two giants.

Presently, anticipating the jumbo drop in revenue that could take place courtesy of the contested Apple’s ATT with the release of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, Facebook itself has admitted that it is facing tough times ahead. With some safe logic too, considering in 2020(and all years past!), Facebook generated a staggering $85 billion in advertising revenue. With the revenue by segment skewed heavily in the advertising domain, Facebook predicts it could lose as much as 50% in advertising revenue thanks to the ATT feature getting disseminated. With their money on the line like never before in history, this has Facebook writhing in agony and lashing out at the Cupertino-based behemoth.

From running full-blown ads, to accusing Apple of anti-competitive practices “by using their control of the App Store to benefit their bottom line at the expense of creators and small businesses”, and to including their own opt-in feature for WhatsApp and Facebook on the iOS prompting users to reconsider tracking in the name of all is not what it seems, Facebook has been trying out every trick in the trade to keep their revenue streams intact.

Even as Facebook projects itself as fighting for the “little guys”, in the people’s eyes, Apple has come in the form of a white knight. By focusing energies on its hardware and promoting its privacy platform as a reason why consumers should flock to its devices and favour the Apple ecosystem, Apple’s form of doing business is at opposite ends to Facebook’s monetize all you can policy.

“A social dilemma cannot be allowed to become a social catastrophe.”

Only recently, in the aftermath of the storming of the Capitol, Tim Cook took another snide pot-shot at the social media company by calling it out as a platform that promoted violence and has become a breeding ground for misinformation.

Commencing in 2014, flaring up in 2021, the long standing feud looks one to go the distance.

With the Facebook’s CEO’s wannabe mob boss behaviours, you can be sure Facebook and Apple will create many more headlines.

Stay tuned for more updates.

